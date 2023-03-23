The Rapid City Area School's Board of Education met yesterday to discuss the process by which library resources are adopted to a school's library and how potentially problematic resources are contested and subsequently removed from a school library.

The board conducted the first of two readings of newly revised library resource management policies. New policies must undergo two readings before they are adopted. Even if the version of the policies are passed in the first reading, changes can be made by the second.

Superintendent Nicole Swigart said the revision of library resource management policies is needed because there was much overlap with policies applying to curriculum management. She said a separation of the two kinds of policies allows curriculum committees to focus on curriculum-specific issues and the same for library management personnel.

Interim Assistant Superintendent Mike Talley added that the policies have been revised so many times that continuity of procedures have been compromised by contradictory language. Additionally, he claimed the policies are outdated and need to be updated to match the American Library Association's recommended policies.

"We are finding that old versions of the policy are not matching revised versions," Talley said. "This is just the starting point. We are just trying to clean up policies from the 1980s, and we will continue to make those edits."

There were substantial diversions of the new policy from older revisions including its strict refusal for schools to accept donated literature. Swigart said there are other ways to accept donations and that this policy was added because librarians, who are in charge of reading donated material and judging whether it is appropriate for school libraries, are too busy to do so because they are library media specialists. This means they are also tasked with dealing with computer issues relating to the checking in and out of library materials.

The revised policy said the library media specialists tasked with selecting new materials have a responsibility to provide resources that serve diverse backgrounds, interests, maturity levels, and reading levels of each student. Reputable, unbiased, professionally prepared selection aids are used by library media specialists to guide them in their selections. The value of a work should be examined as a whole and given greater weight than individual words, phrases or passages.

To re-evaluate materials that potentially do not meet the policy's standards, librarians will use the CREW (continuous review, evaluation and weeding) method set forth by the American Library Association (ALA). Complaints about library books will be handled according to the associated policy that outlines five increasingly involved levels of procedures a complainant parent or guardian must follow to ensure their concerns are adequately considered by school staff.

During the entire process, which could take months, the book or library material under consideration would be removed from the library. This removal is an alteration from the previous revision that allowed it to remain in circulation until it was deemed suitable or not.

Swigart said even though some books are listed as materials that the district owns, it does not mean students have access to them. There are separate rooms in school libraries that contain teaching resources and books deemed only necessary for teachers. Additionally, if a parent or guardian wishes that their child not have access to certain library material they may do so.

As the policy stands right now, a complainant can only challenge one piece of literature at a time and can do so an unlimited amount of times. Upon request from board member Michael Birkeland, Swigart recognized a need for a time limit to be set because a person could effectively ban a book indefinitely from a school by repetitively challenging it. Such limitations are expected to be added by the second reading of the policy.

Birkeland expressed concern about the impact a few complainants could have on an entire school — 1,800 students in the case of Central High School. He disagreed with the policy's implication to remove a book from circulation during the reevaluation process.

Board member Jamie Clapham echoed the concern that a potential few wield too much power over the rest. Board President Kate Thomas disagreed and said it is better to be safe than sorry.

"A book can still be put back in place and it would only be held out of circulation for maybe two months," Thomas said. "It's not putting power into one parent, it is putting power into the district to keep these kids safe."

Birkeland said deeming the safety of children from literature is overstepping the bounds of the board and is an issue that parents should manage.

"We're talking about safety from a book. No one is going to get hurt from a book in my opinion," Birkeland said. "We look at books as a whole and if there is something to learn from it. If you are reading a whole history book and it mentions how Thomas Jefferson raped his slaves, we can't pull out that part and is why we delineate these things."

Board member Deb Baker said that if a student wanted a book that is removed from circulation they can go to the public library to receive it. She also mentioned the announcement of the redesign of Stevens High School's mascot earlier in the meeting, that its mascot would now be holding a flag instead of a sword.

"I find it crazy that we are changing the mascot because it has a sword and we are not willing to save our kids from a book," Baker said. "If we are worried about a sword and not worried about books, then there is something terribly wrong."

Clapham said there is an issue with students' access to the public library because there are students that may not have the transportation means to get to the public library. Additionally, she said book safety and the change of Stevens' mascot was an unfair comparison.

"The removal of the sword was not a board policy, that was a school decision of their mascot so that is not the same thing," Clapham said. "When making comparison we need to be reasonable and logical and not make a decision based on emotion."

Clapham and Birkeland asked for a compromise that instead of removing books that are being challenged to instead flag them so students that are checking them out are aware of their potentially graphic content.

To push the new library resource management policies to a second reading board members Thomas, Carr and Baker voted yes; Clapham and Birkeland voted no; and Colombe was absent.