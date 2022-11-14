Satterlee named new director of South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation

PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley announced Monday that he has selected Dan Satterlee to lead the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Satterlee previously served the DCI as administrative assistant director and field operations assistant director. Satterlee is currently the coordinator for the South Dakota Fusion Center, the agency that compiles, analyzes and disseminates criminal intelligence to support terrorism prevention and the investigation of criminal activity.

"Dan Satterlee's diverse experience in law enforcement, corrections and the military has prepared him to lead the DCI as our new director," Jackley said. "The DCI has a rich history of earning the public's trust by working directly with local law enforcement across our state to solve crime and to keep our communities safe, and we are committed to building upon this earned reputation."

Satterlee said he is grateful for the opportunity to lead DCI.

“I would like thank Attorney General-elect Jackley and the selection committee for this great opportunity,” he said. “I look forward to working with the staff at DCI and law enforcement agencies across the state.”

Satterlee, a South Dakota State University graduate and former corrections officer and Army Reserve Master Sergeant, will assume his new role during the transition. He will succeed Interim Director Chad Mosteller who will return to his position as assistant director.

South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo, who was appointed by Gov. Kristi Noem following the impeachment of Jason Ravnsborg, will return as Pennington County State's Attorney following Jackley's swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 7. Vargo thanks Mosteller for his service to DCI.

“I want to thank Chad for stepping up as interim director. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner in guiding the DCI and look forward to continue working together through the inauguration," Vargo said.

Jackley was elected attorney general on Nov. 8. He previously served as United States Attorney and three terms as South Dakota Attorney General.