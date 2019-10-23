Mayor Steve Allender said one of his great privileges is to help honor the many veterans in Rapid City.
He was scheduled to attend the 100th birthday party of World War II veteran Ralph Schwab and proclaim his birthday Ralph Schwab Day.
Unfortunately, Schwab passed away 53 days before his 100th birthday, but Mayor Allender continued with plans to honor Schwab's service to his country Monday night before the city council meeting.
Bill Casper, who runs the Veterans Honor Banner Project in Rapid City, brought a replica of the banner the hangs downtown in honor of Schwab.
You have free articles remaining.
"Ralph parachuted in before D-Day started," Casper said, recalling Schwab's service in World War II. He said he was one of the few in the 82nd Airborne who landed safely; however, he was injured in battle soon after landing.
"Doctors patched him up and he kept fighting all across Europe," Casper said, adding that Schwab was awarded the Purple Heart.
Mayor Allender said he learned more about Schwab at the Veterans Lunch hosted by Casper each year.
"Bill said he wants to put a banner on every telephone pole in the city," Allender said. "He better get busy. We have a lot of telephone poles, but we have a lot of good veterans too."