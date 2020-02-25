School district's $189 million bond issue falls short

The Rapid City school district will not move forward with plans to build new schools and improve others after 56 percent of voters supported a $189.5 million bond issue on Tuesday. The issue needed 60 percent of the vote to pass.
Only 23 percent of voters cast ballots in this special election. Turnout may have been affected by poor road conditions from Monday’s winter storm, which covered much of the Black Hills in several inches of snowfall.
If it had passed, the bond would have built three new elementary schools and one new middle school over six years.
Four elementary schools — Canyon Lake, Robbinsdale, Wilson and Horace Mann — would have closed because of deteriorating infrastructure and overcrowding concerns. Rapid City High School's building would have been converted to an elementary school, while the students at RCHS's alternative education program would have relocated to another site that best fits their academic programs.
Lori Simon, Rapid City Area Schools superintendent, said that in 43 other states, this would be an “astounding win” for RCAS, noting that the standard of a supermajority here is a “really, really tough threshold.”
“This is not the speech I was hoping to make,” Simon said at a watch party. “I’m obviously incredibly disappointed and sad for the thousands and thousands of kids in our district who attend subpar schools and facilities in far too many crowded classrooms. That makes me sad.”
Tonchi Weaver of Taxpayers for Sensible School Bonds said she’s glad about the election results, but “having an election in February is a bad idea.”
You have free articles remaining.
“After being outspent nineteen to one, it is a sweet victory,” Weaver said. “It proves that money and guilt don’t always get you what you want. I think people reacted to the overbearing shock awe of the people in favor of it.”
Weaver said the organization tried to get involved in school board policy issues, but weren’t invited to give their input.
“...No one from our group was invited to the table,” she said. “This (bond issue) came from a premise of wants versus needs.”
Former Mayor Don Barnett, who was mayor when the last bond issue passed in the early 1970s, said he's heartbroken by the result.
“They need to get that back on the next available ballot," he said. "It is too important to let the negative people shut down the growth of that great city.”
Amy Policky, a school board member from area 6, said it’s important to keep talking to the entire community because the need for new schools is not going to go away.
“We have to find a solution for growth that will come, for our aging facilities, for safety and security needs, for our classrooms that will be overcrowded,” Policky said.
Val Simpson, co-chair of the Vote Yes group, said while they were hoping for 60 percent of the vote, they could celebrate because the group elevated a conversation that was “long overdue and much needed in the community.”
“As I learned recently, it’s unfortunate that in our state, if we were trying to build a jail, we would have won tonight," Simpson said. "Unfortunately, because we were trying to build a school, we did not. I’m almost speechless.”