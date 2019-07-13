The Rapid City Area Schools have adopted a budget for the coming academic year that is approximately 13 percent smaller than last year's.
School board members unanimously voted to approve the $197 million budget on Thursday.
Despite being smaller than the budget for the previous school year, which came in at around $226 million, this year's budget will not require any cuts to service or staff, school Accounting Manager Mary Duncan said Friday.
Duncan said that the district had a larger budget for the 2017-2018 school year because it had freed up additional revenue by refinancing several of its capital outlay certificates. The following year's budget was similarly large because the district expended additional funds to pay off debt on several older certificates.
Although it is smaller than the budget for the past two school years, the 2019-2020 budget grew by about $370,000 since it was first proposed in June. Duncan said the largest contributor to that increase was the addition of money the school will be rebated through state and federal programs that fund school bus replacement efforts.
Approximately $99 million has been budgeted for the district's general fund, according to school documents, its primary operating account. As in years past, employee salary and benefits are forecast to account for a majority of the fund's expenditures at 84 percent.
The capital outlay fund, which provides for building maintenance and construction as well as equipment purchases, has been budgeted approximately $25.6 million. School documents show that the district will use a $5 million, or 21 percent, flexibility from the fund to cover some general fund expenses.
Alterations to the budget can be made as late as October and may result from a settlement with the Rapid City Administrators and Technicians Association, which Duncan said is still negotiating with the district. Bargaining talks with other school employee groups have already concluded.