South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley filed a draft ballot explanation on Monday for an initiative that would remove wording from the state's constitution that limits all constitutional amendments to covering only one subject.

The initiative comes in the wake of the South Dakota Supreme Court ruling that Amendment A, which was written to legalize recreational marijuana use, medical marijuana and hemp cultivation, was unconstitutional because it embraced more than one subject. In the 2021 election, about 54% of voters approved Amendment A.

Quincy Hanzen, the deputy campaign manager for the Yes on 27 campaign, is sponsoring the potential 2024 initiative to remove the one-subject rule from the constitution.

Initiated Measure 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana for adults over 21, failed with 52.92% voting no.

State law requires the attorney general to draft a title and explanation for each initiated measure, initiated constitutional amendment, constitutional amendment proposed by the Legislature, or referred measure that may appear on an election ballot.

The explanation is meant to be an "objective, clear, and simple summary" intended to "educate the voters of the purpose and effect of the proposed" measure, as well as identify the "legal consequences" of each measure.

Once the Attorney General has filed and posted the draft explanation, the public has 10 days to provide written comment. The deadline for comments on the amendment explanation is March 23, 2023, at the close of business in Pierre.

The final explanation is due to the Secretary of State on April 3, 2023. The draft amendment would require 35,017 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2024 general election ballot.

Comments should include name and contact information and can be submitted through email, mail or hand delivery.

Emailed comments can be sent to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us. The title of the comment must be included in the subject line of the email. The office asks that comments be contained in the body of the email since they will not open attachments to prevent malware or other digital threats.

Hand-delivered or mailed comments should be labeled as a "ballot comment" on the envelope and addressed to the office of the attorney general at 1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1, Pierre, SD 57501.

Comments that are mailed must be received by the Attorney General’s Office before the deadline expires to be accepted, and all received comments will be posted on the attorney general's website.