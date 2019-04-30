The Rapid City Public School Foundation last night honored the top 5 percent of seniors graduating from Central and Stevens high schools at its annual celebration of academic achievement.
Commemorative certificates were presented to more than 40 members of the class of 2019 during the event, which drew some 340 people to Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. School administrators and board of education members were in attendance along with students and their families.
"We've been doing this for a number of years, and to me it's always the highlight of the school year for us," Foundation Board President Todd Brink said of the evening.
Each student called to the stage was accompanied by the teacher whom they said most inspired them. Testimonials they had written beforehand were read aloud, many of which expressed gratitude toward teachers who made tough subject matter approachable and understandable.
Brink said this practice exemplified the foundation's goal of empowering teachers to challenge their students.
Formed in 1994, the foundation regularly awards grants to Rapid City Area Schools teachers seeking to produce unique educational programs or events. Central High School, for example, last month hosted Georgia-based poet Aaron Belz at a writer's conference using such a grant.
Brink said some $50,000 in donations had already been raised for the foundation ahead of Monday's gathering.
Attendees Monday also heard remarks from Sharon Lee, who founded the organization 25 years ago. Recalling its formation, she said she felt that its founding vision of enriching education, recognizing educators and improving community relations remained true today.
Lee recalled that one of the first projects the foundation took on at the behest of the school district was the organization of a teacher of the year program. The program relaunched this past year after a five-year hiatus.
Foundation Board Member Jason McGough said in his remarks that a private donation was made recently that would sustain the award for the next several years.
Seth Keene, a teacher at Stevens High School, was recognized at the event as teacher of the year alongside eight other nominees for the title. He received $1,000 with the award.
"My congratulations to Seth and the other recognized educators," Lee said, calling teaching a "wonderful art."