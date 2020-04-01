School Board incumbents not seeking re-election

Neither incumbent is seeking re-election in in the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education election.

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, June 2. Board of Education seats in Areas 4 and 5 are up for election.

In Area 4, Leah Ann Lutheran, William (Bill) Freytag, Amelia (Amy) Sazue and Jim Hansen filed notarized petitions. Incumbent Mike Roesler is not seeking another term.

In Area 5, Clay Colombe and J. Larry Begley filed notarized petitions. Incumbent Christine Stephenson is not seeking another term.

The voter registration deadline is May 18. Early voting will begin on April 17 and end at 5 p.m. June 1.

Candidates elected June 2 will take office in July.

