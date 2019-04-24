The Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education declined Wednesday to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a disqualified board candidate against Assistant Superintendent David Janak.
The candidate, Lafawn Janis, is suing Janak to get her name back on the ballot for the June 4 election. Janak retroactively terminated the petition that Janis submitted last month for candidacy in electoral Area 3 after determining that she had not properly completed it.
School board members went back and forth during a special meeting Wednesday morning on whether to settle the suit. They ultimately decided to defer action to the court, with some members saying that intervening in an election would set a poor precedent for future boards.
Members voted to allow the suit to continue 6-1, with Board President Ron Riherd dissenting.
"I really do hope there is an election. I hope Judge (Karen) Schreier directs that Ms. Janis's name be placed on the ballot, but I'm not going to substitute my judgement for hers," Board Member Curt Pochardt said prior to the vote.
The review of Janis's petition was initiated by a challenge that a petition signatory of her Area 3 opponent filed with the district. The challenge centered on a space Janis left blank on her filing indicating her electoral area, although a copy of the document shows that she stated it elsewhere.
Janis then countered the challenge with one of her own that claimed opponent Brian Johnson's petition was similarly incomplete.
Janak, who as the school's business manager has authority to verify petition information, annulled Janis petition after consulting school legal counsel and the South Dakota Secretary of State's office. The challenge against Johnson was rejected. He will run unopposed pending a court decision.
A dozen residents spoke during the Wednesday's public comment period, including Johnson and members and affiliates of South Dakota Citizens for Liberty. Janis was not in attendance. Her attorney, Jim Leach, spoke on her behalf.
Leach had asked the council to pass a motion directing Janak to reverse his decision so as not to explicitly override his authority.
"We don't have to go to the court. We don't have to have the court decide this if that's your decision," he said during the meeting.
During the meeting, it came to light that Riherd had signed Janis's petition the evening of the March 26 filing deadline. Johnson and several others said during public comment that constituted preferential treatment on his part and asked that he recuse himself from a vote. Board Members Kate Thomas and Matt Stephens said they agreed and disagreed with that sentiment, respectively.
"If it had been any one of you and you were in my position wouldn't you be a slight bit angry at how this had all gone down?" Johnson said to the board.
Riherd said in response that he took offense to the implication he had done wrong or chosen a side by signing Janis's petition.
"My whole idea behind it was to make sure that we had an election," he said. "Mr. Johnson, if you needed that signature from Area 3, I would have come down and signed it for you also."
Johnson and Leach declined to comment after the meeting. No ruling has been made in the ongoing suit.
Court documents indicate that Janis is seeking a resolution before April 30, the ballot printing deadline.