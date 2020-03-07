School of Mines to hold open house March 21 for prospective students

High school students and their families are invited to South Dakota School of Mines & Technology on March 21 for the next Go to Mines open house.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

During Go to Mines, prospective students and their families will tour departments, residence halls and other facilities and meet faculty and students. The in-depth campus visits are open to students of all ages, particularly high school juniors and seniors.

Pre-registration for Go to Mines is encouraged but not required. Prospective students and their families may pre-register at sdsmt.edu/visit.

Future Go to Mines events are scheduled for June 12, July 25, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0