 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking alert top story

School closings

  • 0
Snow 022122 (copy)

Large snowflakes fall in February 2022 on a small park near the intersection of City Springs Lane and City Springs Road in northwest Rapid City.

 Nathan Thompson

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

— Belle Fourche School District, virtual learning day Wednesday

— Bennett County School District, closed Wednesday

— Black Hills State University, closed Wednesday

— Calvary Christian School, closed Wednesday

— Douglas School District, closed Wednesday

— Dupree School District, closed Wednesday

— Hot Springs School District, 2-hour delayed start Wednesday

— Lead-Deadwood School District, closed Wednesday

People are also reading…

— Meade School District, closed Wednesday

— Newell School District, closed Wednesday

— New Underwood School District, closed Wednesday

— Philip School District, closed Wednesday

— Rapid City Area Schools, closed Wednesday

— Rapid City Catholic Schools, closed Wednesday

— South Dakota Mines, closed Wednesday

— South Dakota School for the Deaf, closed Wednesday

— South Dakota State University College of Nursing, closed Wednesday

— Spearfish School District, closed Wednesday

— St. Paul's Lutheran School, closed Wednesday

— Wall School District, remote learning Wednesday

— Zion Lutheran School, closed Wednesday

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School closings

School closings

Here's the latest on school closings. This list will be updated as information is received.

Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

Your Two Cents for Dec. 9

Grocery tax cut great? Now in five years when the state has to pick up the tab for Medicaid that the voters stupidly passed, where will the re…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 13

Your Two Cents for Dec. 13

The same day that Governor Noem says that "we" can afford to lose $100 million in state income, she proposes spending $400 million on new pris…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News