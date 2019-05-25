PIERRE | South Dakota's congressional delegation is urging President Donald Trump's administration to close trade negotiations and end the ongoing tariff war with a second, multi-billion dollar "Band-Aid" federal bailout to farmers on the horizon.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Thursday a $16 billion farm aid package designed to offset the costs of retaliatory tariffs put on U.S. agricultural products, most notably by China. Of that amount, $14.5 billion will be paid directly to producers.
China has historically been a major consumer of U.S. soybeans, a top crop of South Dakota. After Trump placed 25% tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese imports, the Chinese government retaliated with import taxes on U.S. agricultural products.
Thanks to the trade war, combined with low commodity prices and a wet, harsh spring season, South Dakota farmers have been slammed with what Sen. Mike Rounds called "the worst agricultural crisis since the 1980s."
The USDA's proposal is the second farm-aid package on the table within a year, after July 2018's $12 billion bailout. In a Thursday news release, the USDA said the package addresses the "unjustified retaliation and trade disruption" felt by farmers while the Trump administration "continues to work on free, fair and reciprocal trade deals to open more markets in the long run to help American farmers compete globally."
Senate Majority Whip John Thune called the payouts "more of a Band-Aid than a solution."
"While I’m glad the administration recognizes what they're going through, if you asked any single one of these farmers, they’d tell you they’d rather have a strong economy and open global markets than receive a federal payment," Thune said Thursday.
Rep. Dusty Johnson struck a similar chord. “Tariffs for tariffs sake are not a good idea and there is no doubt producers want market access instead of government assistance," he said.