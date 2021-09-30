SB 55 Task Force, seeking higher ed efficiencies, moves closer to final report

As South Dakota Board of Regents Director Brian Maher expressed confidence in the state’s universities Wednesday night, he also acknowledged concern with falling student enrollments.
Maher was speaking at Black Hills State University to update the public on the progress of the Senate Bill 55 Task force. The task force, at the state Legislature’s direction, has been studying ways to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness at the state’s six public universities.
Three of the nine Board of Regents members are part of the task force, among a total of 20 members. Four task force members are legislators.
Enrollment discussion
“There are enrollment concerns,” Maher said at Wednesday night’s session. “If you continue to lose enrollment, money follows the students. That’s always an issue ... I truly believe we’re on the right track. I’m not just trying to be Pollyanna on that particular issue. But if the trend continues down, certainly there will be a concern.”
Headcount in the state’s six public universities dropped by 0.35%, or 121 students, according to a recent news release from the Board of Regents. The number of full-time equivalent students declined by 2.53%, according to the release.
The SB 55 Task Force was formed last year following legislation directing the Regents to assemble a task force designed “to examine the possible program and administrative efficiencies and cost effectiveness that may be achieved through the shared administration” of the state’s six public universities.
Maher, speaking to an audience of more than 50 people, said the task force has concluded a series of six meetings, along with about 20 meetings of subcommittees. He noted a goal of submitting a report to the governor and the joint committee on appropriations on Nov. 15, a goal he said the task force is on track to meet.
Recommendations
“One of the (task force’s) recommendations has already been completed, many are in process, and several are yet to get going,” he said.
The completed recommendation, he said, involves limiting application of the United States Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design with regard to the construction of state buildings. He said the move, recently passed in the form of Senate Bill 34, would “save the taxpayers of South Dakota a lot of money over time.”
In an interview after the outreach session, Maher acknowledged debate in the Legislature about the value of waiving some green building mandates for state construction.
“I know that was part of the debate in the Legislature,” he said, as he asserted his support for the legislation.
Maher noted other recommendations of the SB 55 Task Force that are still in progress. One involves looking at an economic impact study of the state’s investment in education.
“Our (public university) budget is over $800 million a year, and of that over $250 million comes from the general fund,” he said, noting that “all of you should care deeply about how we’re spending that money” and “what are we getting for that investment.”
He also noted “a transition to a single nursing education program in Rapid City.” He said the program has been offering students the chance to choose South Dakota State University or the University of South Dakota, but the state is moving toward SDSU as the sole option.
“We’re moving to a single provider,” he said. “We believe there’s an economy of scale by doing that, and SDSU will be the sole provider moving forward.”
Maher also noted an analysis to help universities craft programs that will help students to find good jobs in the state.
Maher mentioned, among other recommendations, an analysis of class size and program size at the state’s universities.
“If our class sizes get too small, do we have a process to say we no longer need those classes?” he asked.
Maher also raised the question of institutional mission.
“What do our institutional missions look like?” he asked. “How can we make sure that the six institutions that we have stay true to their mission, and that there’s not a great amount of mission creep from one institution to another?”
He discussed business models for university centers and contended there is a need for changing those models.
Maher also presented what he called “system-related issues,” noting the possibility of administering functions as wide-ranging as human resource and Title 9 services more efficiently throughout the state universities.
Noting other recommendations, Maher said he expected an official report to emerge next week, when the Board of Regents takes official action.
“I am hoping they accept the report, and then that report will become a public document,” he said.
The report will appear on the Board of Regents’ website.
Funding concerns
Those in attendance included an array of politicians and public officials, BHSU employees and other community members.
During a question-and-answer period, Fred Romkema questioned the distribution of state funds throughout the state’s universities. Using figures from Wednesday’s presentation and from other governmental sources, Romkema calculated a significantly smaller percentage of state funding going to BHSU than the average amount for all of the state’s universities.
Romkema has served as Spearfish mayor and as a city council member, as well as a member of the state Legislature.
“I just want to point out that 18% of (BHSU’s) budget is supported by the state of South Dakota,” Romkema said, noting his calculations that the average amount of state contributions to state universities stands at about 31%.
Heather Forney, system vice president of finance and administration for the Board of Regents, said the board was examining funding at the institutions.
“Once we’ve evaluated the tuition and fee structure, and see on average what is the tuition and fee revenue being generated by each institution per student,” Forney said during the meeting, “then we were going to look at what the general fund per student allocation looks like. Then, our plan is to do some smoothing of those peaks and valleys to have a more equitable distribution of funds through those institutions.”
One of the people who attended Wednesday’s outreach session, State Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, traced the funding disparity to what he described as a need for greater advocacy from BHSU to the state Legislature. He referred to allotments from the last legislative session.
“We put a lot of money into SDSU,” said Ryan Maher, noting that advocacy acted as the driver for much of that money.
Ryan Maher and Brian Maher are not related, Brian Maher told the group on Wednesday.
A portion of those in attendance Wednesday night noted, in conversations after the meeting, the way a university’s presence ripples throughout a community – even to those who are neither students or staff members.
Janelle Toman, director of communication for the South Dakota Board of Regents, said the SB 55 Task Force has received input from a variety of sources, including students. She noted that one of the Board of Regents’ nine members is a student who serves a two-year term.
BHSU President Laurie Nichols spoke before Maher during Wednesday night’s meeting, noting a host of accomplishments at the university and also outlining challenges. One of those challenges involved enrollment. She mentioned, for instance, that students eligible for the Pell Grant – a grant administered based on financial need – have declined 32% over the past two years. That’s a figure others at the university have also noted recently.
“We’re really losing students who could benefit the very most from a higher education, and where higher education could be a game-changer in their life,” Nichols said. “For me that speaks volumes, and it’s something I want to make sure we do a lot about as we move forward.”
The SB 55 Task Force will hold another outreach session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Room 204 of the South Dakota Mines Classroom Building, 501 E. St. Joseph St.