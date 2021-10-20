School of Mines awarded $200,000 for solar energy project

The School of Mines in Rapid City was awarded $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Energy for one of 40 projects that are part of an initiative to achieve 100% clean energy by 2035.

The project will create a tool to help manage the disposal, recycling and material recovery of solar modules.

The funding Mines received is part of nearly $40 million the Department of Energy awarded on Tuesday to advance the next generation of solar, storage and industrial technologies. The 40 projects awarded funding will focus on concentrating solar-thermal power and PV. PV technologies directly convert sunlight into electricity, while concentrating solar-thermal power captures heat from sunlight and uses that thermal energy.

“We are laser focused on deploying more solar power and developing more cost-effective technologies to decarbonize our electricity system,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. “Research to develop stronger and longer-lasting solar panels is critical to addressing the climate crisis.”

