School Board to consider resolution banning COVID testing, vaccinations on school grounds

The Rapid City Area School District Board of Education is considering a resolution to “ban COVID-19 testing and administering of vaccines at all Rapid City Area School District 51-4 schools, buildings and properties.” The resolution is on the agenda for the meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Rapid City Council Chambers.

The resolution asserts that “K-12 schools are a place of learning fundamental skills and obtaining knowledge” and that the district “is not a licensed healthcare facility.”

It also contends that “valuable instruction time which would be used educating K-12 schoolchildren is lost during COVID-19 testing or administering of vaccines and subsequent waiting periods,” that “the COVID-19 testing kits that RCAS have are not diagnostic tests” and that “in the United States of America the current available COVID-19 vaccines to both age 5-17 year old children and adults have only been granted an FDA Experimental Use Authorization which is a far lower standard than a FDA approved vaccine.”

Daniel Bucheli, communications director for the South Dakota Department of Health, noted that the vaccines received “Emergency Use Authorization” from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, not “Experimental Use Authorization.” He encouraged people to research the vaccines through the FDA’s and the South Dakota Department of Health’s websites.

“Regarding vaccines, these are not experimental, but rather have not received full FDA approval,” he said, noting that detailed information about Emergency Use Authorization can be found at https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/mcm-legal-regulatory-and-policy-framework/emergency-use-authorization.

“We would also encourage all your readers to visit our website, https://doh.sd.gov/, to get the latest information on vaccines as it becomes available,” he said. “Likewise, we also encourage parents to review: https://doh.sd.gov/documents/COVID19/Vaccine/ChildVaccineFAQs.pdf when deciding how to best protect their children against the virus.”

Board President Kate Thomas explained the resolution's origins in an email.

"Breanna Funke (a board member) and I came up with this resolution because we had been hearing that the White House administration has been pushing for vaccines in schools," she said. "We heard from a number of teachers that were worried we would be mandating it. We are also very well aware of the VAERS reporting hundreds of thousands of adverse reactions, including thousands of deaths, from this vaccine."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued this statement regarding the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System:

"Reports of adverse events to VAERS following vaccination, including deaths, do not necessarily mean that a vaccine caused a health problem. A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines. However, recent reports indicate a plausible causal relationship between the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine and TTS, a rare and serious adverse event that causes blood clots with low platelets, which has caused 5 deaths."

Thomas continued, "From a liability perspective, I would not want the possibility of RCAS being held responsible for an adverse reaction on a student or staff. We wanted to be proactive in messaging that the RCAS would not be providing this vaccine."

Regarding testing, Thomas said, "We felt that we should not be a testing facility as RCAS is an educational institution and no other district in SD is provided testing on site." According to a South Dakota Department of Health representative, over 100 school districts in the state participate in the school testing program, which may include on-site testing.

Thomas said she visited all of the state's school district websites to determine if they have on site testing.

Dr. Halie Anderson, a board certified pediatrician, allergist and immunologist with Rapid City Medical Center, also noted that the vaccines were not experimental and added, “The idea of this being a lower standard is misleading as well.”

Anderson referred to an explanation on the FDA’s website which notes that “clinical trials are being conducted according to the rigorous standards set forth by the FDA.”

Anderson, who has a child in Grandview Elementary School, disagreed with the resolution’s claim that COVID-19 testing – and other health measures – sacrificed class time. She contended that allowing students to receive a COVID-19 test, with parental consent, can let them return to class if the test is negative rather than leaving to be tested elsewhere.

“Taking away a resource that keeps them physically present in the schools goes exactly against what (board members) said they want to do” in the resolution, she said.

Anderson also reflected on the role of schools in students’ health and well-being.

“I would argue that schools very much play an active role in the health of children,” she said, noting vision tests, along with behavioral and developmental assessments, as examples.

“There are many things that schools do to promote health and to screen for health,” she said.

The resolution asserts that it “is solely the parental responsibility and decision to test or vaccinate their children, not Rapid City Area School District 51-4” and notes that “there are multiple licensed health care facilities administering medical tests and vaccines to choose from throughout Rapid City and the surrounding communities.”

Board member Amy Policky, reached by phone, said, “I don’t support ending testing. The teachers support it. It’s a time saver and a money saver for them.”

Katy Urban, public information manager for RCAS, said the school district began administering tests for COVID-19 last school year, with parental consent required each time a student is tested. The testing kits are supplied by the state of South Dakota, she said.

“Our nurses can test them right at the school as long as the parents sign a consent form,” Urban said. She said students may be tested – with parental consent – when they feel ill at school or if parents make an appointment through an online portal. Those are called BinaxNOW tests.

This school year, Urban said, students can also take home test kits – called QuikVue tests – with parental consent. Urban said area medical professionals have confirmed that they are diagnostic tests.

Natalie Slack, the parent of a middle school student and two high school students in the district and a candidate for the school board in the most recent election, expressed concern that the resolution could place parents who are already struggling in a more difficult predicament.

“I often think about when I was a young mom with little kids in elementary school, and I was in a pretty difficult time in my life when I didn’t have financial security,” she said. For parents in that situation, she said, “to be able to have their children tested at school takes a huge burden from them.”

Kimberly Hayden, parent of an elementary school student at Grandview Elementary School, also questioned the separation of schools from participation in health measures. She recalled volunteering at a vaccination clinic at Central High School in November 2009, when, according to an article in the Rapid City Journal, the state Department of Health and Pennington County Emergency Management offered 2,300 H1N1 and 1,200 vaccines to children from ages 6 months to 18 years at Central High School.

The board's resolution culminates by declaring that “no COVID-19 testing or administering of approved vaccines or experimental use authorization vaccines will be allowed in any Rapid City School District 51-4 building or any property at any time for any reason,” effective immediately upon passage. It asserts that “an employee who violates this resolution is subject to appropriate disciplinary action.”

People seeking the complete text, along with other information about upcoming board meetings, can go to https://rcas.org/our-district/board-of-education/ and follow the appropriate links.

