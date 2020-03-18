SD courts delay trials, excuse no-shows, reduce jail population for coronavirus

The Seventh Circuit Court — which includes Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties — is taking several steps that will help release people from jail while also preventing new bookings.

Jailed defendants’ cases will be prioritized, and inmates who are quarantined within jail must appear via video conference, Judge Craig Pfeifle wrote in his order.

The Jail Population Review Team must review bond for all non-violent offenders and recommend release conditions for judges.

Defendants who don’t appear in court are sometimes arrested and jailed, but Pfeifle said those who fail to show up for misdemeanor and non-violent felony charges will be excused “for public health.”

People on probation are also sometimes jailed or required to appear in court for violating conditions. But probation officers can now consider delaying sanctions, Pfeifle wrote. Officers can also find ways to communicate and monitor sobriety beyond in-person visits.

Anyone with a court date who is part of an at-risk population, has coronavirus symptoms or has been exposed to the virus should call the clerk of courts to reschedule, the circuit said in an earlier news release.