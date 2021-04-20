Schroeder Fire likely sparked by slash pile, no charges to be filed

“Based on the information to date and in consultation with the Pennington County States Attorney, no criminal charges are being filed at this time,” DPS said in a Tuesday news release.

The fire, fueled by ferocious winds, broke out around 9:22 a.m. on March 29 at 8875 Schroeder Road, about four miles west of Rapid City, Hedglin wrote.

It destroyed at least one home, two outbuildings and a porch, and resulted in 400 to 500 people being evacuated, DPS said. More than 150 personnel responded to the fire that eventually expanded to Nemo Road and Westberry Trails.

Hedglin’s investigation included visiting the scene of the fire, interviewing witnesses and analyzing weather conditions.

The 48-acre property where the fire began has been owned by the SR Living Trust since 2018, according to the Pennington County Equalization Office.

The actual owner of the property, which includes a log-cabin style house, is man whose name is redacted in the report provided by Wildland Fire. The man moved into the house in late 2019 or early 2020.