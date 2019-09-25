The South Dakota School of Mines student who was missing after going for a hike was found dead Wednesday.
The Custer County Emergency Management office posted notice of 22-year-old Torger Anders Henckel's death on Facebook Wednesday night.
"It is with heartfelt sadness that we report that the body of Torger Henckel was found at approximately 4 p.m. this afternoon, an apparent victim of a fall," the post said.
According to reports, Henckel was last seen Saturday at his residence in Rapid City, where he mentioned he was going out for a hike. His car was located at the Little Devils Tower Trailhead off Highway 16A near Custer. He was believed to be somewhere in the Black Elk Wilderness area.
SD Mines President Jim Rankin had said earlier Wednesday that he hoped the student would be found safe.
"We’re very grateful for the support of all the volunteers involved in the search efforts,” Rankin said.