SD Department of Health shares COVID-19 names, addresses with first responders

Theresa Rose Farmer, a 48-year-old from Sioux Falls, said she knew about the program from working in the health field, reading the AP story and because she's heard dispatchers discussing COVID-19 statuses on the scanner.

I "fully support" the information sharing, said Farmer, who's still recovering from the virus after contracting it a month ago. First responders "have families too, they have families to go home to" so they need to keep safe.

Will Baxter, a 47-year-old from Brookings, said the DOH texted him each day when he was sick to monitor his symptoms, but "they didn't tell me they were giving out any of my information."

"It's definitely a privacy invasion," he said. "I get the need for it, but they should have said something" and had me sign something at the very least.

Alexis Wilson, a 29-year-old from Sisseton, is caring for her 8-year-old son who has the virus. She said she has no problem with the program.

"It's just a heads up to them — a be prepared kind of thing," she said.

"I understand the need to protect themselves" Chantelle Blue Arm said of first responders. But "police officers should be assuming that everybody has the virus. They should be reacting and responding in a way that keeps themselves and others safe."