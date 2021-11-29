School board interviewing six candidates to replace Breanna Funke

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education is slated to appoint a representative for Area 2 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a Special Board of Education Meeting. Board members are scheduled to hold interviews with candidates on Monday.

The position became vacant when Breanna Funke announced on Nov. 2 that she was planning to leave the board. Funke continues to be active as a board member until her replacement is named, Board President Kate Thomas explained the night Funke made her announcement.

"Breanna Funke still qualifies for her board member seat, so ... she will be voting," Thomas said in an email when asked by the Journal if she will get to vote for her replacement.

Funke was elected to the school board on June 8 and sworn in on July 26.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, the Rapid City Area School District Board of Education is holding interviews during a Special Board of Education meeting, including only an Executive Session, which is closed to the public, as it chooses a new representative for Area 2.

The new board member will be appointed to serve until an election in June 2022.

Six candidates are scheduled to be interviewed, according to an announcement from the board of education posted on the school district's website: Troy Michael Carr, Lee Gerry, Lindsey Hays, Tony Mitchell, Curt Pochardt and Mike Wolff.

"In order to qualify for this seat, the person seated as well as the people that applied for this seat, must be registered voters in Area 2," Thomas noted in the email. "All of the applicants met this requirement."

Pochardt, a former president of the board of education, lost the election to Funke in June.

Thomas said the the board of education will be meeting in person on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday's meeting revolves around an executive session and Tuesday’s meeting, slated for 5:30 p.m., does not list a location but provides information about how the public can gain virtual access to the meeting. Thomas said the decision for Tuesday's meeting to be accessible only virtually by the public was not hers.

