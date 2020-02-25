School district's $189 million bond issue falls short

Tonchi Weaver of Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds said she’s glad about the election results, but “having an election in February is a bad idea.”

“After being outspent nineteen to one, it is a sweet victory,” Weaver said. “It proves that money and guilt don’t always get you what you want. I think people reacted to the overbearing shock awe of the people in favor of it.”

Weaver said the organization tried to get involved in school board policy issues, but weren’t invited to give their input.

“...No one from our group was invited to the table,” she said. “This (bond issue) came from a premise of wants versus needs.”

Former Mayor Don Barnett, who was mayor when the last bond issue passed in the early 1970s, said he's heartbroken by the result.

“They need to get that back on the next available ballot," he said. "It is too important to let the negative people shut down the growth of that great city.”

Amy Policky, a school board member from area 6, said it’s important to keep talking to the entire community because the need for new schools is not going to go away.