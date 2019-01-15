The Rapid City school district is reaching out to try and help children of furloughed government employees.
In a release sent Tuesday, the district said those children may be eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch in their schools.
The students and their families affected by the ongoing shutdown of the federal government can apply for free and reduced meals. Due to the federal government furlough being considered a change in income, all families affected can immediately apply for this benefit.
Interested families can apply online at rcas.org