The mysteries of dark matter, neutrinos and underground science attracted 72 scientists from around the world to the Black Hills this summer.

The Institute for Underground Science at the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead hosted The Center for Theoretical Underground Physics and Related Areas (CETUP) from June 19 to July 14. Scientists representing 47 institutions came to Lead to learn, research and share their knowledge at local events such as the 15th annual science festival Neutrino Day.

CETUP’s mission is to promote organized research in physics, cosmology and astrophysics, geoscience, and other fields related to science that are done in underground laboratories worldwide.

“The group is a mix of theoretical physicists and some experimentals. CETUP is not a hands-on, going to the lab [event]. This is more like a think tank. You are looking at the status of experiments around the world. You are discussing what’s our next step and where should we be going? What is needed to explain the results we see from experiments, and what experiments should we be thinking about?” said Barbara Szczerbinska, associate dean of Academics and a professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Szczerbinska is the coordinator of CETUP. Her research interests are neutrino physics, geoneutrinos and dark matter.

Worldwide, more than 20 underground laboratories provide space for experiments in nuclear and particle physics, astrophysics, cosmology and geosciences. In response to the growing interest in underground science, CETUP brings together scientists who are working in theoretical and experimental aspects of a variety of disciplines.

“We have people from South Dakota, Texas, Japan, India, China, Germany — this year’s attendees represent 22 countries of origin,” Szczerbinska said. “The conference creates one big community.”

Szczerbinska said CETUP intentionally provides an environment for creative thinking and open discussion. Researchers with varying experience, from different countries and scientific backgrounds, can collaborate. CETUP also hopes to attract rising young scientists to participate.

CETUP’s daily schedule included two short talks followed by time for discussion and unstructured collaboration. Szczerbinska described it as informal and inspiring.

“The lack of structure is a structure,” Szczerbinska said. “From the beginning, we wanted to bring people together — not in the traditional conference setting, when you have a lot of talks and little time for interactions — but in a way that creates a think tank to address what is happening now in our fields and paints the vision for what’s next.”

“One of the goals is really to create an environment which is going to make people feel welcome,” she said. “People love it. It was a worry-free environment for people to do nothing but science.”

The combined expertise allows this intellectual community to address the most pressing questions in fundamental research, such as the nature of dark matter, the origin of neutrino masses, how neutrinos have shaped the evolution of the universe, and the origin of matter-antimatter symmetry in the universe.

This year’s CETUP focused on two main topics: dark matter — the missing mass that holds our universe together — and neutrinos, the ghostly particles that could be the key to understanding why matter exists at all.

“We don’t know what dark matter is or what its properties are. There are hundreds of possible candidates,” said Kaladi Babu, CETUP organizer and regents professor at Oklahoma State University. “Theorists [came] to this conference to discuss the pros and cons of these candidates, and, with the experimentalists, discuss ways to test those theories through experimentation.”

“These theory calculations involve sophisticated techniques, and not everyone is an expert in all aspects of these calculations,” Babu said. “CETUP brings people with different expertise — from early universe cosmology to theoretical particle physics to nuclear physics — together to work on these questions.”

After the conference, scientists will further develop theories into testable predictions, which could lead to new experiments hosted at laboratories such as SURF.

“Those are topics that will help us understand the nature of the universe, the origins of the universe and what the universe is made of,” Szczerbinska said. “Knowing the properties of neutrinos and dark matter...it’s very difficult to move science forward if we don’t have that.”

Local residents benefitted from the scientists’ knowledge when some of the scientists were special guests at Neutrino Day and Ask A Scientist. Sanford Homestake Lab hosts Ask A Scientist to give the public opportunities to ask questions about research happening at SURF, neutrinos and dark matter. The next Ask A Scientist event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center in Lead.

SURF revived CETUP, which had been held annually from 2011 through 2016, as part of the newly formed Institute for Underground Science at SURF. In 2011 through 2016, CETUP developed a reputation as a much-needed source of collaboration and resulted in the publication of 119 scientific papers.

“The Institute will provide a space for intellectual communities to come together and have truly transformative conversations,” said Michelle Kane, director of the SURF Foundation. “We want to create a world-class experience for researchers and students, and CETUP is the prototype of the programming we envision for the Institute.”

SURF plans to host CETUP annually in conjunction with other Institute programming that will connect leaders in physics, biology, geology and engineering and ignite pivotal conversations about the future of underground science.

“We are planning for next year. We are planning to expand it. We are hoping we will bring more people and make the program even more diverse,” Szczerbinska said. “It’s going to be super exciting.”