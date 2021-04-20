Schroeder Fire likely sparked by slash pile, no charges to be filed

No criminal charges will be filed against against the landowner whose permitted slash pile likely sparked a 2,224-acre wildfire west of Rapid City that destroyed a home and forced up to 500 people to evacuate, according to the Department of Public Safety.
“The fire cause is related to hot embers emitted from the burn area which contacted dry vegetation that resulted in the subsequent fire,” fire investigator Todd Hedglin wrote in his 60-page report.
The fire was lit on March 16, a day with plenty of snow as required by the permit and burned until March 24, Hedglin said. However, the snow melted, allowing some of the fuel to dry out before the March 29 fire.
“The heat from within the pile of ash or buried coals may be retained for hours to days,” Hedglin wrote. “Ultimately, high winds uncovered and moved buried hot embers to additional combustible materials.”
Hedglin said he was able to eliminate lightning, cigarette smoking, glass refraction/reflection and arson as causes.
Hedglin works for IRIS Fire Investigations, a Colorado-based company. He was hired to help South Dakota Wildland Fire and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.
“Based on the information to date and in consultation with the Pennington County States Attorney, no criminal charges are being filed at this time,” DPS said in a Tuesday news release.
The fire, fueled by ferocious winds, broke out around 9:22 a.m. on March 29 at 8875 Schroeder Road, about four miles west of Rapid City, Hedglin wrote.
It destroyed at least one home, two outbuildings and a porch, and resulted in 400 to 500 people being evacuated, DPS said. More than 150 personnel responded to the fire that eventually expanded to Nemo Road and Westberry Trails.
Hedglin’s investigation included visiting the scene of the fire, interviewing witnesses and analyzing weather conditions.
The 48-acre property where the fire began has been owned by the SR Living Trust since 2018, according to the Pennington County Equalization Office.
The actual owner of the property, which includes a log-cabin style house, is man whose name is redacted in the report provided by Wildland Fire. The man moved into the house in late 2019 or early 2020.
The owner obtained a burn permit from Wildland Fire on Jan. 21 and told Pennington County dispatch on March 15 that he would be burning a slash pile, the report says. One of his employees ignited the fire on March 16. The man said he, his wife and the employee monitored the fire for several days and used a tractor to turn over the pile to make sure the coals were mixed until the fire was out on March 24.
“Although six or more inches of snow were present when the pile was ignited, the snow had melted away and exposed the fuel package,” Hedglin wrote. “Between the time the snow melted and fire ignition on March 29, the above-ground fuel bed had time to dry and allowed for a more competent fuel source.”
“The time frame is consistent with an escape, given the initial ignition, size and length of burn time for the pile,” which was surrounded by grass, brush and other fuels, he said.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.