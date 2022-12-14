Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.
— Belle Fourche School District, virtual learning Thursday
— Bennett County School District, closed Thursday
— Black Hills Christian Academy, closed Thursday
— Black Hills State University, 11 a.m. Thursday late open
— Douglas School District, closed Thursday
— Lead-Deadwood School District, closed Thursday
— Meade School District, closed Thursday
— Newell School District, closed Thursday
People are also reading…
— New Underwood School District, closed Thursday
— South Dakota State University College of Nursing, 11 a.m. late open Thursday
— Spearfish School District, closed Thursday
— Wall School District, virtual learning Thursday