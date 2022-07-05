 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SD colleges to offer American civics certificates

  • Updated
  • 0
BHSU file photo

Black Hills State University's main campus in Spearfish.

 Courtesy photo

SIOUX FALLS | A new undergraduate certificate in “American Civic Traditions” will be offered next fall at all six of South Dakota’s public universities.

The new certificate program is aligned with the interests of the state and the strategic plan for the Board of Regents, according to the certificate request approved by the BOR on June 23.

Approval of the new certificate follows goals set by the state in the 2021 legislative session, when Gov. Kristi Noem called on the BOR to cultivate “a profound love of our country and a realistic picture of its virtues and challenges” across all six universities, and when the South Dakota Department of Education was granted $900,000 from the Legislature for a new civics initiative.

Only four of the universities — Black Hills State University, Northern State University, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota — offer majors in fields related to the proposed certificate. Both Dakota State University and South Dakota Mines do not offer majors in a field related to the certificate, but students there can complete the certificates online.

People are also reading…

While history, government and political science aren’t programs aligned with missions at DSU or Mines, the certificate aligns with state interests and BOR interests, according to the certificate request.

The certificate will be offered both on campus and online, doesn’t require new state resources and doesn’t require new courses to be added.

The four courses needed to complete the certificate include U.S. History I and II, American Government and State & Local Government. Mines doesn’t offer the latter course, but students seeking the certificate can take the course online at four other state universities.

The Board of Regents also approved an agreement between SDSU and the Institute of Technology Carlow and Carlow College, St. Patrick’s, both in Ireland. This new agreement will allow for joint research, faculty collaboration and student exchange between the institutions.

The board also approved another agreement between SDSU and Chandigarh University in India that will allow students who complete their first two years of undergraduate studies at the Indian university to complete their baccalaureate degree in computer science or data science at SDSU.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
1
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 29

Your Two Cents for June 29

To those that think the 2024 election will be about abortion, remember that inflation hurts more people than anything. Also economy, crime, bo…

Your Two Cents for July 2

Your Two Cents for July 2

I would like to express the great job that the administrator and all the staff at Black Hills National Cemetery do to keep the grounds for our…

Your Two Cents for June 30

Your Two Cents for June 30

Biden stubbornly clings to his “clean fuel” policy even as gas hovers near $5 at the pump and despite NATO leaders making the case to increase…

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Trump aides launch new dating app aimed for conservatives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News