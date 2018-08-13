A four-day science-based drug education class will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 20, through Aug. 23 at the Duke Corning Armory on Camp Rapid.
There is no charge except for people who would like to receive three graduate or undergraduate credits ($40 per credit, plus nine additional hours). Certification through the Certification Board is also offered.
The course reviews a great variety of drugs and where and how they affect the brain, according to science-based research. The class focuses on substance abuse trends and the resulting consequences to the individual and society.
For a complete description of the class, a registration application, or registration for college or continuing education credit, please email Vonnie Ackerman at vackerman@youthandfamilyservices.org or 342-1593.