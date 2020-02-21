School Board member weighs in on why to vote no

Voters should notice the wording of the bond. Contractual language that I’ve ever dealt with must be clear and concise with full disclosure. Some of the items specified in the bond language qualify more as ‘wants’ rather than ‘needs’, which is unacceptable when spending other people’s money. I have learned through many years of personal financial struggle that it is not necessary to satisfy a need with an expensive option. I believe a “No” vote is correct because we should take a slower approach and address the immediate needs over a shorter period of time. We voters should demonstrate to our children that it’s possible to meet our needs and live within our means; it just takes a little determination, creativity and self-control.