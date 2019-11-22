The community is invited to four free winter music concerts performed by South Dakota School of Mines & Technology students at the Mines Music Center and the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Rapid City.
The Fall Orchestra Concert kicks things off at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Mines Music Center, or the old gym. The orchestra, directed by Tammy Schnittgrund, will feature the music of Bach, Tchaikovsky, Vivaldi and other composers.
At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, the Fall Band Concert will feature several guest conductors at the music center.
The annual Holiday at the Cathedral Concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, and feature the master chorale, university choir, men’s choir, women’s choir, and the honors brass quintet at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral at 520 Cathedral Drive. The concert is directed by Dr. Matthew Bumbach, director of choirs.
The concerts are open to the public, but donations will be accepted to support scholarships for Mines students participating in music.