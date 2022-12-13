Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.
— Belle Fourche School District, virtual learning day Wednesday
— Bennett County School District, closed Wednesday
— Black Hills State University, closed Wednesday
— Calvary Christian School, closed Wednesday
— Douglas School District, closed Wednesday
— Dupree School District, closed Wednesday
— Hot Springs School District, 2-hour delayed start Wednesday
— Lead-Deadwood School District, closed Wednesday
— Meade School District, closed Wednesday
— Newell School District, closed Wednesday
— New Underwood School District, closed Wednesday
— Philip School District, closed Wednesday
— Rapid City Area Schools, closed Wednesday
— Rapid City Catholic Schools, closed Wednesday
— South Dakota Mines, closed Wednesday
— South Dakota School for the Deaf, closed Wednesday
— South Dakota State University College of Nursing, closed Wednesday
— Spearfish School District, closed Wednesday
— St. Paul's Lutheran School, closed Wednesday
— Wall School District, remote learning Wednesday
— Zion Lutheran School, closed Wednesday