School board to consider financing options for South Middle School replacement

The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education is expected to take action Tuesday to decide whether or not to seek additional financing options to build a replacement for South Middle School.

During a study session Wednesday evening, school district officials advised the board that construction bids for a new South Middle School came in at $61.4 million, a figure that does not include contingency funds for unseen issues. The district plans on using nearly $47.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to build the replacement school — leaving at least a $13.6 million shortfall.

RCAS Facility Manager Kumar Veluswamy said inflation, supply-chain slowdowns and a shortage of workers during the COVID-19 pandemic have driven costs up.

"You've probably seen this day-to-day with gas, diesel and what's happening on the market," he said.

In order to deal with the shortfall, a contingency fund and adjustments for future cost spikes, district staff is projecting that an additional $15.4 to $20 million in funding will be needed to complete the South Middle School project.

Coupled with the time frames that are set in law for using ESSER funds, RCAS Director of Business Coy Sasse said the school board will need to take action before interest rates climb.

Sasse said the school district can contribute up to $4.3 million from the district's capital outlay fund without depleting its already low levels. The school district would then need to seek financing for the remaining $15 million to $20 million.

"What I think is a good route forward is to bring a resolution for financing before the board next week. Just to be clear, this wouldn't be the transaction. It would allow us to tell the finance company that we're going to engage in financing, lock in the rates immediately and keep us away from (interest) rate creep over the next month or two," Sasse said.

Superintendent Lori Simon warned the board that the district needs to adequately maintain and support the capital outlay budget, and that is why staff is recommending additional financing.

Sasse agreed.

"It's going to make us more mindful of the resources we have in capital outlay, more mindful of how we treat the general fund flexibility transfer, but it is certainly possible to do," he said. "Without a bond, we're never going to be able to address all facility issues the district has."

A $189 million school bond proposal to deal with many facility issues in the district failed in 2020. Although 56% of voters supported the bond issue, it failed to garner the required 60% threshold — something that school board member Troy Carr pointed out during Wednesday's meeting.

"This action is the result of not being able to get 60% of our community wanting to say yes to the bond," he said. "Now, we are having to borrow $20 million. ... If you all voted, we wouldn't be in this situation. I don't want to be mean-spirited, but the financial truth is this is why we are having to borrow $20 million.

"Again, this is the reality. We're always going to stay behind unless (a board member) wins the lottery and donates it to the schools. We're always going to be behind. Maybe in some small little way, this will set the ground work if and when we work on the next bond, but this is what happens when you don't say yes (to a school bond)."

Another need that the school board is expected to address Tuesday is to move some students and programs at Canyon Lake Elementary School to Horace Mann Elementary School because of failing infrastructure.

In December, the school board voted against purchasing a new $1.4 million HVAC system for Canyon Lake Elementary School, citing the numerous problems with the building.

Simon and Veluswamy have noted a host of problems with the facility, including water table concerns, structural and mechanical issues, air quality concerns, outdated electrical capacity, and limited educational suitability. The school is divided into six buildings, including four annexes – a situation Veluswamy has noted leads to lost instructional time as students move from building to building.

As a solution to taking some of the stress away from the aging building and to avoid a total failure of the HVAC system, the Board of Education will consider a recommendation to move special education students and some pilot programs — like the Lakota Immersion Program — to Horace Mann Elementary School.

Under the proposal, kindergarten through second-grade students will be able to stay in the Canyon Lake East building, third-graders would stay in the annex buildings, and fourth- through fifth-graders would be able to stay in their classrooms. All of these classrooms are located in areas where the HVAC system is operating properly.

"It seems to be our best emergency situation," board member Amy Policky said. "It's kind of a tragic statement, kind of hodge-podging things together where kids spend time getting a good education. This is why we have the resources that we do."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.