Schroeder Fire now 86 percent contained; Cleghorn Canyon, Nameless Cave residents return home
Schroeder Fire now 86 percent contained; Cleghorn Canyon, Nameless Cave residents return home

040121-fire-009.JPG

Smoke rises from land in the Westberry Trails subdivision on Thursday.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Cleghorn Canyon and Nameless Cave residents are finally returning to their homes Friday morning after nearly a week after being told to evacuate for the Schroeder Fire.

Officials said Thursday evening that the fire was at 86% containment but grew to 2,224 acres overnight.

Public information officer Stephanie Cooke said containment jumped from 47% to 86% due to firefighters’ work in the Cleghorn Canyon area.

Residents can still expect to see smoke and possibly flames in the area. Short notice evacuation orders and road closures could be put back in place.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Friday for the Black Hills with warm, dry and windy weather in the forecast.

Residents on Magic Canyon and Dark Canyon were able to return home Thursday, and residents in Westberry Trails, Pinedale Heights, Red Dale and National Guard Way, and Cinnamon Ridge returned home Wednesday.

The Black Hills Area Community Foundation has a fund to support those affected by the fire through organizations. Those who wish to donate can visit bit.ly/blackhillsfire2021

