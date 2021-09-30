SB 55 Task Force, seeking higher ed efficiencies, moves closer to final report

“I just want to point out that 18% of (BHSU’s) budget is supported by the state of South Dakota,” Romkema said, noting his calculations that the average amount of state contributions to state universities stands at about 31%.

Heather Forney, system vice president of finance and administration for the Board of Regents, said the board was examining funding at the institutions.

“Once we’ve evaluated the tuition and fee structure, and see on average what is the tuition and fee revenue being generated by each institution per student,” Forney said during the meeting, “then we were going to look at what the general fund per student allocation looks like. Then, our plan is to do some smoothing of those peaks and valleys to have a more equitable distribution of funds through those institutions.”

One of the people who attended Wednesday’s outreach session, State Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, traced the funding disparity to what he described as a need for greater advocacy from BHSU to the state Legislature. He referred to allotments from the last legislative session.

“We put a lot of money into SDSU,” said Ryan Maher, noting that advocacy acted as the driver for much of that money.

Ryan Maher and Brian Maher are not related, Brian Maher told the group on Wednesday.