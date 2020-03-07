School of Mines to hold open house March 21 for prospective students

High school students and their families are invited to South Dakota School of Mines & Technology on March 21 for the next Go to Mines open house.
During Go to Mines, prospective students and their families will tour departments, residence halls and other facilities and meet faculty and students. The in-depth campus visits are open to students of all ages, particularly high school juniors and seniors.
Pre-registration for Go to Mines is encouraged but not required. Prospective students and their families may pre-register at sdsmt.edu/visit.
Future Go to Mines events are scheduled for June 12, July 25, Oct. 17 and Nov. 7.