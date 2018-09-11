A routine two-year review of discrimination and sexual-violence policies at Western Dakota Tech college has turned into a dispute on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education over gender-identity and harassment policies.
At its Aug. 27 meeting, the board voted 3-2 to narrowly approve the second reading of two updated policies to more strongly protect transgender and gender-expressive individuals, but only after wide-ranging comments from board members.
The language in question isn't entirely new. A WDT official said "sexual orientation" has been listed under a protected class in the school's handbook since at least 2015. But the addition of "genetic information" to the discrimination policy and "gender identity" under both the discrimination and sexual-violence policies caught the ire of at least two school-board members.
"We want to make sure that in these two policies we have updated language because we really value having a safe, fabulous environment to work in and our students to study in," WDT President Ann Bolman said.
The policy updates not only keep the technical school, which is governed by the local school board, in step with the national conversation on gender protections, Bolman said, but provides a welcoming environment for potential students and new employees.
"We treat people respectfully and give people recourse if something that you don't want to have happen happens," Bolman said.
But on Aug. 27 and at the first reading, at least two skeptics have emerged on the school board.
"It leads down a serious rabbit hole," Kate Thomas said at meeting. "So let's say a person feels discriminated against. They're male but identify as a woman, but they say they're discriminated against for not being able to use the women's bathroom. Yet, women — who have fought really hard to get away from that discrimination — get discriminated themselves. Where does it end?"
Thomas said other protections against a "hostile workplace" already exist.
Mike Roesler, another school-board member skeptical of the policy's extension to gender identification, said he can't find a federal or state regulation requiring protection for gender expression. He also picked up on language Thomas used to suggest gender expression is a "fluid" status, lacking a concrete definition.
"It can be one thing in the morning and another later in the day, and that puts policymakers in a real bind to make a definition," he said.
In a back-and-forth discussion that lasted 10 minutes and potentially foreshadows a scheduled vote at the Sept. 17 meeting, board member Matt Stephens responded by saying gender-identity protections are part and parcel of the kinds of basic human-rights protections established generations ago in statute.
"I don't see 'fluidity' anywhere in that policy. What I see is 'sex,' which has forever been one of the terms in protection against discrimination," Stephens said. "It's trying to protect people who are vulnerable to discrimination."
The board's newest member, Curt Pochardt, said, "I think the question is pretty clear for me. I won't vote to discriminate any group or any person."
Following discussion, board member Christine Stephenson joined Stephens and Pochardt to approve the second reading of the policy, defeating opposition from Thomas and Roesler. The sixth board member, Amy Policky, was absent from the meeting. The vote on the third and final reading of the policy, effectively writing the language into the college's handbook, will be held Sept. 17 during the board meeting at WDT. If the vote ties at 3-3, board president Ron Riherd casts the deciding vote.
While discussion of transgender protections in schools often is associated with construction of new bathrooms or worries about litigation over gender-neutral pronouns, Bolman said nothing in the updated policy, which came from working groups of faculty and staff and is a routine update, would require new construction or accommodations — though she did note that WDT does have gender-neutral bathrooms. Bolman also pushed back on the notion that the Trump administration's February 2017 withdrawal of guidance letters issued by the departments of Education and Justice under President Barack Obama urging gender-expression protections in non-discrimination policies at schools have completely reversed Title IX protections for transgender individuals.
"There's been a lot of confusion under the updated guidance from the current administration," Bolman said. She said the college's coordinating Title IX and institutional effectiveness regularly attend national trainings that still encourage compliance with a broader definition of protections for "sex," encompassing not just male and female but also transgender or non-binary individuals. "We are given guidance from case law from different places in the country. And case law doesn't change quickly."
In February 2017, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Education withdrew two Obama-era statements of policy and guidance urging access to "sex-segregated facilities based on gender identity." They argued the use of "sex" to cover is not consistent with its intended interpretation in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972. Instead, the letter states local school boards should take a "primary role" in establishing these policies.
However, many schools in South Dakota, including WDT, had already carved out such protections. Mitchell Technical Institute lists "actual or perceived sexual orientation" as cause for protection in its anti-discrimination policy. The University of South Dakota and South Dakota State University both explicitly mention "gender," "transgender," and "sexual orientation" in their discrimination policies.
According to a position statement issued by the Association of Title IX Administrators shortly after the February 2017 letter from the federal departments, the understanding of Title IX's broad protections have "evolved over time" and "should focus on the rights of gender-nonconforming and transgender individuals."
The contentious debate over gender identity in schools has set up the school board for a potentially large crowd on Sept. 17. Last weekend, the Family Heritage Alliance, a Rapid City-based religious-liberty nonprofit, issued a call to supporters to turnout to the school board meeting to oppose WDT's policy. A petition released by the group states the board is voting on the "addition" of gender-identity protections, though those protections have existed in WDT's policy for at least two years.
The policy also has already gone through revisions from the school board. An addition to the policy from the first reading notes that the policy does override First Amendment protections and that "petty slights, annoyances, and isolated incidences (unless extremely serious) may not rise to a level of harassment."
In the K-12 system, RCAS policy does protect individuals on the basis of "sexual orientation," but not on gender or gender identity.
"I want every student to feel safe at school," Superintendent Lori Simon said in an email, "and am supportive of policies that protect all students from discrimination and encourage safe, nurturing learning environments."