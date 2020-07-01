Saturday's Rapid City Journal to be produced electronically because of July 4 holiday

The Rapid City Journal will print a combined Friday and Saturday newspaper that will be distributed Friday and a special online-only edition on Saturday because of the July 4 holiday.
Saturday morning's online-only edition will include special coverage of President Donald Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore and will look just like the print edition.
"The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver on federal holidays, and since many of our print subscribers receive the Journal via mail, we are unable to print the newspaper Saturday morning and get it delivered the same day," Journal Operations and Circulation Director Josh Hart said. "Our print subscribers would not receive their copy of the newspaper until Monday, so we made the decision to produce a digital-only version of Saturday's Journal so that we can get the news out in a timely fashion to all."
Saturday's e-edition of the Rapid City Journal will have extensive coverage of the president's July 3 visit and all activities surrounding it, Editor Kent Bush said.
"Our reporters will be out in the field all day Friday providing the best in photos, video and written news from the time Air Force One touches down at Ellsworth Air Force Base to when the president departs and everything in-between," Bush said. "This is a historic moment in the Black Hills and we will cover it just like we do anything else. The only difference is Saturday's Journal will be electronically produced instead of printed."
Bush said a special section will be printed for the Tuesday Rapid City Journal with more photos and stories about Trump's visit.
"This will be a keepsake edition with the additional content about all the July 4 activities in the area, including President Trump's visit," Bush said.
Hart said additional copies of Tuesday's special edition will be available at area retailers and at the Journal's offices, 507 Main Street, in downtown Rapid City.
Journal subscribers who do not currently receive the electronic edition can call 605-394-8300, and dial "0" to receive immediate access to the site.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
