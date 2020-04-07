School of Mines cancels events through July 1

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology has cancelled all events through July 1. This includes academic summer camps, the Research Experience for Undergraduate Progra and the June 12 Go to Mines open house.

The South Dakota Board of Regents has also announced that online classes will continue through the summer 2020 semester.

“These are tough decisions,” says South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin. “But we know that adhering to social distancing recommendations and prevention measures will see us through this crisis to a better future. The university’s mission, vision and values are even more important now. The scientists and engineers we’re educating today are the problem-solvers of tomorrow.”