A short video depicting members of the Rapid City Central High School wrestling team engaging in what administrators deemed "culturally insensitive" behavior toward Native Americans has surfaced on social media.
The district said on its Facebook page Monday night that it will be addressing the situation and that the behavior in question does not align with its values.
The district is not releasing the names of the students or commenting on specific consequences they will face. Assistant Superintendent Matthew Seebaum said "restorative work" would be done to help students learn from the matter.
School officials said that the video was shot in January and that no coaches were present when it was taken. Seebaum said that members of the wrestling team and other students alerted administrators to its existence.
"We're doing so much to build good relationships and good will with our Native American citizens and students, and this goes totally against what we're trying to do," he said.
Seebaum said that while the students who appeared in the video were acting inappropriately, he did not believe that they were purposely trying to be offensive.