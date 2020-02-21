School Board member weighs in on why to vote no

I currently serve Area 7 on the Rapid City Board of Education. I agree with my predecessor on the Board, Laura Shad and former School Board member, Jeff Nelson in my opposition of the $190 million bond. I believe that this bond is too big and it does not put the education needs of the students in Rapid City Schools at the top of the priority list.
Laura and Jeff have raised legitimate concerns about the future plan for Rapid City High School. I also have concerns regarding the elementary schools. Better ideas have been floated by some of the people opposing the bond include the idea to build a K-8 school on the South Middle School property to combine Robbinsdale and South just as was done with Corral Drive Elementary and Southwest Middle School.
The K-8 model would decrease the cost of two separate buildings and would make the process of dropping kids off at school more convenient for parents. That idea could be considered for Canyon Lake Elementary and West Middle School, too.
We should try to keep schools in established neighborhoods, especially if those schools could, with a little work, have many more years of life. Closing neighborhood schools unnecessarily is a waste of public resources, devalues property in the area, and has a social cost, too. Neighborhood schools keep generations more involved with each other and they preserve neighborhood culture. In addition, kids who walk to school get much-needed exercise and time to unwind from stress and life trauma.
Voters should notice the wording of the bond. Contractual language that I’ve ever dealt with must be clear and concise with full disclosure. Some of the items specified in the bond language qualify more as ‘wants’ rather than ‘needs’, which is unacceptable when spending other people’s money. I have learned through many years of personal financial struggle that it is not necessary to satisfy a need with an expensive option. I believe a “No” vote is correct because we should take a slower approach and address the immediate needs over a shorter period of time. We voters should demonstrate to our children that it’s possible to meet our needs and live within our means; it just takes a little determination, creativity and self-control.
The people pushing for a “Yes” vote have spent an awful lot of money trying to convince the electorate to pass this bond. Maybe that money would be more productive in an endowment for District improvements; food for thought.
We all share the same goal of a quality education for the children in Rapid City Schools. That is the greatest strength in our community.
Kate Thomas is a current RCAS Board of Education member.