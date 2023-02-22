Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.
— Belle Fourche Public Schools, two hour late start Thursday
— Black Hills State University, Rapid City, 9 a.m. late open for classes and offices Thursday
— Black Hills State University, Spearfish, 9 a.m. late open for classes and offices Thursday
— Calvary Christian School, closed Thursday
— Custer School District, two hour late start Thursday
— Lead-Deadwood Schools, two hour late start Thursday
— Little Wound School, closed Thursday
— Newell Schools, two hour late start Thursday
— Rapid City Area Schools, virtual learning Thursday
— Rapid City Catholic Schools, closed Thursday
— Red Cloud School, virtual learning Thursday
— South Dakota School for the Deaf, Rapid City, 11 a.m. late open Thursday
— SDSU School of Nursing, 9 a.m. late open Thursday
— South Dakota Mines, 11 a.m. late open Thursday
— Spearfish Schools, two hour late start Thursday
— St. Paul's Lutheran School, closed Thursday
— Wall Public Schools, virtual learning Thursday
— Western Dakota Tech, all campuses, classes canceled Thursday, Rapid City office only opens at 9 a.m.
— Youth and Family Services Rapid City, closed Thursday
— Zion Lutheran School, closed Thursday