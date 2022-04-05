School board approves departure of 30 district employees, including assistant superintendent

The Rapid City Area Schools board approved Tuesday night the departure of 30 district employees, including teachers and an assistant superintendent who resigned.

Assistant Superintendent Mark Gabrylczyk resigned effective March 24. Katie Bray, who sat on the dais during the meeting, is the interim assistant superintendent, according to a dais nameplate. Bray's hiring was not listed within the 20 employment recommendations for jobs nor acknowledged at the board's meeting.

Bray was the assistant superintendent when she retired in 2014. Gabrylczyk was hired as the assistant superintendent in July 2020.

Twenty-two of the 30 terminations are resignations, which includes teachers, and will be effective at the end of the school year while a mix of the classified personnel resignations are effective either on March 18 or the end of the school year.

In addition, there were two resign-breach leaves, one effective March 24 and the other April 19, two retirements effective at the end of the school year, two offer rescinds and two job abandonments.

The resignations include North Middle School Principal Chanda Spotted Eagle, four teachers from North Middle School, two teachers from East Middle School, one teacher from Robbinsdale Elementary School, three teachers from Central High School, one from Stevens, one from Rapid Valley, one from Corral, one from Horace Mann and one from Meadowbrook.

Employment recommendations made at the meeting included hiring track coaches at North Middle school, a special education teacher at Rapid Valley who received a $3,500 signing bonus, a Canyon Lake Elementary School principal and an East Middle School principal.

No items were pulled from the consent agenda, although all were approved, including adopting high school girls softball and a budget amendment to amend the general fund by $387,145 to add the American Rescue Plan Homeless federal grant.

During the meeting, Central High School student representative Colton Porter said after speaking with students, faculty and staff at his school, many have said they're burnt out, which poses a risk to the academic integrity of the school.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

