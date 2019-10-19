The Rapid City Area School District will offer free developmental screenings for children ages 3 to 5 on Nov. 4 and 18 at Jefferson School, 21 St. Joseph St.
The screenings check a child’s development in the areas of language and articulation, concept development, hearing, vision and motor skills. Parents will receive ideas to help enhance their children’s development.
Screenings are by appointment and open to families living in the Rapid City Area School District. Call 394-1813 to schedule an appointment.