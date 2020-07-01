Saturday's Rapid City Journal to be produced electronically because of July 4 holiday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Journal will print a combined Friday and Saturday newspaper that will be distributed Friday and a special online-only edition on Saturday because of the July 4 holiday.

Saturday morning's online-only edition will include special coverage of President Donald Trump's visit to Mount Rushmore and will look just like the print edition.

"The U.S. Postal Service does not deliver on federal holidays, and since many of our print subscribers receive the Journal via mail, we are unable to print the newspaper Saturday morning and get it delivered the same day," Journal Operations and Circulation Director Josh Hart said. "Our print subscribers would not receive their copy of the newspaper until Monday, so we made the decision to produce a digital-only version of Saturday's Journal so that we can get the news out in a timely fashion to all."

Saturday's e-edition of the Rapid City Journal will have extensive coverage of the president's July 3 visit and all activities surrounding it, Editor Kent Bush said.