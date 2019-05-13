The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education on Monday approved a preliminary budget of $196 million for the 2019-2020 school year.
Projected general fund expenses of $99.4 million reflect a decrease of $1.7 million compared with last year, although Assistant Superintendent David Janak said that figure will likely change once salary and benefit negotiations with different employee groups conclude.
"For all intents and purposes, that's pretty flat for a preliminary budget," Janak said on Monday.
Salary and benefits comprise the majority of annual general fund expenditures, Janak said, and are projected to make up 84 percent of them next year.
The district's capital outlay budget — which funds for construction and maintenance — is forecast to shrink by $34 million, or 42 percent. Janak attributed the difference to payoffs the district made on several projects.
The proposal shows an increase in special education expenses of 7.7 percent for a total budget of $25 million, a figure that also does not reflect ongoing negotiations.
The school board approved the preliminary budget by a unanimous vote with no discussion during the regular meeting. Members have until October to approve of a final budget.