School district: Incorrect name, address to blame for tax delinquency

Rapid City Area Schools have fixed the problem that led to one of their elementary schools facing foreclosure.
At a Tuesday afternoon press conference, RCAS Communications Manager Katy Urban said the district has paid more than $70,000 in a special assessment tax annually since 2014 for the 52 properties the district owns. She said the issue with the General Beadle Elementary School property was twofold.
The county was sending that school's Special Storm Sewer Assessment to the wrong occupant and wrong address. Because the name was incorrect, Pennington County Treasurer Janet Sayler said at the press conference that her staff wasn't able to crosscheck and notify the school district. The $8,526 tax bill was sent to 925 Maple Ave. to an occupant listed as Independent District of Rapid City.
"We try to notify everyone when we sell the tax certificates," Sayler said. "However, the notification didn't go to the Rapid City School District. We don't go back and look at properties because we have so many delinquencies it would take a staff full time to go back and check every property."
Delinquent taxes are listed in legal ads in the Rapid City Journal, but because the name was one that hasn't been used since the 1940s, no one on the staff recognized the listing as a school property.
At Monday night's school board meeting, members of the South Dakota Citizens for Liberty announced they had recently purchased the tax lien owed for the property owned by the school district, which is home to General Beadle Elementary School, the Rapid City Public Library and the Community Health Center of the Black Hills.
The Citizens for Liberty noticed that the address of the delinquent property belonged to the district and bought that tax certificate Dec. 16. Not paying the taxes on time for the past four years cost the district about $2,000 in fees and penalties in addition to $8,526 in over due taxes. Citizens for Liberty made about $467 for the short time it owned the tax certificate.
At Monday night's meeting, James Bialota made it clear that he brought the information to the group so they could purchase the tax certificate in order to prevent a "greedy developer or banker" from taking advantage of state law that would allow them to take over the property if the taxes weren't paid in 60 days.
"I find it hard to believe that you guys expect us to pay an increased tax amount, but you haven't even paid your own property taxes in three years," Bialota said Monday night.
Asked Tuesday if she thought the issue would affect the outcome of the upcoming $190 million bond issue, Urban said she hoped it wouldn't.
"I think our track record speaks for itself," she said. "We have one of the best credit ratings in the state as far as school districts go. I think we have proven ourselves that we do handle finances very well."
Coy Sasse, who recently took over as the Director of Business and Support Services for RCAS, said the district has taken steps to make sure the names and addresses of all properties are correct and has implemented internal controls to ensure this doesn't happen again.
The schools now has paid the back taxes in full and the tax payments on the property are no longer delinquent.