As administrators expected, Rapid City Area Schools spent more in the third quarter of the academic year than they made in revenue.
Speaking to the school board Monday, Assistant Superintendent David Janak said the deficit can be attributed to past renovations at Central High School that were paid off for $27 million and to the depletion of November tax proceeds. Janak presented the school budget update to the board as an information item on which no action was taken.
The district's 10 funds, which all together have a budget of more than $233 million for the year, are otherwise trending as expected and in line with previous years, Janak said.
Salary and benefit spending continue to be the primary expenses to the district's general fund, Janak said. Of the $100 million budgeted for the fund this year, 66 percent was been spent on salaries between January and March while 18 percent went toward benefits. Fifty-two percent of general fund revenue came from state sources this quarter while 34 percent was sourced locally.
Similar trends were reported for the district's special education fund, for which more than $20 million was budgeted this year. Salaries comprised 72 percent of fund expenses, benefits 22 percent. State funding accounted for 42 percent of fund revenue this quarter, with local funding made up 43.
The district's health insurance fund collected enough in premiums to cover more than $8 million in claims, administrative costs and consulting fees with about $2 million to spare.
Local food service fund revenue has gone down by about $500,000, which Janak said was the result of additional schools gaining eligibility for the federal free and reduced lunch program. Federal funding accounts for 66 percent of the schools' food service program.