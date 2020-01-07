School district: Incorrect name, address to blame for tax delinquency

The Citizens for Liberty noticed that the address of the delinquent property belonged to the district and bought that tax certificate Dec. 16. Not paying the taxes on time for the past four years cost the district about $2,000 in fees and penalties in addition to $8,526 in over due taxes. Citizens for Liberty made about $467 for the short time it owned the tax certificate.

At Monday night's meeting, James Bialota made it clear that he brought the information to the group so they could purchase the tax certificate in order to prevent a "greedy developer or banker" from taking advantage of state law that would allow them to take over the property if the taxes weren't paid in 60 days.

"I find it hard to believe that you guys expect us to pay an increased tax amount, but you haven't even paid your own property taxes in three years," Bialota said Monday night.

Asked Tuesday if she thought the issue would affect the outcome of the upcoming $190 million bond issue, Urban said she hoped it wouldn't.

"I think our track record speaks for itself," she said. "We have one of the best credit ratings in the state as far as school districts go. I think we have proven ourselves that we do handle finances very well."