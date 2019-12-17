South Dakota School of Mines & Technology has received a $3.6 million donation — the largest gift in school history — for the Department of Civil Engineering from the estate of Willard and Billie Kaye Goodman.
The Goodman’s gift doubles the department’s annual operating budget that funds scholarships, graduate student stipends, faculty endowments, student activities and lab facilities.
“We are so pleased when alumni value their School of Mines education so much that they want to aid future scientists and engineers for decades to come. We’re very grateful to the Goodmans for this endowment,” South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin said in a press release.
Willard, who grew up Philip and passed away in 2013 at the age of 65, was a 1969 civil engineering graduate and past owner of Plant and Flanged Equipment Company in Minneapolis.
One of the reasons for the donation was the support he received as a student from civil engineering department head Bill Coyle, who was with the university for 40 years, according to the press release.
“When he would talk about his professor, Bill Coyle, he would start by saying, ‘I’m probably going to start to cry when I tell you this.’ He was very open about how South Dakota Mines changed his life,” Brad Johnson, vice president for development of the South Dakota Mines Foundation, said.