UPDATE: Pine Ridge Reservation on 72-hour lockdown after first COVID-19 case

The worker began feeling sick and on April 3, went to the Indian Health Service hospital in Pine Ridge where staff told the couple to travel to another facility in Martin, the post says.

The Journal has sent an email to the IHS asking why the employee was directed to Martin and not tested at the Pine Ridge hospital. Others residents have already been tested at the Pine Ridge IHS, Chase Iron Eyes — Bear Runner’s spokesman — previously told the Journal.

After being tested in Martin, the post says, the couple returned to their quarantine at home. The employee's preliminary test came back as positive on Tuesday afternoon, the same time they began to experience respiratory distress. The person is now being treated at a hospital in Rapid City. The spouse is also staying in Rapid City and will only return to Porcupine once their risk of infection has been ruled out.

The employee immediately contacted the school after learning about the positive test, and the school then called the Oglala Sioux Tribe, the post says. The IHS and South Dakota Department of Health are now investigating whether the person came into contact with anyone else, the executive order says.