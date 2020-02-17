School of Mines celebrates Engineers Week

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology will celebrate the 43rd annual Engineers Week Feb. 18-22 with free events for students and the community.

The public is invited to STEAM Café: Myth Busters Edition from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. This event will feature an explosive presentation by faculty and students from the university’s chapter of the American Chemical Society. Admission is free. This is presented as part of the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City’s fourth annual Family Series.

Youth in Science Rapid City will host a screening of "Dream Big: Engineering Our World" at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Elks Theatre. Admission is free; doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited. The critically acclaimed movie offers a fresh perspective of engineering. From the Great Wall of China and the world’s tallest buildings to underwater robots, solar cars and sustainable cities, "Dream Big" celebrates the human ingenuity behind engineering marvels big and small. Door prizes provided by local STEM supporters.