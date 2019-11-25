Twenty-six South Dakota counties have recovered a combined total of $164,663 — after attorney fees — as part of a national class-action lawsuit for underpayments by the federal government.
Pennington County’s net recovery is $40,017.
A group of more than 1,000 counties across the nation won a total judgment of $17.22 million, which is now being paid after the federal government dropped its appeals in May. The attorney who handled the lawsuit for the counties — Alan Saltman, of Smith Currie in Washington, D.C. — was awarded fees and expenses of $5.77 million, leaving $11.45 million to be split among the counties.
PILT underpayments to SD counties
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|2015-16 underpayments
|2017 underpayment
|Total
|Attorney fees
|Net recovery
|Pennington County
|$57,065
|$3,101
|$60,166
|$20,149
|$40,017
|Custer County
|$28,514
|$1,689
|$30,203
|$10,115
|$20,088
|Fall River County
|$26,555
|$1,450
|$28,005
|$9,379
|$18,626
|Lawrence County
|$18,266
|$1,112
|$19,378
|$6,490
|$12,888
|Butte County
|$15,779
|$859
|$16,638
|$5,572
|$11,066
|Perkins County
|$14,083
|$767
|$14,850
|$4,973
|$9,877
|Jackson County
|$10,698
|$578
|$11,276
|$3,776
|$7,500
|Stanley County
|$9,193
|$500
|$9,693
|$3,246
|$6,447
|Lyman County
|$8,936
|$487
|$9,423
|$3,156
|$6,267
|Dewey County
|$7,750
|$422
|$8,172
|$2,737
|$5,435
|Harding County
|$7,282
|$431
|$7,713
|$2,583
|$5,130
|Corson County
|$6,992
|$381
|$7,373
|$2,469
|$4,904
|Meade County
|$6,975
|$384
|$7,359
|$2,465
|$4,894
|Hughes County
|$3,244
|$177
|$3,421
|$1,146
|$2,275
|Sully County
|$2,977
|$162
|$3,139
|$1,051
|$2,088
|Charles Mix County
|$2,010
|$109
|$2,119
|$710
|$1,409
|Jones County
|$1,933
|$105
|$2,038
|$683
|$1,355
|Gregory County
|$1,752
|$95
|$1,847
|$619
|$1,228
|Walworth County
|$1,620
|$88
|$1,708
|$572
|$1,136
|Potter County
|$1,286
|$70
|$1,356
|$454
|$902
|Buffalo County
|$1,169
|$63
|$1,232
|$413
|$819
|Shannon County
|$196
|$0
|$196
|$66
|$130
|Ziebach County
|$171
|$9
|$180
|$60
|$120
|Roberts County
|$54
|$3
|$57
|$19
|$38
|Beadle County
|$28
|$1
|$29
|$10
|$19
|Jerauld County
|$4
|$0
|$4
|$1
|$3
|$234,532
|$13,043
|$247,575
|$82,912
|$164,663
The underpayments occurred in the federal government’s Payments in Lieu of Taxes program, known as PILT. Counties use PILT money to help cover expenses for services they provide, such as firefighting and police protection, on land that is owned by the federal government and is therefore immune to the local taxes that would otherwise fund the services.
You have free articles remaining.
Land included in the program is managed by federal agencies such as the National Park Service, the Forest Service and the military. Payments are calculated using a formula in federal law that is based on the acres of federal land in each county and the population of each county.
The Department of Interior administers the program. From 2015 to 2017, Congress appropriated less money than the department needed to make full payments to eligible counties, so the department reduced each county’s payment.
The class-action litigation successfully showed that the federal government had an obligation under federal law to pay the counties the full amounts they were owed.
Underpayments per county ranged from several dollars to well over $100,000. In South Dakota, the biggest underpayment was $60,166 owed to Pennington County. After subtracting the county’s share of attorney fees and expenses — $20,149 — Pennington County received a check for $40,017 on Oct. 21.
According to the Department of Interior, total nationwide PILT payments for 2019 are $514.7 million, and payments since the program's creation in 1977 have totaled $9.2 billion.