Large snowflakes fall in February 2022 on a small park near the intersection of City Springs Lane and City Springs Road in northwest Rapid City.

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

— Belle Fourche School District, virtual learning Thursday

— Bennett County School District, closed Thursday

— Black Hills Christian Academy, closed Thursday

— Black Hills State University, 11 a.m. Thursday late open

— Douglas School District, closed Thursday

— Lead-Deadwood School District, closed Thursday

— Meade School District, closed Thursday

— Newell School District, closed Thursday

— New Underwood School District, closed Thursday

— South Dakota State University College of Nursing, 11 a.m. late open Thursday

— Spearfish School District, closed Thursday

— Wall School District, virtual learning Thursday

