School board approves South Middle School financing, relocating some programs from Canyon Lake Elementary

Without any discussion Tuesday, the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education unanimously approved two items related to financing options for building a new South Middle School and to relocate some students and programs from Canyon Lake Elementary School to other facilities in the district.

Tuesday's board action came after a study session last Wednesday that revealed construction bids for building the new middle school came in much higher than anticipated and that the district was seeking creative, cost-efficient solutions for multiple problems with the infrastructure at Canyon Lake Elementary.

South Middle School

According to the financing resolution, the bid for building a new South Middle School came in "much higher than anticipated" due to "extremely high rate of inflation experienced over the last 12 months."

The school district plans on using nearly $47.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to build the replacement school. However, the construction bid came in at more than $61.4 million. Other costs including design/construction administration fees, asbestos abatement for the existing school building, fixtures, furniture, equipment, a new athletic facility on the east side of the campus, soil, and concrete testing, permits, utilities, other fees, and construction contingencies increased the estimated cost to $68.5 million.

That estimated cost is $20.7 million more than the budgeted ESSER funding, which caused the school district to seek additional financing options.

"Extensive conversation was held with administration, the facility committee of the Board of Education, and the full Board of Education regarding this situation," the resolution states. "From a financial standpoint, the discussion centered around structuring a financing package for the portion of cost that would fall outside of the ESSER budget that would be of most benefit to the District."

The proposed financing options includes using up to $5 million from the school district's capital outlay cash reserve fund and then seeking $15 million from an outside financial firm. The school district would issue a certificate to secure the financing based on their projected state aid funding, the resolution states.

RCAS Facility Manager Kumar Veluswamy wrote a memo to the Board of Education saying the district would also work with the construction contractor to reduce costs to keep the building project below budget estimates. Veluswamy said using "value engineering items" could reduce costs by approximately $1.5 million.

"These value engineering items will be formally issued as a request for proposal to the contractor and a change order will be brought to the RCAS Board of Education to reduce the contract amount," Veluswamy wrote. "This process will ensure we award the contract before the 30-day deadline and there will be no gray area for all parties involved in the value engineering process."

The new South Middle School will consist of 135,000 square feet with a capacity of 800 students. The new building will be located north of the existing school on the same site and will connect to the existing community center. Construction will commence while the old school is still in use. Once the new building is complete, students and staff will move to the facility and the old building will be demolished.

Plans call for the new building to have the ability to expand student capacity in the future by adding a third level to the classroom wings.

Canyon Lake

Canyon Lake Elementary School's main building was built in 1949 and an addition was made in 1951. The main building has experienced numerous infrastructure issues due to the age of the building.

The Canyon Lake site also includes four annexes — the district's term for modular buildings that function as freestanding classrooms — have been in use since the 1980s. A quarter of a mile away from the main building is the Kibben-Kuster building, which was built in 1981. The school district now calls that building Canyon Lake East.

Canyon Lake's main building was previously identified for closure due to various factors including high water tables causing indoor air quality concerns and structural issues, mechanical system issues, needed electrical capacity upgrades and poor educational suitability, the district said.

The building's HVAC system is more than 45 years old and is causing issues daily, the district said. The Board of Education approved Tuesday an emergency declaration to move special education students and Pre-K students to Horace Mann Elementary School, Food Service Administration to the Lincoln Building and the Lakota Immersion Program to General Beadle Elementary School.

The move will be effective beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

By moving the programs to other school sites, the school district will be able to fix portions of the HVAC systems at the gymnasium/cafeteria commons area, the IT server room, four classrooms and two restrooms. The estimated cost would be between $250,000 and $280,000.

"This option allows us to keep all current students and staff at Canyon Lake Elementary in the same campus," the emergency declaration states. "However, due to current growth and shift in population in our school boundaries, we will need to reevaluate school attendance boundaries for all schools in the near future."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

