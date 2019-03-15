City Council President Amanda Scott has announced that she will seek a fourth term on the Rapid City Council.
First elected to council in 2012, Scott represents the city's fourth ward, where she has lived since 2000. The Air Force veteran is employed with construction material business Pete Lien & Sons and she volunteers with the Court Appointed Special Advocate's program.
"The last six and a half years has been very exciting with all the growth the city has experienced, and I believe there is still work to be accomplished in the next three years," Scott said in a statement.
One council seat in each of Rapid City's five wards and the office of mayor will be up for grabs in the June 4 municipal election.