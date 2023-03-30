Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Large snowflakes fall in February 2022 on a small park near the intersection of City Springs Lane and City Springs Road in northwest Rapid City.
Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.
— Lyman School, closed Friday
— Dupree School, closed Friday
Thursday was a beautiful, sunny day — but winter weather is on the way once again.
Rapid City residents enjoyed the Spring weather Thursday as winter weather was forecast to strike the area Thursday evening.
The last day of the Terry Peak winter sports season is Sunday, April 2, and they've got a jam-packed weekend of fun to celebrate.
Black Hills Life Flight is expanding their reach, with a new air medical base at the Hot Springs Ambulance Station set to open this summer.
