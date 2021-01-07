Scenic Badlands road closed due to 300-feet long landslide

A scenic dirt road road at Badlands National Park has been closed after the discovery of a 300-feet long landslide just two feet off the road.

Sage Creek Rim Road is closed from Highway 240 at the Pinnacles entrance south of Wall to the junction with Sage Creek Road, 6.42 miles to the west, according to Ken Thompson, acting chief of maintenance.

"Deposition from 40-32 million years ago and erosion are what makes this park so spectacular," the park wrote on its Facebook page. "Landslides are not uncommon, but it's not often they impact roads."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The landslide was discovered on Jan. 5 by a maintenance crew conducting an assessment of the road, Thompson said. The landslide is located 2.4 miles west of Highway 240.

Crews are planning to re-open the area by moving the road width further to the north, away from the landslide and onto more stable ground. This short-term, emergency solution is expected to be completed within two weeks.

A long-term solution will be identified once federal highway engineers arrive and survey the area for road realignment.

Gates have been put up to prevent people from driving on the road but cyclist and hikers are welcome, Thompson said.

Visitors should park in a place that doesn’t block the gates since workers need to access them. They should be careful when walking or biking near the landslide, which is marked with orange traffic cones. ​

— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.