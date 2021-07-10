School boards become battle zones

In previous elections, seats on the board were often filled in uncontested elections. But this year, the campaigns turned into political battles, complete with personal attacks.

Critical race theory is not a part of the Rapid City school curriculum. But that didn't stop candidates from making it a central issue of the campaign.

"I believe with all my heart this is how they are going to slip socialism and Marxism into our schools," newly elected member Deb Baker said at a campaign event.

Curt Pochardt, who was unseated as the school board president in the election, said he worries the new partisan dynamic will hurt students' education.

"It doesn't help kids when there's tension on a school board," he said.

Education experts warn that school boards are squandering time that could be spent tackling issues such as recruiting teachers, ensuring students have internet access at home or improving opportunities for youngsters with disabilities.