Exchange Harvest Help

The sun starts to break through the clouds as farmers harvest soybeans near Mount Vernon.

 Associated Press

About $19.4 million has been paid to South Dakota farmers so far by a Trump administration program to offset the negative effects of international trade disputes, according to a database obtained and released by the Environmental Working Group.

The EWG said Monday that it had obtained data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through a Freedom of Information Act request. The nationwide data covers 87,704 payments made through Oct. 31 from USDA’s Market Facilitation Program, or MFP, totaling $356 million. That’s less than 8 percent of roughly $5 billion expected to be paid out during the first round of the program's funding.

The data show 2,895 payments to farmers and farm operations in South Dakota. At the low end, some individual farmers have received payments as low as $2, the data show, while the top South Dakota recipient is Pugh Bros., of Miller, with $207,860 in payments.

Fifty-five of the payments in South Dakota have gone to Hutterite colonies, which have received a total of $1.89 million.

MFP is administered by the Farm Service Agency. For each commodity covered, a payment rate has been established based on the severity of the trade disruption and the expected period of adjustment to new trade patterns. A USDA website lists rates including $1.65 per bushel for soybeans, 86 cents per bushel for sorghum, 14 cents per bushel for wheat, 1 cent per bushel for corn, and 12 cents per hundredweight for dairy.

To calculate the MFP payment, the applicable commodity rate is multiplied by 50 percent of the producer’s total 2018 actual production.

Trump farm payments to South Dakota

Trump administration Market Facilitation Program payments to South Dakotans through Oct. 31, according to data obtained and released by the Environmental Working Group through a Freedom of Information Act request.

PUGH BROS MILLER SD SOYBEANS $207,860
SUPREME PORK INC CLEAR LAKE SD HOGS $125,000
JEROME MACK FARMS LLC LEOLA SD HOGS $125,000
DAVID RUSSELL SALMEN REV LVG TRUST WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $125,000
MITCH TRUEBENBACH FREDERICK SD HOGS $122,584
STEPHANY KAY KOPMAN BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $114,023
LEONARD EDWARD KOPMAN BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $114,023
POINSETT HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $111,372
R & B MIELKE INC CONDE SD SOYBEANS $108,306
COLLINS HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC IROQUOIS SD SOYBEANS $105,604
KRAIG JACKSON ZELL SD SOYBEANS $103,958
UPLAND HTT BRETH INC ARTESIAN SD HOGS $103,561
RENELT BROTHERS FARMS WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $97,350
CHRIS BAKER SAINT LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $92,229
SCOTT HATCH FELLER GROTON SD SOYBEANS $91,563
BARTZ GRAIN FARM INC SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $87,399
TODD BUSHONG TULARE SD SOYBEANS $84,706
BLY BROS VALLEY SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $80,888
EGGERS FARMS INC NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $80,850
SHANNON HUTTERIAN BRETHREN WINFRED SD HOGS $76,862
HEATH R PETERSON REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $76,238
BON HOMME HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC TABOR SD HOGS $75,149
LESLIE SCOTT HEINECKE SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $72,452
GOLDEN VIEW HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC SALEM SD HOGS $71,270
WESTWOOD HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC BRITTON SD HOGS $67,680
SHAMROCK HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC CARPENTER SD HOGS $67,142
HURON HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC HURON SD HOGS $67,095
DAVID RAY HANSEN WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $66,825
BRANDT FARMS INC CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $64,876
NORTHERN SKY DAIRY LLC BRUCE SD DAIRY $63,523
GREENWOOD HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC DELMONT SD HOGS $62,856
PLAINVIEW HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC LEOLA SD HOGS $62,843
CEDAR GROVE HUTT BRETH INC PLATTE SD HOGS $62,836
ROCKPORT HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC ALEXANDRIA SD HOGS $62,769
LAKEVIEW HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC LAKE ANDES SD HOGS $62,260
NEW ELM SPRING HUTTERIAN BRETHREN ETHAN SD HOGS $62,069
MIILLER LAND & CATTLE LLC MOUNT VERNON SD SOYBEANS $60,590
SUNSET HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC BRITTON SD HOGS $59,540
WESTWOOD HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC BRITTON SD SOYBEANS $59,400
JOHN HARVEY DERKSEN HURON SD SOYBEANS $59,167
CEDAR GROVE HUTT BRETH INC PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $58,745
ROLLAND HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC WHITE SD HOGS $58,600
GEORGE MELBER LIVING TRUST SAINT LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $58,295
EVERGREEN COLONY FAULKTON SD HOGS $58,203
TODD E STROSCHEIN CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $57,750
JAMESVILLE HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC UTICA SD HOGS $57,728
VEFLIN BROTHERS FARMS SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $57,180
CURTIS LEO GILLEN WHITE LAKE SD SOYBEANS $56,397
ROE FARM LLC HAZEL SD SOYBEANS $54,712
M N M FARMS INC SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $53,626
KEVIN WILLIAM KLEIN ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $53,007
CARLEN D HANSON BATH SD SOYBEANS $52,837
NEWPORT HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC CLAREMONT SD HOGS $52,530
VERHELST BROTHERS INC HURON SD SOYBEANS $52,144
LOUISE ANN GILLEN WHITE LAKE SD SOYBEANS $52,059
TODD HANSON ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $51,728
DOUGLAS L SIMONS REVOCABLE LIVING TR SAINT LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $50,929
COLLINS HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC IROQUOIS SD HOGS $50,173
PERRY LEE HOFER DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $50,036
KEVIN JUAN HOFER DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $50,036
TSCHETTER HUTERIAN BRETHERN INC OLIVET SD HOGS $49,881
BURY FARMS INC MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $49,500
BRADLEY JONGELING ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $49,500
P J WERDEL & SONS INC REE HEIGHTS SD SOYBEANS $49,141
DANIEL MIKE REDERICK VOLIN SD SOYBEANS $48,982
MAGEDANZ FARMS LLC REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $48,492
RODNEY P KOCH DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $48,449
ROSEDALE HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INCOR MITCHELL SD HOGS $48,198
JOSHUA JONATHON METZ PEEVER SD SOYBEANS $48,167
PLATTE HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC PLATTE SD HOGS $47,871
MARLA KAY LICHTY LIVING TRUST WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $47,592
LEE WILLIAM LICHTY LIVING TRUST WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $47,592
CHARLES K RABENBERG & SON INC BRITTON SD SOYBEANS $47,338
BOADWINE FARMS INC SIOUX FALLS SD DAIRY $45,284
MICHAEL SEBEK CLAIRE CITY SD SOYBEANS $44,194
THOMAS W SCHMIDT COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $43,707
TERRY RUDOLPH SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $43,580
SINGREY FARMS INC HAZEL SD SOYBEANS $43,074
RICHARD SANDO ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $43,002
GARY D WISEMAN BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $42,475
DAVID B HANSEN NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $42,356
JEFFREY WATT ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $42,075
DAVID LLOYD PIERCE WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $41,836
WOLLES FARMS INC DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $41,518
GRASS LAND HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC WESTPORT SD HOGS $41,467
RIVERSIDE HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC HURON SD HOGS $41,300
OLD ELM SPRING HUTTERIAN BRETHREN PARKSTON SD HOGS $40,906
FOLTZ INC ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $40,488
LED PENCELIN INC DELL RAPIDS SD HOGS $40,463
NIELAND FARMS INC SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $40,426
HUTTERVILLE SOUTH DAKOTA INC STRATFORD SD HOGS $40,246
RONALD J GORDER ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $39,924
TERRY LANE BRITZMAN WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $39,835
ABRAHAM FARMS LLC HAZEL SD SOYBEANS $39,765
MICHAEL TODD HUTH WAKONDA SD SOYBEANS $38,858
ODEGAARD FAMILY FARMS INC LAKE PRESTON SD HOGS $38,831
CURTIS F PENFIELD CRESBARD SD SOYBEANS $38,732
ROBERT NELSEN & SONS INC COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $38,502
L & J NIGG INC SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $38,298
L & J NIGG INC SISSETON SD CORN $38,298
YACKLEY RANCHES ONIDA SD WHEAT $37,775
MARK L STENBERG BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $37,496
RM FOLTZ INC ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $37,138
WHITEWOOD ACRES INC LAKE PRESTON SD SOYBEANS $36,766
LONG LAKE HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC WETONKA SD HOGS $36,346
JD FARMS LLC CHESTER SD SOYBEANS $36,300
D N D PORK BERESFORD SD HOGS $36,132
HEIDI RAE SCHOOLEY CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $35,777
CHAD KENNETH SCHOOLEY CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $35,777
RONALD MARONE CAVOUR SD SOYBEANS $35,678
CLEARFIELD HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC DELMONT SD HOGS $35,546
TIMOTHY RUSSELL VEFLIN SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $35,475
MARK ALAN LACKEY ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $35,433
NOLT FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD SOYBEANS $35,232
RANDY PUFFER HITCHCOCK SD SOYBEANS $35,047
JERRY L RUNIA ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $35,027
ROGER J MERGES COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $34,994
KENNETH MERGES COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $34,994
D & L FARMS INC HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $34,902
KARELS FARMS PART MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $34,798
RUSTIC ACRES HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC MADISON SD SOYBEANS $34,131
RUSTIC ACRES HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC MADISON SD HOGS $34,131
KJERSTAD FARM PARTNERSHIP QUINN SD WHEAT $33,854
MODAK DAIRY INC GOODWIN SD DAIRY $33,848
NELSON FARMS INC VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $33,688
FIRESTEEL RCH CORP WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $33,672
KENNY HANSEN NUNDA SD SOYBEANS $33,653
JESSE J CAMERON WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $33,112
DAVID MITTCHELL GEURTS ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $32,696
DENNIS R RENSCH RAMONA SD SOYBEANS $32,536
SPRING VALLEY HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD HOGS $32,376
LDI LTD SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $32,310
VERNON SCHWAB ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $32,081
PLEASANT VALLEY COLONY FLANDREAU SD HOGS $32,049
DEAN R CHRISTENSEN MONTROSE SD SOYBEANS $32,046
GLOBAL DAIRY LP ESTELLINE SD DAIRY $31,987
DUSTIN SCHMIDT REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $31,711
DARRELL DEE HOFER HURON SD SOYBEANS $31,687
RANDY VANGORP STICKNEY SD SOYBEANS $31,665
TWIN RIVER FARMS LLC YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $31,196
ALLAN RIECK LAKE PRESTON SD SOYBEANS $31,139
TUSCHENS M & W INC SALEM SD SOYBEANS $31,060
ARLIE DEAN ELLINGSON LAKE PRESTON SD SOYBEANS $30,711
MICHAEL DENNIS MANNING VERMILLION SD SOYBEANS $30,525
LARRY WAYNE HAWLEY ELK POINT SD SOYBEANS $30,349
GISSELBECK FARM CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $30,108
JEFFRY TODD LONG SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $29,871
BRIAN JON HUTH WAKONDA SD SOYBEANS $29,865
VAN CLEVE FARM INC WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $29,700
DOCKTER FARMS INC MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $29,373
NORFELD HUTTERIAN BRETHREN WHITE SD SOYBEANS $29,173
HOWELL FARMS INC VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $29,026
SCOTT POPHAM HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $29,010
HINCKLEY BROTHERS PTN GETTYSBURG SD SOYBEANS $28,976
TRAVIS ANDREW RINAS SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $28,890
S & A FARMS INC HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $28,680
KDO FARMS INC HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $28,680
JAMES L ANDERSON WINFRED SD SOYBEANS $28,651
RANDALL L PICKARD VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $28,586
ROSS MATTHEW HANSON GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $28,566
HILLVIEW FARM INC OLDHAM SD SOYBEANS $28,512
CROW CREEK RANCH LLC BRITTON SD SOYBEANS $28,452
DONALD MILES JR DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $28,312
DENENE KAYE MILES DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $28,312
ROGER SCHWARTZ REVOCABLE TRUST ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $28,263
ELMER JAMES DENKER NORTH SIOUX CITY SD SOYBEANS $28,179
BRADLEY SCOTT GREENWAY MITCHELL SD HOGS $28,124
ARHART FARMS INC ALPENA SD SORGHUM $28,082
PRESTON JOHN MILES DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $28,060
SCOTT JOSEPH MEYER HURON SD SOYBEANS $28,030
ERIK T SCHLIMMER VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $27,869
JOHN T RAVE DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $27,788
MARLEN TIM WINTER SAINT LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $27,775
POST LIVING TRUST VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $27,642
CHRIS L JOHNKE MADISON SD SOYBEANS $27,535
DOUGLAS LANGAGER JR SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $27,516
CHAD ARVIN BALLHAGEN WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $27,209
SPINK HUTTERIAN INC FRANKFORT SD HOGS $27,200
CORY CLIFF STEMWEDEL CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $26,789
CONRAD BALSTER GANN VALLEY SD SOYBEANS $26,587
METZ FARMS INC PEEVER SD SOYBEANS $26,542
KORTH FARMS WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $26,494
RHONDA NILSSON MANSFIELD SD SOYBEANS $26,467
MARLIN NILSSON MANSFIELD SD SOYBEANS $26,467
WAYNE EUGENE BERKLAND VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $26,288
JOEL S JONS BONESTEEL SD SOYBEANS $26,158
JEFFREY JOHN MILES CONDE SD SOYBEANS $26,107
TRENT COWAN DAMM ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $26,002
TIMOTHY N BROWN SPENCER SD SOYBEANS $25,965
PAUL H KOCH SHERMAN SD SOYBEANS $25,923
KAREN MARIE KOCH SHERMAN SD SOYBEANS $25,923
TIMOTHY GORDON LEVERSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $25,678
BRIAN SCOTT LEVERSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $25,651
DAVID MICHEAL JOSEPHSEN ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $25,554
R & G TROSKE FARM INC TURTON SD SOYBEANS $25,280
TROSKE LAND AND CATTLE INC TURTON SD SOYBEANS $25,279
JOHN R MINNAERT MADISON SD SOYBEANS $25,241
LARRY R SORENSEN FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $25,134
JAEGER FARMS GOODWIN SD SOYBEANS $24,988
WILLIAM JOHN SOLHEIM REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $24,875
KEITH ARNOLD SCHLOTMAN VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $24,617
SMALLFIELD FARMS INC ELKTON SD SOYBEANS $24,235
BUNKERS FARMS LLC CHESTER SD SOYBEANS $24,200
ALAN WARREN CHRISTENSEN ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $24,048
LINDSKOV RANCH GEN PTR ISABEL SD WHEAT $24,004
HOOT FARMS INC HURON SD SOYBEANS $23,742
DONALD SCOTT LITTLE CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $23,511
MARK MUELLENBERG ROCKHAM SD SOYBEANS $23,442
DEERFIELD HUTT BRET INC IPSWICH SD HOGS $23,406
E & M FARMS INC MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $23,395
JASON STREET MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $23,351
JEFFREY BERNARD DONNAY WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $23,179
RANDY WILTS FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $23,125
STEVEN C BAKKEN PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $23,080
JESSE J RAVE DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $22,997
TROY KONTZ COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $22,991
DOUGLAS ALLEN ZELMER SALEM SD SOYBEANS $22,972
NORFELD HUTTERIAN BRETHREN WHITE SD HOGS $22,887
PLEASANT DUTCH DAIRY LLP BRUCE SD DAIRY $22,232
RYAN DEAN OLSON ERWIN SD SOYBEANS $22,082
TERRY L KJENSTAD BRANDT SD SOYBEANS $21,866
NEAL L KJENSTAD BRANDT SD SOYBEANS $21,866
MICHAEL L KJENSTAD ASTORIA SD SOYBEANS $21,866
GARY L KJENSTAD BRANDT SD SOYBEANS $21,866
RODNEY JATON NUNDA SD SOYBEANS $21,858
VETTER FARMS CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $21,728
CUZ PLATTE SD WHEAT $21,704
RODNEY PARKHURST NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $21,696
DEBRA LAUBE BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $21,666
DAREN W MEDENWALD NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $21,607
WAYNE FRERICKS NORTHVILLE SD SOYBEANS $21,509
RICHARD RATHJEN HURON SD SOYBEANS $21,471
EARL GENE HORSTMAN CANTON SD SOYBEANS $21,428
DALLAS L LAUBE BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $21,339
ANTHONY D BROWN DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $21,326
DAVID I ROLING MADISON SD SOYBEANS $21,265
FOX ANGUS FARMS WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $21,234
JAMES F HINRICHER FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $21,083
HAROLD VERNON SINGREY HAZEL SD SOYBEANS $21,075
PRH FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD SOYBEANS $21,055
HOUCK FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD SOYBEANS $21,055
LAKEVIEW FARMS LLC MISSION HILL SD SOYBEANS $20,940
MARK LAUREL PISTORIUS SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $20,745
RONNIE DALE GILBERT HITCHCOCK SD SOYBEANS $20,731
MATTHEW JOHN BAKER MOUNT VERNON SD SOYBEANS $20,432
GILBERT LEE MOHRHAUSER HARTFORD SD SOYBEANS $20,403
DAIRY DOZEN - MILNOR LLP VEBLEN SD DAIRY $20,379
MARK ALAN WENDLING BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $20,218
DANIEL RAY TVEDT VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $20,212
MUNDT FARM PARTNERSHIP AGAR SD WHEAT $20,200
FRANCIS J RENELT ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $20,139
CHARLES K HUSS FAULKTON SD SOYBEANS $20,028
CREEK SIDE FARMS INC NORTHVILLE SD SOYBEANS $19,872
PLEASANT VALLEY COLONY FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $19,865
TUSCHEN PROPERTIES LLC SALEM SD SOYBEANS $19,841
CHAD KAHRE WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $19,795
DAVID AND MARTHA WITTNEBEL FAMILY LLC RAPID CITY SD SOYBEANS $19,766
KARLEN RANCH RELIANCE SD WHEAT $19,748
ARLO D NELSON PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $19,718
WARRINER EUGENE/JOAN BLUNT SD SOYBEANS $19,686
CALVIN JAMES THOMPSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $19,653
DEAN RAMLO BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $19,652
BENJAMIN L WAXDAHL FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $19,642
JOBY TIMMERMAN PUKWANA SD SOYBEANS $19,605
ROBERT BERNDT WHITE SD SOYBEANS $19,603
KEITH WILLIAM OGREN LANGFORD SD SOYBEANS $19,527
RODNEY GENE REMILY DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $19,402
NEW HORIZON DAIRY LLP VEBLEN SD DAIRY $19,355
ROE FARMS JTV HARROLD SD WHEAT $19,268
ANDERA RANCH LLC PUKWANA SD SOYBEANS $19,078
EDWIN HAIGH HITCHCOCK SD SOYBEANS $18,997
DAVID R JOHNSON WINFRED SD SOYBEANS $18,976
RONALD D TVEDT BRANDT SD SOYBEANS $18,911
SCOTT A THOMPSON ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $18,864
DALE K FOSTER ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $18,864
BRENT LARSON HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $18,864
KEVIN KELLOGG SAINT LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $18,824
DOUGLAS BOOMSMA FRANKFORT SD SOYBEANS $18,821
AUSTIN GROSS BLUNT SD WHEAT $18,797
JEFFREY T NEUHARTH EUREKA SD SOYBEANS $18,755
TODD HENRY KOESTER REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $18,742
STUART D BENSON FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $18,596
JAMES OSTERBERG SALEM SD SOYBEANS $18,434
WAYNE EUGENE HOKANSON ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $18,350
TODD VOLMER WINNER SD SOYBEANS $18,323
WALLACE JANZEN CANISTOTA SD SOYBEANS $18,284
DAVID A LITTLE WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $18,181
DONALD CLELLAND ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $18,113
LINDE DAIRY LLC WHITE SD DAIRY $18,109
COREY J JOHNKE MADISON SD SOYBEANS $18,008
ERNEST M WALDNER RAYMOND SD SOYBEANS $17,918
CODY HANSEN NUNDA SD SOYBEANS $17,847
SIOUX RIVER DAIRY INC WATERTOWN SD DAIRY $17,828
CLAYTON ELROY PALMQUIST WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $17,814
MICHAEL WAYNE CURRENCE SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $17,594
KENNETH ROBERT CURRENCE JR SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $17,560
MARVIN PIOTTER SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $17,490
JASON LYLE MALLON HURON SD SOYBEANS $17,452
DALY BROS %ROBERT GROTON SD SOYBEANS $17,452
PATRICK WESTENDORF GEDDES SD SOYBEANS $17,421
GENE HAROLD SAUDER BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $17,375
PAUL ALLEN SEROCKI WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $17,366
FERLYN HOFER CANISTOTA SD HOGS $17,304
RICHARD LOUNSBERY FARMS INC REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $17,224
ALAN LOUNSBERY FARMS INC REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $17,224
ISAAC SANDO ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $17,206
EUGENE VANDYKE GARY SD SOYBEANS $17,188
SHAUN A GUTHMILLER YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $17,183
LINDA LOBERG NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $17,159
JAMES ALAN HOING KIMBALL SD SOYBEANS $17,051
BRYAN MIEDEMA WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $17,047
DARWIN OCHSNER ALPENA SD SOYBEANS $17,026
STEVEN J SUTTON BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $17,016
OBERLANDER FARMS NEW UNDERWOOD SD WHEAT $17,004
KELVIN EDMUNDSON GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $16,961
RD RINGLING FARMS LLC PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $16,960
MARK A HOHN ETHAN SD SOYBEANS $16,932
DANA A BINDERT CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $16,886
FOSTER'S RIVER VIEW FARM INC BRUCE SD SOYBEANS $16,876
GLOVER AG INC BURBANK SD SOYBEANS $16,840
JAMES K STACH LETCHER SD SOYBEANS $16,780
KEVIN SCOTT TRIEBWASSER VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $16,729
YOUNG FAMILY FARMS LLC WENTWORTH SD SOYBEANS $16,614
RICHARD SHON MOE BRUCE SD SOYBEANS $16,597
BRAD KONTZ FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $16,554
HARVEY GLEN CUNNINGHAM BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $16,545
SHANNON DAWN PESCHONG LABOLT SD SOYBEANS $16,478
GRIESE FARMS GETTYSBURG SD SOYBEANS $16,340
CODY POPPEN HOWARD SD SOYBEANS $16,290
RANDY W DEJONG HUMBOLDT SD SOYBEANS $16,223
KEVIN MANTHEY BONESTEEL SD SOYBEANS $16,213
OSCAR SOLHEIM FRANKFORT SD SOYBEANS $16,098
GENE A ATTEBERRY GREGORY SD SOYBEANS $16,088
MICHAEL JAMES BROWN DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $16,061
JOHN RYAN SJAARDA VALLEY SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $16,055
DANIEL PETERSON NORTHVILLE SD SOYBEANS $16,029
DAVID LOTZER SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $16,025
GALE L FENNEMA DANTE SD SOYBEANS $15,983
CHARLES GREENEWAY ARMOUR SD HOGS $15,976
MARELDINE BOOMSMA WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $15,903
JOHN BOOMSMA WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $15,903
LANE R JERVIK HUDSON SD SOYBEANS $15,896
CURTIS A ADAMS LETCHER SD SOYBEANS $15,858
JEFFREY HASS CHESTER SD SOYBEANS $15,846
CHRISTOPHER T CLELLAND LAKE NORDEN SD SOYBEANS $15,785
RANDY GRIMSRUD SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $15,760
MARK GRIMSRUD SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $15,760
LLOYD LAVERNE MEYER HURON SD SOYBEANS $15,739
BRIAN J DICK MADISON SD SOYBEANS $15,702
LESLIE SCHILTZ ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $15,663
RICHARD DUNSMORE WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $15,639
JONATHON J GERAETS DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $15,523
DENNIS MEYER HURON SD SOYBEANS $15,519
RANDY MICHAEL HAUSVIK CONDE SD SOYBEANS $15,518
POINSETT HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC ESTELLINE SD HOGS $15,488
BRADY DYLAN SEEHAFER CORONA SD SOYBEANS $15,428
ENGEL FARMS HAMILL SD SOYBEANS $15,378
EUGENE SUNDSTROM LETCHER SD SOYBEANS $15,375
DAVID ALAN LINNEMAN BRUCE SD SOYBEANS $15,366
ALAN MICHAEL LINNEMAN BRUCE SD SOYBEANS $15,366
JONATHAN LEE PENNER IROQUOIS SD SOYBEANS $15,249
WENTON WORMSTADT ARTESIAN SD SOYBEANS $15,245
LESTER MOELLER LIVING TRUST SAINT LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $15,230
NEAL D RUHD CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $15,134
OREN G STAHL FREEMAN SD HOGS $15,096
HANSEN RANCH INC FAULKTON SD SOYBEANS $15,034
SAMUEL RUDOLPH SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $15,002
TERRY STOTERAU SHERMAN SD HOGS $14,996
PAUL L VAN DUYN COLTON SD SOYBEANS $14,955
ROGER D HINKER FORESTBURG SD SOYBEANS $14,919
THOMAS RUDOLPH KASUSKE MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $14,887
BRYCE DUANE HEINJE WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $14,876
BROKEN JN FARMS LLC GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $14,850
WARD F KOPMAN BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $14,795
MAXWELL C KOPMAN BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $14,795
MDM FARMS PARKER SD SOYBEANS $14,758
VERN JERRY SNOW TOLSTOY SD SOYBEANS $14,725
GARNER DEWAYNE SIVERTSEN REE HEIGHTS SD SOYBEANS $14,702
RODNEY JOSEPH VAN SAMBEEK CORONA SD SOYBEANS $14,692
RICHARD MEAGHER MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $14,620
DILLON BALOUN HIGHMORE SD SOYBEANS $14,594
WILDROSE DAIRY LLC BRANDT SD DAIRY $14,584
RONALD SAUER ROSCOE SD SOYBEANS $14,454
ROBERT ALLEN FREDRICKSON ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $14,444
RANDY WIESE MADISON SD SOYBEANS $14,399
ARHART FARMS INC ALPENA SD HOGS $14,332
DONALD ELROY HINZ ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $14,328
LANCE L HOFFMAN IPSWICH SD SOYBEANS $14,315
LESTER MOELLER LIVING TRUST SAINT LAWRENCE SD SORGHUM $14,313
SJOVALL FEEDYARD INC LANGFORD SD SOYBEANS $14,239
RICHARD ALLEN PETERSON VERMILLION SD SOYBEANS $14,183
RAYMOND A KONTZ JR BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $14,063
CLAYTON HAROLD KLOSS TULARE SD SOYBEANS $14,038
DAVID RUPPELT TYNDALL SD SOYBEANS $14,027
BRADLEY WARNKE FAIRFAX SD SOYBEANS $14,025
CURTIS CURRAN SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $14,017
NORMAN ERNEST KOEHLMOOS DE SMET SD SOYBEANS $13,984
JAYME FRASIER FAULKTON SD SOYBEANS $13,937
KATHLEEN M GERAETS LIVING TRUST DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $13,924
WOODS INC BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $13,914
LONG LAKE HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC WETONKA SD SOYBEANS $13,847
ANDREW GORDON SCHILTZ ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $13,734
PHILIP PENNER IROQUOIS SD SOYBEANS $13,724
JAMES DEAN LOLLING LAKE PRESTON SD SOYBEANS $13,700
KEVIN JAY MAST VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $13,569
RICK STERNBERG PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $13,546
WILLIAM LEE RYDBOM DE SMET SD HOGS $13,540
MARK DANIEL MAROHL SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $13,493
BAUMAN FARMS INC HURON SD SOYBEANS $13,472
TOM E BAUMBERGER WENTWORTH SD HOGS $13,464
LUCAS FARMS INC PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $13,351
MICHAEL HARMON MANSFIELD SD SOYBEANS $13,299
MARK WAYNE PETERSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $13,281
JAMES FRANCIS HORNIG HURON SD SOYBEANS $13,278
DOUGLAS FRED ECKMANN CAVOUR SD SOYBEANS $13,219
DELTON GIMBEL REE HEIGHTS SD HOGS $13,200
PAUL STEILEN ALEXANDRIA SD SOYBEANS $13,164
GARY LEE BOOMSMA WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $13,136
JOHN HOFFMANN WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $13,099
CURTIS RAY ALSAKER ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $13,007
MURRAY WAYNE RIES PARKER SD SOYBEANS $13,004
KARLYN JON RIES PARKER SD SOYBEANS $13,004
JOSHUA J HAVRANEK LAKE ANDES SD SOYBEANS $12,936
RAYMOND FOLTZ ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $12,929
JESS R SONDGEROTH PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $12,927
CHARLES WARD HEINJE WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $12,905
TERRY L ROTH OLIVET SD HOGS $12,900
KIRK NAVRATIL ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $12,894
LEONARD GAUER IPSWICH SD SOYBEANS $12,882
THOMAS CHRIS BERNDT WHITE SD SOYBEANS $12,858
MICHAEL GORDER ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $12,788
WILLIAM STEMPER REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $12,776
HOMER STANLEY CREAGER SAINT LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $12,711
EKSTRUM FARMS KIMBALL SD HOGS $12,700
HOLGER W CHRISTENSEN BADGER SD SOYBEANS $12,627
ROBERT LOUIS TENNIS CONDE SD SOYBEANS $12,623
BRENT L GRAVES HARTFORD SD SOYBEANS $12,600
DAVID BOOMSMA WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $12,596
JOHN J HAUGLID COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $12,575
KEVIN LEO STORMO LAKE NORDEN SD SOYBEANS $12,572
DENNIS E BECK MADISON SD SOYBEANS $12,531
STEVE ROTI LANE SD SOYBEANS $12,518
ADAM E MOHRHAUSER CROOKS SD SOYBEANS $12,507
DANIEL J WELBIG DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $12,479
WILLIS R HANSON MARVIN SD SOYBEANS $12,420
DERRIK BOOMSMA WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $12,413
DEAN D UNRUH MARION SD SOYBEANS $12,404
FIEBER'S DAIRY INC GOODWIN SD DAIRY $12,392
TRAVIS JOST GETTYSBURG SD SOYBEANS $12,377
PFEIFER INC MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $12,369
DEBORA ANN PFEIFER MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $12,369
PATRICK JAMES HUGGINS GEDDES SD SOYBEANS $12,352
JONATHAN KLEINJAN BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $12,344
MATTHEW J CONNOR WINFRED SD SOYBEANS $12,323
BARRY RICHARD PETERSON VERMILLION SD SOYBEANS $12,292
KEITH LEO LARSEN WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $12,228
DEREK JOSEPH LASKA LAKE ANDES SD SOYBEANS $12,218
MARK A HAUGE DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $12,197
JUSTIN JAMES ROTHSCHADL TYNDALL SD HOGS $12,160
STARR BROS ALPENA SD SOYBEANS $12,152
TERRY SPILDE LIVING TRUST HIGHMORE SD SOYBEANS $12,123
JOHN A EBSEN MADISON SD SOYBEANS $12,118
BARRY D CALLIES WINFRED SD SOYBEANS $12,059
TRIPLE B FARMS BRANDON SD SOYBEANS $12,031
HERBERT MISCHKE HAZEL SD SOYBEANS $12,025
DANIEL MADSEN ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $12,014
DAVID E WIESE MADISON SD SOYBEANS $12,007
SAMUEL AND CONNIE RUDOLPH REV LIVING TRUST SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $11,990
TODD THIESSE TRIPP SD HOGS $11,980
GENE RAYMOND HOEFERT PLANKINTON SD SOYBEANS $11,965
MARK GANT FARMS INC GEDDES SD SOYBEANS $11,954
GERALD NOBLE IPSWICH SD SOYBEANS $11,930
MACC LLC ARTESIAN SD SOYBEANS $11,813
LAWRENCE WOODWARD DUPREE SD WHEAT $11,804
JOSEPH WILLIAM KANTHAK REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $11,794
KNIPPLING HEREFORD LLC GANN VALLEY SD SOYBEANS $11,749
MERLE H BUYERT CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $11,748
WESLEY C SCHAIBLE HOSMER SD SOYBEANS $11,720
NIKOLAS P HOFER DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $11,711
BRYANT J HOFER DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $11,711
DANIEL JON FRITZ NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $11,688
DANIEL NIELAND SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $11,674
JAN MARK VOLD BRITTON SD SOYBEANS $11,651
S & S FARM CORP ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $11,639
KENNETH NICHOLAS COMES WAVERLY SD SOYBEANS $11,611
OBERLANDER FARMS NEW UNDERWOOD SD SORGHUM $11,610
KENNETH YMKER ARMOUR SD HOGS $11,580
JOHN SCHULTZ FREEMAN SD DAIRY $11,574
JEFF M SCHULTZ FREEMAN SD DAIRY $11,574
TRAVIS MASUR GEDDES SD SOYBEANS $11,553
ERIK J PETERSON REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $11,535
RYAN J WOLLSCHLAGER REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $11,509
JAMES P MCAREAVEY MADISON SD SOYBEANS $11,485
RODGER HARTS YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $11,473
LOREN KLAAS TUCHOLKE LABOLT SD SOYBEANS $11,471
RICKY LEE AMMANN WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $11,386
MAXWELL GORDER ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $11,385
DELANO KEITH DEVRIES CORSICA SD SOYBEANS $11,378
EVERETT DOERING WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $11,377
CHARLES VEDVEI HETLAND SD SOYBEANS $11,329
RANDALL LARRY TASCHNER HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $11,326
GLOBAL DAIRY LP ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $11,280
DALLAS WALTER YALE SD SOYBEANS $11,243
LARRY A HASZ MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $11,233
MARA MEIER WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD WHEAT $11,166
AL MEIER WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD WHEAT $11,166
PERRY E DEPOY EAGLE BUTTE SD WHEAT $11,162
DEPOY FARMS INC LANTRY SD WHEAT $11,162
SHERMAN DAIRY LLP ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $11,156
VERNON CHARLES HEIDINGER PLANKINTON SD SOYBEANS $11,138
ALAN KROUPA KIMBALL SD SOYBEANS $11,113
KYLAN MEIER ALPENA SD WHEAT $11,096
ASHLEY MEIER ALPENA SD WHEAT $11,096
RICK L BRASKAMP RAMONA SD SOYBEANS $11,083
MOES FEEDLOT LLC WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $11,018
WAYNE & CAROL JORENBY LIVING TRUST VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $11,006
BRENNAN KJERSTAD WALL SD WHEAT $10,972
DWIGHT LYREN CONDE SD SOYBEANS $10,964
CRAIG A KIRKHOLM RAPID CITY SD SOYBEANS $10,956
KEITH GRAGE GREGORY SD SOYBEANS $10,948
SHERMAN VOMACKA GREGORY SD SOYBEANS $10,926
MICHAEL H BRASKAMP RAMONA SD SOYBEANS $10,925
JON C GILBERT IPSWICH SD SOYBEANS $10,925
BROOKER FARMS TULARE SD SOYBEANS $10,918
BYRON HENRY MADISON SD SOYBEANS $10,864
DWAIN BUNTROCK COLUMBIA SD SOYBEANS $10,826
RAHM HUGHES COUNTY FARMS TURTON SD SOYBEANS $10,789
LORNE HILL SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $10,786
STEPHAN JOHN ALBRECHT DE SMET SD SOYBEANS $10,773
2J FARMS LLP NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $10,752
JEFFREY K HINKER ARTESIAN SD SOYBEANS $10,713
KLT FARMS LLC KENNEBEC SD WHEAT $10,668
ROSS HALTER HURON SD SOYBEANS $10,644
MICHAEL HALTER CAVOUR SD SOYBEANS $10,644
SCOTT LEROY HINTZ YALE SD SOYBEANS $10,636
BRETT LEE HEEZEN WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $10,614
DOUGLAS LANGAGER SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $10,579
BENJAMIN ROBERT HANSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $10,568
CHARLES LORDEN ELKTON SD SOYBEANS $10,547
STANLEY TERRANCE KASKIE HUDSON SD SOYBEANS $10,503
MIKE FEENSTRA STICKNEY SD SOYBEANS $10,495
DWIGHT S FEENSTRA STICKNEY SD SOYBEANS $10,495
JACOB HENRY WAGNER MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $10,492
KINKLER FARMS PARTNERSHIP ONIDA SD WHEAT $10,486
JON SEATON ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $10,474
TERRY KUETER SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $10,460
KEVIN MICHEL DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $10,456
THOMAS JOHN HEYLENS VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $10,343
CANDAK FARMS INC BRIDGEWATER SD HOGS $10,340
TIMOTHY SCOTT RICE PEEVER SD SOYBEANS $10,316
BRANDON PAUL BEUTLER EUREKA SD SOYBEANS $10,286
WILLIAM K NELSON DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $10,279
JAMES MICHAEL ANDERSON HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $10,223
FRANK ZWEBER INC HOVEN SD SOYBEANS $10,193
SYLTE BROS IPSWICH SD WHEAT $10,156
TROY M WILLIAMSON GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $10,125
DUANE MARTCHINSKE MIRANDA SD SOYBEANS $10,090
NATHAN JAMES STEVENS HURON SD SOYBEANS $10,049
WESTON THOMAS LEVERSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $9,998
JEREMY GORDER ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $9,998
ELDON PETERSON REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $9,984
STACY LANE BRITZMAN WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $9,959
TODD J HINRICHER FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $9,951
STEVEN VINCENT RUNGE WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $9,924
RODNEY MARLOWE FOSTER GARDEN CITY SD HOGS $9,924
BARNEY JOSEPH ROLING SALEM SD HOGS $9,816
LOREN J HASS CHESTER SD SOYBEANS $9,773
JAMES VALLEY FARMING COMPANY LETCHER SD SOYBEANS $9,732
CURTIS DERTIEN PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $9,727
HANSEN BROTHERS COMPANY LLP EGAN SD SOYBEANS $9,704
DYLAN TROSKE NORTHVILLE SD SOYBEANS $9,692
BRUCE M LINGLE MADISON SD SOYBEANS $9,622
RONALD R BAKER MOUNT VERNON SD SOYBEANS $9,530
KEVIN TODD WAGNER WINNER SD SOYBEANS $9,491
JEFFREY CURRENCE SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $9,451
RICHARD GREGOIRE WAKONDA SD SOYBEANS $9,432
COLBY WILLIAM SIEBRASSE GETTYSBURG SD SOYBEANS $9,432
MERLYN MYLES PETERSON ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $9,427
DEAN MYLES PETERSON ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $9,427
JAMES R EVANS WHITE LAKE SD SOYBEANS $9,420
LAVERNE TETZLAFF HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $9,417
MATZEN PARTNERSHIP ONIDA SD WHEAT $9,413
VOLKERS FARM LLC BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $9,382
RYAN SCHOENFELDER DE SMET SD SOYBEANS $9,342
MICHAEL J HOOK JR PEEVER SD SOYBEANS $9,337
LOWELL O LUNDSTROM JR SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $9,337
CHARLES M FRIDLEY ARTESIAN SD SOYBEANS $9,226
BERWALD FAMILY RLLP TORONTO SD DAIRY $9,215
DAKOTA SWINE SERVICES INC. SIOUX FALLS SD HOGS $9,200
CARROLL'S PLACE LLC SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $9,191
KENNETH RAY VELDKAMP DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $9,182
LANCE KEIZER PLANKINTON SD SOYBEANS $9,179
JPANT ENTERPRISES LLC SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $9,160
LOREN HOFER HITCHCOCK SD SOYBEANS $9,156
HOFF FARM INC ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $9,116
CEDAR GROVE HUTT BRETH INC PLATTE SD DAIRY $9,109
ELI THOMAS NISSEN NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $9,081
TOM TOMSHA TULARE SD SOYBEANS $9,075
ROGER PAGE DE SMET SD SOYBEANS $9,055
BROKEN ANVIL INC DUPREE SD WHEAT $9,036
JOEL E SINGREY HAZEL SD SOYBEANS $9,032
LEONARD PETER JOHNSON GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $9,020
DARALD J BAUMAN GARY SD SOYBEANS $9,020
MCPECK LLC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $9,016
DENNIS SIMONS SAINT LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $8,988
JOHN RICHARD BOOMSMA HITCHCOCK SD SOYBEANS $8,961
BRIAN WOLLSCHLAGER LABOLT SD SOYBEANS $8,958
BRADLEY JOHN OLAND BRITTON SD SOYBEANS $8,957
JERRY A OSTERBERG SALEM SD SOYBEANS $8,917
MATT MIKKELSON ALPENA SD SOYBEANS $8,910
LESLIE BURLAGE ELKTON SD SOYBEANS $8,898
KURT E MERAGER WENTWORTH SD SOYBEANS $8,852
CHARLES D WOLF HOSMER SD SOYBEANS $8,844
JACK BENNY SNODGRASS MILLER SD SOYBEANS $8,823
BLACKFORK FARMS LLC BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $8,822
LAKEVIEW HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC LAKE ANDES SD WHEAT $8,814
MARY RIEGER BOWDLE SD SOYBEANS $8,772
LOEL A RIEGER BOWDLE SD SOYBEANS $8,772
DUBBELDE FAMILY LIVING TRUST VALLEY SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $8,771
BRYAN W SONNENBURG ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $8,733
RYAN LEE PETERSON HITCHCOCK SD SOYBEANS $8,701
DONNLEY J ELSEN HECLA SD SOYBEANS $8,687
TERRY SCHLAGEL CLARK SD SOYBEANS $8,681
ADAM RICHARD ALT FORESTBURG SD SOYBEANS $8,677
PAUL WARRINER BLUNT SD SOYBEANS $8,637
BRYAN C JATON RAMONA SD SOYBEANS $8,631
DOUGLAS R DOESCHER ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $8,630
DUANE MALDE MOUNT VERNON SD SOYBEANS $8,620
MATTHEW R SORENSEN VERMILLION SD SOYBEANS $8,612
JERRY JOHN NELSON VEBLEN SD SOYBEANS $8,582
CHARLES UNTERBRUNNER ARTESIAN SD SOYBEANS $8,580
PLATTE HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC PLATTE SD WHEAT $8,516
DOUGLAS EDWARDS MILLER SD SOYBEANS $8,513
DONALD L PALMER PRAIRIE CITY SD WHEAT $8,508
DARREL D DUVALL PUKWANA SD SOYBEANS $8,500
LAZY J DAIRY LLC WOLSEY SD DAIRY $8,486
DAVID DEAN THOMPSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $8,474
DONALD BIETZ SCOTLAND SD HOGS $8,464
JASON H. DYKSTRA SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $8,444
COLUMBIA RIDGE DAIRY LLC CASTLEWOOD SD DAIRY $8,394
RONALD A NELSON HARTFORD SD SOYBEANS $8,340
BRIAN DOUGLAS ECKMANN CAVOUR SD SOYBEANS $8,314
JEFF S LANGBEHN WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $8,290
JACK H LEGRAND WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $8,251
DAVID KOCH PLANKINTON SD SOYBEANS $8,251
GLEN RONALD BUEHNER WHITE SD SOYBEANS $8,250
DEAN ALBERT GOETZ ONAKA SD SOYBEANS $8,250
MICHAEL J GERAETS LIVING TRUST DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $8,214
BOESEN FARM LLC KIMBALL SD SORGHUM $8,171
BENJAMEN CULVER AURORA SD SOYBEANS $8,132
RYAN L GUTHMILLER YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $8,108
K C DAIRIES LLP BROOKINGS SD DAIRY $8,097
DENNIS BAADE ARTESIAN SD SOYBEANS $8,084
DARRYL DEAN MOORE ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $8,080
DENNIS GANT FARMS INC GEDDES SD SOYBEANS $8,032
GLENN MICHAEL FOLK MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $7,978
CAROL JEAN MAYER WAKONDA SD SOYBEANS $7,961
JEROLD KRUEGER NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $7,916
MARK BUSCHENFELD TORONTO SD SOYBEANS $7,913
STEVEN R MINDER WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $7,897
RANDAL J NIELSEN HOWARD SD SOYBEANS $7,840
DELBERT HENRY KLICKER WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $7,838
KIRSTEN RENBACK LENNOX SD SOYBEANS $7,819
TERRILL LANE WHEELER CLARK SD SOYBEANS $7,818
JOYCE FJELLAND CLARK SD SOYBEANS $7,714
KENNETH A SAYLER TABOR SD HOGS $7,688
RONALD PETERSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $7,672
MICHAEL M COOK REE HEIGHTS SD SOYBEANS $7,639
MARK ERICKSON ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $7,636
GENE MAHER REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $7,631
RICKY A VELDKAMP TRENT SD SOYBEANS $7,624
KENNLEY S WRIGHT COLMAN SD HOGS $7,572
GARY D WENDLING BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $7,523
ROGER DEAN EVANS HAMILL SD SOYBEANS $7,509
BRIAN HOSTUTLER MIDLAND SD WHEAT $7,491
RICHARD JOHNSON GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $7,487
MARK FOLAND MIDLAND SD WHEAT $7,460
KAREN FOLAND MIDLAND SD WHEAT $7,460
WRIGHT BROTHERS FARMS INC REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $7,439
RUSSELL SCHUELKE REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $7,435
RONALD WILLIAM FUOSS ARMOUR SD HOGS $7,416
MARK ALAN FUOSS ARMOUR SD HOGS $7,416
EDINGER BROTHERS PARTNERSHIP MITCHELL SD WHEAT $7,408
DOUGLAS D ANDERSON VALLEY SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $7,406
SCOTT SCHUURMANS FARMS LLC TYNDALL SD HOGS $7,404
LOWELL GORDON JONES REE HEIGHTS SD SOYBEANS $7,383
DEAN HANSEN HARROLD SD SOYBEANS $7,365
BRETT JOEL KNUTSON WHITE SD SOYBEANS $7,322
LAWRENCE EVERETT EVERS WOONSOCKET SD SOYBEANS $7,320
JACQUELINE JACKIE RAE EVERS WOONSOCKET SD SOYBEANS $7,320
AUSTIN JAMES BOSTROM NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $7,300
BLY FAMILY FARM GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $7,288
ROBERT L GANSCHOW WAKONDA SD SOYBEANS $7,278
JOHN K SORENSEN IRENE SD SOYBEANS $7,276
EISENBEISZ FARMS INC BOWDLE SD WHEAT $7,271
LARRY JORGENSON TRENT SD SOYBEANS $7,242
LEESMAN RANCH PIERRE SD WHEAT $7,200
BRAD BOOMSMA FRANKFORT SD SOYBEANS $7,167
EUGENE R BLOKER WENTWORTH SD SOYBEANS $7,156
DAVID C MOUSEL DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $7,153
PAUL KEVIN JOHNSON OLDHAM SD SOYBEANS $7,138
RANDY HAROLD HAIGH TULARE SD SOYBEANS $7,116
LEROY C SONNENBURG ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $7,093
TAYLOR JOHN FORBES HARRISBURG SD SOYBEANS $7,075
NATHAN L TJADEN BRANDT SD SOYBEANS $7,073
DENNIS LELAND MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $7,061
TERRY MIEDEMA HURON SD SOYBEANS $7,059
BRIAN MICHAEL FISCHER DE SMET SD SOYBEANS $7,033
JAMIE HEIDINGER PLANKINTON SD SOYBEANS $7,013
GERALD EILERS UTICA SD SOYBEANS $7,005
MICHAEL MEYER HARROLD SD SOYBEANS $6,970
SHIRLEY JOHNSON GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $6,937
CHARLES J JOHNSON MADISON SD SOYBEANS $6,920
ALLAN P JOHNSON MADISON SD SOYBEANS $6,920
DAROLD E RENKLY TRUST VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $6,918
DARWIN TUSCHERER CRESBARD SD SOYBEANS $6,866
ALLAN KAROLEVITZ YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $6,848
LONNY HELLER REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $6,834
DONALD HELLER REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $6,824
TIMOTHY MASON PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $6,778
ARNOLD - ARNOLD KLEIN TRUST NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $6,762
PATSY KLEIN-PATSY A KLEIN TRUST ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $6,711
PRH FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $6,700
HOUCK FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $6,700
FOTH FARMS INC ONIDA SD WHEAT $6,682
ROBERT LE ROY NIELSON ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $6,657
MIKEL DOUGLAS HOFER DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $6,654
DOUGLAS MAGNUS SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $6,641
THEODORE W SUTTON CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $6,637
HANSMEIER & SON INC BRISTOL SD WHEAT $6,635
THEODORE LEWIS LACEY TRENT SD SOYBEANS $6,600
SHAWNA L STROSCHEIN CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $6,600
DONALD J BECKLER HARROLD SD SOYBEANS $6,597
TRACEY A BECKLER HARROLD SD SOYBEANS $6,595
TODD SWENSON GOODWIN SD SOYBEANS $6,588
AGECY II LLC IPSWICH SD WHEAT $6,541
FREDERICK W STAUDY BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $6,512
WILLIAM LEROY KOCH SHERMAN SD SOYBEANS $6,485
DEWALD FARM ROSCOE SD WHEAT $6,460
WILLIAM M ARBACH FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST HOVEN SD SOYBEANS $6,456
TIM PEPPER FAIRFAX SD SOYBEANS $6,446
MARK D MULDER IPSWICH SD SOYBEANS $6,404
WAYNE TEBBE COLTON SD SOYBEANS $6,392
DYLAN ECKMAN BRUCE SD SOYBEANS $6,377
LLOYD J BAKKEN PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $6,373
DANNY OSWALD HURON SD SOYBEANS $6,346
SCHROEDER LIVING TRUST SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $6,332
JUNE MARY HELGESON PEEVER SD SOYBEANS $6,321
JEREMY BLOKER VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $6,311
ROBERT HENRY STANGE WOONSOCKET SD SOYBEANS $6,300
DANNY CURTIS PHELPS BADGER SD SOYBEANS $6,299
PAUL REURINK MADISON SD SOYBEANS $6,278
JOHN ZIMMERMAN PIERRE SD WHEAT $6,273
DARRELL NEUHARTH ALPENA SD SOYBEANS $6,269
DEREK MERKEL LEOLA SD SOYBEANS $6,266
ANGELA K GROSS BLUNT SD WHEAT $6,265
ALAN J GROSS BLUNT SD WHEAT $6,265
STEVE EICHSTADT WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $6,257
SIMONS FARMS INC ST LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $6,256
TOM MANNING VERMILLION SD SOYBEANS $6,246
NORBERT A HOERNER BOWDLE SD WHEAT $6,246
PHEIFER FARMS LTD PLATTE SD HOGS $6,240
DEREK B WOLLSCHLAGER REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $6,237
JACK WENDELL JOHNSON IRENE SD SOYBEANS $6,227
MARK BERG DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $6,225
ORAN A SORENSON GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $6,211
CURTIS D ANDERSON VIBORG SD SOYBEANS $6,199
SCHINDLER AG PARTNERSHIP RELIANCE SD WHEAT $6,194
DUANE D CHRISTENSEN SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $6,152
GARY EUGENE PETERSON BERESFORD SD SOYBEANS $6,151
CLAYTON K KJERSTAD WALL SD WHEAT $6,142
SCOTT SUELFLOW MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $6,141
DILLON J MOORE ARTESIAN SD SOYBEANS $6,117
DOUGLAS FRERICKS NORTHVILLE SD SOYBEANS $6,103
CALVIN RAY SANDINE SALEM SD SOYBEANS $6,078
DICK FUNKE BRANDON SD SOYBEANS $6,075
RYAN C SPILDE HIGHMORE SD SOYBEANS $6,073
MATTHEW RAYMOND ORTBERG CLARK SD SOYBEANS $6,065
PAUL MEYER ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $6,055
KEVIN VOSTAD VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $6,037
BRUCE E STOCKWELL HUMBOLDT SD SOYBEANS $6,032
PHILIP MALDE MOUNT VERNON SD SOYBEANS $6,019
ORVILLE G DOERING CAVOUR SD SOYBEANS $6,018
CHAD BUDDE WOONSOCKET SD SOYBEANS $5,997
RONALD LYNN NELSON CENTERVILLE SD HOGS $5,980
STEVE GESSNER SALEM SD SOYBEANS $5,978
LAUREN WITTE FREDERICK SD SOYBEANS $5,974
SYDELL FARMS BURBANK SD HOGS $5,948
NICK RAUSCH FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $5,938
BETHANY ABELN GROTON SD SOYBEANS $5,914
GREG'S FARMS INC ROSCOE SD WHEAT $5,908
DELBERT E PETERSON VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $5,890
NIELSON FARMS INCORPORATED SIOUX FALLS SD DAIRY $5,865
FRANCIS J ESSER REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $5,864
JAMES PATRICK HENRY JEFFERSON SD SOYBEANS $5,851
KROGSTAD BROTHERS BALTIC SD DAIRY $5,816
JONATHAN MOEN ROSLYN SD SOYBEANS $5,792
KREIN LIVING TRUST ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $5,775
SCOTT FOLTZ ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $5,758
AARON M PISTORIUS SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $5,754
LARRY DEAN HEIDEBRECHT SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $5,751
RANDY TEGETHOFF PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $5,749
CURT GEVESHAUSEN KIMBALL SD SOYBEANS $5,739
CLARE KERR ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $5,733
NEAL BUSSER COLTON SD SOYBEANS $5,731
CARL ELIASON RENNER SD SOYBEANS $5,699
STEVEN DALE MC CLEEREY SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $5,693
LEONARD R SAATHOFF ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $5,663
GREGORY D LANNERS CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $5,651
JOHN P CARSTEN PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $5,647
MICHELE ANN NELSON LAKE PRESTON SD SOYBEANS $5,630
MERRILL ALLEN NELSON LAKE PRESTON SD SOYBEANS $5,630
RAD JASON BORTNEM VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $5,621
ROBERT GREGORY & DOUGLAS ODE PTRS-ROYALWOOD FARMS LLC BRANDON SD DAIRY $5,605
JAMES BINGAMAN PRAIRIE CITY SD WHEAT $5,565
LYNN WAEGE SOUTH SHORE SD SOYBEANS $5,552
BRIAN LOUIS DOLD HOWARD SD SOYBEANS $5,512
TODD A DIETRICH FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $5,490
WILLIAM J MUSHITZ GEDDES SD SOYBEANS $5,487
DEAN LA VERN THOMPSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $5,478
MARY LOU MARTENS WENTWORTH SD SOYBEANS $5,477
DELTON GIMBEL REE HEIGHTS SD SOYBEANS $5,469
TIMOTHY BRAUN ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $5,444
RUSSMAN ENTERPRISES INC HENRY SD SOYBEANS $5,439
PAUL SCHAUNAMAN SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $5,439
RODNEY ZELL DE SMET SD SOYBEANS $5,430
BRADLEY LARSON WILLOW LAKE SD SOYBEANS $5,414
DAVID KROUPA KIMBALL SD SOYBEANS $5,398
HAROLD D LEIGHTON MADISON SD SOYBEANS $5,385
DENNIS L PEARSON SALEM SD SOYBEANS $5,376
TERRENCE M BOHNENKAMP BALTIC SD SOYBEANS $5,371
KIRK HUBER BOWDLE SD WHEAT $5,355
EDWARD J FROELICH LEMMON SD WHEAT $5,338
ROGER VANDER PLAATS HARTFORD SD SOYBEANS $5,320
BRETT L SUMNER SUMMIT SD SOYBEANS $5,314
THOMAS VONEYE SIOUX FALLS SD WHEAT $5,312
GRAYDEN HEITMANN FAULKTON SD SOYBEANS $5,309
ORRIN FREEMAN MELLETTE SD SOYBEANS $5,304
GREGORY W RAHM TURTON SD SOYBEANS $5,303
CYD T RAHM TURTON SD SOYBEANS $5,303
CHARLENE KJERSTAD WALL SD WHEAT $5,292
WM D SCHULER TWIN BROOKS SD SOYBEANS $5,291
JUSTIN FULLER HITCHCOCK SD SOYBEANS $5,289
BON HOMME HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC TABOR SD DAIRY $5,280
PHILIP CARRICO CONDE SD SOYBEANS $5,270
JOHN BOLTJES ELKTON SD SOYBEANS $5,254
DAN E MCKAY CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $5,244
CRAIG K STOTZ MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $5,234
SOUTH VIEW DAIRY WATERTOWN SD DAIRY $5,202
LAZY DIAMOND M RANCH GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $5,202
TANNER SONN LEMMON SD WHEAT $5,201
BYRON PARSONS MILESVILLE SD WHEAT $5,180
DALE LEE YORK BURKE SD SOYBEANS $5,176
ROBERT D FITCH LIVING TRUST HUDSON SD SOYBEANS $5,149
CRAIG L WALKER MADISON SD SOYBEANS $5,131
HAFNER BROS ALPENA SD SOYBEANS $5,124
KENNETH D MIZERA MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $5,112
BRUCE W MIZERA MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $5,112
JUSTIN MARK CARL BOLDEN CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $5,111
MICHAEL J MILLER WOONSOCKET SD SOYBEANS $5,107
MARK CARL LOESCHKE MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $5,096
PAUL MUNSEN WHITE LAKE SD SOYBEANS $5,095
ROGER E GROENEVELD LENNOX SD SOYBEANS $5,087
WILLIAM L FARGO YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $5,080
KENNETH GOENS WHITE SD SOYBEANS $5,076
TYLER MEYER HURON SD SOYBEANS $5,073
GERRIT OVERWEG WHITE LAKE SD SOYBEANS $5,061
JOE G AZEVEDO ORIENT SD DAIRY $5,056
MR GREGORY J HAUGLID DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $5,023
PRESZLER'S FARMS INC ROSCOE SD WHEAT $4,990
JEFFREY DEAN MAASSEN VALLEY SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $4,959
DOUGLAS ZENS TULARE SD SOYBEANS $4,950
DWIGHT TJEERDSMA SPRINGFIELD SD SOYBEANS $4,942
CODY A CLARK AURORA SD SOYBEANS $4,940
CHRISTENSEN GRAIN FARM PARTNERSHIP CHAMBERLAIN SD WHEAT $4,920
VANDEWEERD FAMILY FARMS LLC BRUCE SD SOYBEANS $4,881
ROBERT DUNN WHITE LAKE SD SOYBEANS $4,863
MICHAEL DAVID HANSEN WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $4,849
DARREL E JENSEN REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $4,848
NICK A & MATT S KRANZ INC WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $4,846
P J WERDEL & SONS INC REE HEIGHTS SD WHEAT $4,842
WILLARD WILLIS WALLMAN YALE SD WHEAT $4,836
ALLEN W FREDRICKSON ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $4,798
RON TAGGART WINNER SD WHEAT $4,795
NOLT FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $4,778
CLINTON C ALLEMAN HAYES SD WHEAT $4,769
BTB AG LLC TRAIL CITY SD WHEAT $4,768
WAYNE W JOHNSON & PATRICIA A JOHNSON REV LIVING TR SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $4,760
JSH ENTERPRISES LLC YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $4,758
MATTHEW D JUNGERS WATERTOWN SD HOGS $4,740
JOHN & JUDI FRITZ REV TRUST NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $4,739
JIM D PULFORD MADISON SD SOYBEANS $4,739
ALAN WILLIAMS WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $4,727
RICHARD FAULHABER PLANKINTON SD SOYBEANS $4,720
BILL CARLSON ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $4,713
ERIC ASSMUS STICKNEY SD SOYBEANS $4,711
LARRY DAHL ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $4,703
RYAN TAYLOR KOECK REE HEIGHTS SD SOYBEANS $4,696
JEANNE BENSON FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $4,669
NATHANIEL ROBERT HORNIG HURON SD SOYBEANS $4,661
IRON POST LLC SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $4,660
DAVID ALLEN FUEGEN GANN VALLEY SD SORGHUM $4,659
HARLAN D BOHN TWIN BROOKS SD SOYBEANS $4,655
SHANE A SORENSEN FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $4,651
DAVE ALBRECHT REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $4,640
COREY CLELLAND ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $4,640
LANCE OLSEN MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $4,623
SPRING VALLEY HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD WHEAT $4,612
TAYLOR S OSTERBERG SALEM SD SOYBEANS $4,608
CRAIG & KIRK SCHAUNAMAN ABERDEEN SD WHEAT $4,604
MARIAN WIESE MADISON SD SOYBEANS $4,561
DUANE JACOBSON WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $4,548
RALPH RABENBERG GLENHAM SD SOYBEANS $4,538
MELIUS FARMS & FEEDLOT FAULKTON SD WHEAT $4,524
STUART NEUHARTH ALPENA SD HOGS $4,512
G & K FARMS INC ROSCOE SD WHEAT $4,512
LORRAINE CATHERINE KELLER EAGLE BUTTE SD WHEAT $4,509
DANIEL MICHAEL KELLER EAGLE BUTTE SD WHEAT $4,509
DAVID REULAND WHITE LAKE SD SOYBEANS $4,508
GEORGE OLSON WITTEN SD SOYBEANS $4,499
KEITH NIELSEN SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $4,491
DOUG JOACHIM AGAR SD WHEAT $4,463
JOHN FREDERICK KROHMER WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $4,461
TIMOTHY A NELSON REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST WAVERLY SD SOYBEANS $4,439
GARY W EDMAN ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $4,430
DALE EDMAN ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $4,430
BRIAN FREDRICK IBURG MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $4,427
AARON D VAN HULL CENTERVILLE SD HOGS $4,420
JEFFREY SCOTT KLEBSCH FRANKFORT SD SOYBEANS $4,413
DOUGLAS GENE KATS HUDSON SD HOGS $4,400
KEVIN MOE YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $4,398
NICK PETERSON VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $4,395
MIKE MICKELSON MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $4,395
BRIAN NIELSEN SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $4,378
MICHAEL BEARE ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $4,367
DARRELL V NIELSON MISSION HILL SD SOYBEANS $4,360
DENNIS P PETERSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $4,349
LOIS PALMER MELLETTE SD SOYBEANS $4,347
RANDY D FODS MADISON SD SOYBEANS $4,340
NEAL KREBER SPRINGFIELD SD SOYBEANS $4,331
HINCKLEY BROTHERS PTN GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $4,330
NEAL W HEGG HURON SD SOYBEANS $4,300
JOSHUA EDWARD WINQUIST ALCESTER SD DAIRY $4,296
DAVID J VAN EDE ELKTON SD SOYBEANS $4,264
TREVOR JOHNSON HIGHMORE SD SOYBEANS $4,263
MERLIN J TEBBE COLTON SD SOYBEANS $4,261
STEVEN G KITTELSON HENRY SD SOYBEANS $4,243
THOMAS R YACKLEY ONIDA SD SOYBEANS $4,226
THOMAS P ERICKSON ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $4,190
PAUL DARCY PATTERSON DRAPER SD WHEAT $4,170
DANIEL ALBRECHT DE SMET SD SOYBEANS $4,162
RYAN SCHILLING CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $4,136
ROBERT BRAASCH MELLETTE SD SOYBEANS $4,130
PATRICIA BRAASCH MELLETTE SD SOYBEANS $4,130
DIAMOND FARMS PARTNERSHIP WALL SD WHEAT $4,115
DWAYNE DAVID HENRY SD SOYBEANS $4,107
BRANDON L YORK BURKE SD SOYBEANS $4,093
KURT ALLEN DICKSON CAVOUR SD SOYBEANS $4,091
CHARLES RUSSELL PYLE HURON SD SOYBEANS $4,086
R & M POEPPEL INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $4,062
FAST DAIRY IROQUOIS SD DAIRY $4,060
DOUGLAS P LINNEMAN CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $4,060
AARON SWANSON LAKE NORDEN SD SOYBEANS $4,053
JASON D NELSON GEDDES SD SOYBEANS $4,043
BLAKE A BAADE ARTESIAN SD SOYBEANS $4,041
RYAN BOOMSMA REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $4,035
AGECY I LLC IPSWICH SD WHEAT $3,984
SHANNON HUTTERIAN BRETHREN WINFRED SD DAIRY $3,969
ART BRANDENBURGER NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $3,961
PHILIP L WIPF WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $3,944
JONATHAN WACHTER HURON SD SOYBEANS $3,932
MICHAEL ROLSTAD SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $3,931
JARED J BARTNICK NEW EFFINGTON SD HOGS $3,924
THOMAS WILLIAM BIDDLE GEDDES SD WHEAT $3,922
GANGLE FARM LAKE CITY SD SOYBEANS $3,921
STANLEY ROBERT KOEPSELL CANOVA SD SOYBEANS $3,912
JUSTIN T REAVES COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $3,911
RYAN HARVEY ROBINSON DUPREE SD WHEAT $3,909
BOEKELHEIDE & SONS NORTHVILLE SD WHEAT $3,866
DENNIS C ELLWEIN MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $3,858
JACOB DANIEL HACECKY MISSION HILL SD SOYBEANS $3,854
KENNETH M JONES JR LANGFORD SD SOYBEANS $3,845
ALBERT BRAUN & MARCEIL BRAUN TRUST ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $3,834
DARIN R PETERSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $3,825
TOM LEVERSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $3,819
SCOTTY PARMELY SAINT LAWRENCE SD SOYBEANS $3,811
SCOTT W TERCA PRESHO SD WHEAT $3,809
LARRY SCHWEIGERT GREGORY SD SOYBEANS $3,808
SCOTT S HOWE GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $3,805
WAYNE SMEDSRUD VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $3,795
BRIAN LIND HARRISBURG SD SOYBEANS $3,788
DAVID ALAN ENFIELD WOONSOCKET SD SOYBEANS $3,775
MR GLEN H HOSTUTLER RAPID CITY SD WHEAT $3,745
JOYCE HOSTUTLER RAPID CITY SD WHEAT $3,745
TYRELL TEVELDAL SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $3,735
TATE A TEVELDAL SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $3,735
A M FARMS INC WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $3,732
WAYNE ALLEN KOST VIBORG SD SOYBEANS $3,713
TODD M TUSCHEN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT- TODD M TUSCHEN SALEM SD SOYBEANS $3,710
DORCAS STORER GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $3,689
CARLTON PENNER DE SMET SD SOYBEANS $3,688
HARRISON IOWA TRUST BRANDON SD HOGS $3,684
STEPHEN PORTER HIGHMORE SD WHEAT $3,682
WALTER G & PATRICIA M SCHAEFER FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST WINFRED SD SOYBEANS $3,680
JAMES S RENSCH GRANTOR TRUST RAMONA SD SOYBEANS $3,671
DALE HANSON VALLEY SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $3,651
LINCOLN J SWENSON GOODWIN SD SOYBEANS $3,637
JAMES EDD MCGREGOR SALEM SD DAIRY $3,618
JEFF LOWE GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $3,610
SCOTT ROEBER TULARE SD SOYBEANS $3,604
BRADLEY W SCHOCK SPENCER SD SOYBEANS $3,603
LORI HOLZAPFEL GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $3,601
DALE RALPH KROUPA MOUNT VERNON SD SOYBEANS $3,601
GREENWOOD HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC DELMONT SD WHEAT $3,600
MARSHALL E NYGARD HUDSON SD SOYBEANS $3,595
MELVIN D JOHNSON ASTORIA SD SOYBEANS $3,593
GEIER FAMILY FARM LLC BOWDLE SD WHEAT $3,590
COLE EMIL HAUGE BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $3,586
MARY J KLATT SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $3,582
MICK ROWE CARTER SD WHEAT $3,571
JOSHUA C COATS DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $3,563
GLEN KRUGER SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $3,562
RANDY S FRENG MISSION HILL SD SOYBEANS $3,546
EDWARD D TIMM ELKTON SD SOYBEANS $3,541
TRACY D SUMNER FLORENCE SD SOYBEANS $3,536
HORIZON VIEW FARMS LLC CANOVA SD SOYBEANS $3,516
BOESEN FARM LLC KIMBALL SD SOYBEANS $3,513
JOHN L ZECK GROTON SD SOYBEANS $3,509
EUGENE M BERG EMERY SD SOYBEANS $3,491
MICHAEL D HALEY MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $3,489
MICHAEL CRISP DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $3,480
LARRY BAKKE ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $3,478
HERB HELGESON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $3,477
JON CASPER LAKE PRESTON SD SOYBEANS $3,476
BARBARA RAE LEESMAN BLUNT SD WHEAT $3,474
ANDREW ERICKSON ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $3,471
LAVONNE GRIMSRUD REV LIVING TRUST SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $3,466
ROGER A PEDERSON GARY SD SOYBEANS $3,459
ROBERT DENNIS GROON ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $3,442
DONALD L CARPENTER COLTON SD SOYBEANS $3,441
LARRY HONEYMAN MORRISTOWN SD WHEAT $3,437
GENE TOENNIES CRESBARD SD SOYBEANS $3,436
JAMES L LAMONT WILLOW LAKE SD SOYBEANS $3,426
BARBARA A KLEIN-BARBARA A KLEIN TRUST WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $3,421
ANTHONY EHRICH ROCKHAM SD SOYBEANS $3,411
RICHARD LEE KEATING WILLOW LAKE SD SOYBEANS $3,395
CONRAD KJERSTAD WALL SD WHEAT $3,393
TOM MUNTEFERING DIMOCK SD SOYBEANS $3,392
WILLIAM ALBERT PIEPER WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $3,386
KOLBY P JOHNSON GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $3,379
SCOTT MIEDEMA WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $3,375
TYLER STUEFEN ELKTON SD SOYBEANS $3,374
MICHAEL EDWARDS MILLER SD SOYBEANS $3,338
BRIAN HOWE SHERMAN SD DAIRY $3,338
OLSON GRAIN INC PLATTE SD WHEAT $3,329
ALEX JERVIK HUDSON SD SOYBEANS $3,324
WORTH BROTHERS 4-D RANCH GETTYSBURG SD HOGS $3,312
KENNETH G KURLE EUREKA SD SOYBEANS $3,306
MARK ALLEN HUBERT VERMILLION SD SOYBEANS $3,291
KATHLEEN SCHAUNAMAN TRUST SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $3,283
MARK BUCHHOLZ PHILIP SD WHEAT $3,277
LUFCO INC HARTFORD SD SOYBEANS $3,275
WILKES T OBERMEIER CLARK SD SOYBEANS $3,261
STEVEN CHILSON WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $3,247
LEVI NEUHARTH FORT PIERRE SD SORGHUM $3,240
CRYSTAL DIANNE NEUHARTH FORT PIERRE SD SORGHUM $3,240
MICHAEL J BOLLWEG HARROLD SD WHEAT $3,231
ROBERT BANKS FEDORA SD SOYBEANS $3,203
DUANE UNDERSTOCK DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $3,199
JAN BUSSE - JAN J BUSSE REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST HIGHMORE SD SOYBEANS $3,187
DANIEL PAUL SCHLAFFMAN ETHAN SD SOYBEANS $3,179
RICHARD ARNESON TULARE SD SOYBEANS $3,178
DOUGLAS ALLEN KOISTINEN ERWIN SD SOYBEANS $3,176
BRIAN PIERCE WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $3,165
D & K PARTNERSHIP AGAR SD WHEAT $3,160
TRACEY A BECKLER HARROLD SD WHEAT $3,155
DONALD J BECKLER HARROLD SD WHEAT $3,155
KEVIN L & TERRY M JOHNSON PTR ISABEL SD WHEAT $3,150
KEITH E NELSON LAKE PRESTON SD SOYBEANS $3,142
DAVID ROBBINS HAMILL SD WHEAT $3,138
TONY RAY BINGER TULARE SD SOYBEANS $3,135
BERINGER FARMS PTN GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $3,132
ROBERT PFEIL CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $3,125
AARON JACOBSON WINFRED SD SOYBEANS $3,102
DONALD J BUNKERS BALTIC SD SOYBEANS $3,095
LOREN ROTH FREEMAN SD HOGS $3,084
GORDON ROTH HURLEY SD HOGS $3,084
ROCKPORT HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC ALEXANDRIA SD DAIRY $3,077
BLAKE D NELSON BRANDON SD SOYBEANS $3,074
DELORES KROUPA MOUNT VERNON SD SOYBEANS $3,069
RANDY W MARTIN BURKE SD SOYBEANS $3,058
BLACKPIPE PARTNERSHIP KADOKA SD WHEAT $3,057
MATTHEW NIEDERMAN MORRISTOWN SD WHEAT $3,056
COREY DORHOUT MADISON SD SOYBEANS $3,056
TURNER COUNTY DAIRY LLP PARKER SD DAIRY $3,055
LADELL E GOODROAD BRANDT SD SOYBEANS $3,053
ELI J LITTLE CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $3,053
PAUL A HERREN DUPREE SD WHEAT $3,044
ROBERT D BAUER HARROLD SD WHEAT $3,043
MATTHEW JORDAN SELLAND LETCHER SD SOYBEANS $3,043
M & J CRONIN INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $3,034
JOANNE M SHELLUM TRENT SD SOYBEANS $3,004
WEILAND FARMS LLC DELL RAPIDS SD DAIRY $3,003
DAVID BALVIN CLAIRE CITY SD SOYBEANS $3,001
TUSCHEN PROPERTIES LLC SALEM SD SORGHUM $2,996
FLOYD BURBACH TABOR SD SOYBEANS $2,991
PAUL NORDSTROM FORT PIERRE SD SOYBEANS $2,989
WILLIAM N KLEIN - WILLIAM N KLEIN TRUST WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $2,987
HOWARD HEINJE WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $2,981
CHAD M EILERS UTICA SD SOYBEANS $2,981
CURTIS ALBERT RAHM TURTON SD WHEAT $2,954
BRENT SCHILDER FAULKTON SD SOYBEANS $2,953
DYLAN A LAPKA LEOLA SD SOYBEANS $2,950
BRIAN D LINTVEDT PRESHO SD WHEAT $2,920
SHARON D DADY REV TRUST MOBRIDGE SD SOYBEANS $2,895
CLAYTON SCHOENEFELD HERRICK SD SOYBEANS $2,886
SCOTT GLANZER BRIDGEWATER SD SOYBEANS $2,880
DIAMOND W LAND AND CATTLE CO MILLER SD WHEAT $2,873
KURT G PRESZLER ROSCOE SD WHEAT $2,866
KAY DON JONS BONESTEEL SD DAIRY $2,865
MICHAEL J DAHL CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $2,859
DARIN B STRICHERZ REVILLO SD SOYBEANS $2,852
DAVID ALLEN GROTEWOLD CANTON SD SOYBEANS $2,847
WILLIAM PERRY MC CLEEREY SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $2,846
EAGLE PASS RANCH LP HIGHMORE SD WHEAT $2,845
WAYNE ALLEN FONDER SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $2,843
BRADY MILES CONDE SD SOYBEANS $2,837
TERRY BUCHERT PHILIP SD WHEAT $2,826
M & N CRONIN INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $2,826
DONNA MAE FONDER SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $2,806
ROBERT WILLIAM LANDIS COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $2,805
TIMOTHY MICHAEL HAJEK TYNDALL SD HOGS $2,800
SAMUEL S HAJEK TYNDALL SD HOGS $2,800
JOEY M SYKORA SCOTLAND SD HOGS $2,800
BRADLEY POWELL SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $2,800
LOUANN R EVERSON TRUST HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $2,797
POINSETT HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC ESTELLINE SD CORN $2,793
CODY R BURBACH TABOR SD SOYBEANS $2,774
DARIN NAESCHER PHILIP SD WHEAT $2,765
DANIEL GEORGE MEYER FLORENCE SD SOYBEANS $2,765
MATTHEW JOSEPH MUSHITZ GEDDES SD SOYBEANS $2,763
BARBARA CAMPBELL MC INTOSH SD WHEAT $2,760
JOE NORDSTROM SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $2,758
J & N HAEFNER INC MOUND CITY SD WHEAT $2,758
LEIGH JOHNSON WEBSTER SD WHEAT $2,754
MICHAEL L VIS VALLEY SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $2,748
PUGH BROS MILLER SD CORN $2,740
TODD KOEDAM CANTON SD SOYBEANS $2,737
CNC FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $2,730
AARON MICHAEL DAHL ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $2,723
CORY REIFF WENTWORTH SD SOYBEANS $2,721
SHIRLEY A BARBER ONIDA SD WHEAT $2,716
RYAN ZELMER SALEM SD SOYBEANS $2,716
MARK E BARBER ONIDA SD WHEAT $2,716
TYLER HINTZ YALE SD SOYBEANS $2,714
ROLLAND BARRIE TURTON SD SOYBEANS $2,714
LISA VIRCHOW WILLOW LAKE SD SOYBEANS $2,707
DOUGLAS ROBERT LARSEN HOWARD SD SOYBEANS $2,705
HOERNER FARMS LLC BOWDLE SD WHEAT $2,702
SCOTT PATTERSON KADOKA SD WHEAT $2,694
LAURIE KJERSTAD WALL SD WHEAT $2,693
SHANE GUSTAVE LYNCH KELDRON SD WHEAT $2,687
JOHN RYAN SJAARDA VALLEY SPRINGS SD HOGS $2,684
JOHN EUGENE SJAARDA VALLEY SPRINGS SD HOGS $2,684
MICHAEL NAESCHER WALL SD WHEAT $2,681
ROBERT A RUMPZA WAUBAY SD WHEAT $2,680
RODNEY P HORNIG SPEARFISH SD SOYBEANS $2,679
LARRY L TASCHNER LIVING TRUST BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $2,661
RANDALL R WIRT PARKER SD HOGS $2,652
ADRIANUS HENRICUS BROK WINFRED SD DAIRY $2,652
ALLEN STARK WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $2,644
JUSTIN LANDIS COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $2,640
JASON WILLIAM LANDIS FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $2,640
TSC FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $2,634
FREY-VIEW DAIRY FARM INC CLAREMONT SD DAIRY $2,632
ARLEN HATLE MEADOW SD WHEAT $2,631
JARED J SCHOTT MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $2,620
ROBBIE A CWACH PLATTE SD WHEAT $2,619
DWIGHT LAWSON GROTON SD SOYBEANS $2,614
MELVIN E. CONNOT WINNER SD SOYBEANS $2,601
BILLIE PARSONS MILESVILLE SD WHEAT $2,600
DOUGLAS L SIMONS REVOCABLE LIVING TR SAINT LAWRENCE SD WHEAT $2,598
KENT SPOELSTRA NEW HOLLAND SD SOYBEANS $2,583
KORTH FARMS WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $2,576
K & K FARMS INC CLEAR LAKE SD WHEAT $2,574
CLEARFIELD HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC DELMONT SD WHEAT $2,570
JOEL W VETTER CHELSEA SD SOYBEANS $2,566
ROBERT E ELLINGSON SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $2,564
TIMOTHY F BRANAUGH YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $2,559
RICHARD A BRAUN ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $2,556
GREGORY R BRAUN ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $2,556
BRADY J WENDLING BRYANT SD SOYBEANS $2,555
RICHARD C RICKETT TEA SD SOYBEANS $2,553
BILL CAMPBELL MILLER SD SOYBEANS $2,552
TRIPLE M DAIRY GOODWIN SD DAIRY $2,548
GREG ALAN KLIEGEL WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $2,537
DANNY WAYNE MIKKELSON MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $2,525
HEESCH FARMS INC ELKTON SD SOYBEANS $2,521
RICHARD A BECVAR SCOTLAND SD SOYBEANS $2,514
EUGENE BROUGHTON TEA SD SOYBEANS $2,511
JEFFREY R BECKER LEOLA SD SOYBEANS $2,509
WAYNE M NIICHEL BRANDON SD SOYBEANS $2,508
JEREMY J SYROVATKA LESTERVILLE SD SOYBEANS $2,508
DANIEL FOLTZ ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $2,497
ARNOLD A BAHR GROTON SD SOYBEANS $2,493
MARVIN VAN OVERSCHELDE MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $2,486
MALVERN A JONS BONESTEEL SD SOYBEANS $2,469
MICHAEL A EICHACKER SALEM SD DAIRY $2,466
LOUDER FARMS INC DRAPER SD WHEAT $2,466
CASEY GLANZER CARPENTER SD SOYBEANS $2,455
AARON JOHNSON MADISON SD SOYBEANS $2,454
CYDNEE CECILIA JEAN DAVIS WOLSEY SD SOYBEANS $2,453
JAMES R SWANSON PUKWANA SD SOYBEANS $2,450
J & K FARMS LLC WENTWORTH SD HOGS $2,445
BK SEIDEL INC BISON SD WHEAT $2,444
RICHARD SEIDEL BISON SD WHEAT $2,443
WILLIAM S MUTH ORIENT SD SOYBEANS $2,440
MERRITT PATTERSON AND SONS WALL SD WHEAT $2,429
RAYMOND BUSCHENFELD TORONTO SD SOYBEANS $2,423
HARRELL BROS MILLER SD WHEAT $2,414
EDWARD COOMES COLTON SD SOYBEANS $2,397
ROGER T RUST GOODWIN SD SOYBEANS $2,396
JEANETTE SINGREY HAZEL SD SOYBEANS $2,394
LARRY SINGREY WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $2,393
DUAYNE SINGREY HAZEL SD SOYBEANS $2,393
ZARNEKE FARMS PARTNERSHIP ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $2,389
LARRY LORREL LARSON VERMILLION SD SOYBEANS $2,373
SCHULTE FARMS LLC GEDDES SD WHEAT $2,371
LLOYD ENGLUND ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $2,369
ROBERT C ELLSWORTH FORT THOMPSON SD WHEAT $2,361
KATHLEEN ELLSWORTH FORT THOMPSON SD WHEAT $2,361
GRANT SIMONS WHITE OWL SD WHEAT $2,360
DUSTIN J FOSTER ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $2,355
CARRIE L LEWIS PLANKINTON SD SOYBEANS $2,355
RANDOL GARY HOLT SUMMIT SD SOYBEANS $2,343
JAMES NELSON PIERRE SD SOYBEANS $2,335
KEITH ALAN KAUP HOVEN SD WHEAT $2,301
DARIN GREENHOFF MADISON SD SOYBEANS $2,292
CRAIG DARYL JOHNSON VERMILLION SD HOGS $2,288
SHERRY DISTAD BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $2,282
PAUL JAMES KARELS MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $2,265
GUY MACKNER SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $2,264
BJ MCNEIL HURON SD WHEAT $2,253
MARPLE FARM LLC DUPREE SD WHEAT $2,252
GREGORY L SCHNIEDERS DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $2,251
WAYNE E KNUTSON VOLIN SD SOYBEANS $2,246
SCHLEUSNER DAIRY INC WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $2,240
RANDALL HAROLD SIMON HOVEN SD WHEAT $2,237
WILLIAM EARL KELLOGG GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $2,235
JAMES L HANSON GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $2,235
CORLISS ANN KELLOGG GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $2,235
REETTA R SIEH LEOLA SD WHEAT $2,234
CHRISTOPHER SIEH LEOLA SD WHEAT $2,234
MARK MUELLENBERG ROCKHAM SD WHEAT $2,230
COLLIS L DAHLE MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $2,222
BRANDT FARMS INC CLEAR LAKE SD WHEAT $2,212
MELVIN N RIES WATERTOWN SD DAIRY $2,205
JESSIE K FISCHER WAKONDA SD SOYBEANS $2,203
ARTHUR G POLLREISZ ETHAN SD SOYBEANS $2,186
MARY L KLEIN ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $2,181
VAN DYKE FARMS INC WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD WHEAT $2,173
DAVID JOHNSON KELDRON SD WHEAT $2,158
DAVID WENSING FLORENCE SD SOYBEANS $2,156
BRUCE WALTER SCHREIBER GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $2,154
JAMES G SCHOTT MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $2,153
ERWIN AND ETHEL PETRICH FAMILY TRUST ABERDEEN SD SOYBEANS $2,151
JAMES E KNADLE HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $2,150
BETTY R KNADLE HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $2,150
WESLEY KOEHLER ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $2,148
DANIEL FELTMAN CHAMBERLAIN SD WHEAT $2,148
BRUCH RANCH LLC STURGIS SD WHEAT $2,148
ELROY KLEIN-ELROY G KLEIN TRUST ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $2,147
DELWIN JOHNKE LENNOX SD SOYBEANS $2,147
GORDON W JOHNSON CENTERVILLE SD SOYBEANS $2,146
AMAN BROTHERS HOSMER SD WHEAT $2,144
NORMA PHELPS ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $2,141
CRYSTAL MARIE JOSEPHSEN ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $2,137
STEVEN ROUS MARTIN SD WHEAT $2,134
SHARON L PISTORIUS SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $2,131
JEFF ESSER REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $2,130
PRESTON L BOWAR FAULKTON SD WHEAT $2,127
BOESEN FARM LLC KIMBALL SD WHEAT $2,127
WYATT S DAVIS TWIN BROOKS SD SOYBEANS $2,125
GREGORY EFFLING ARTESIAN SD SOYBEANS $2,122
DONALD ULRIKSON TRUST CANTON SD SOYBEANS $2,120
K & M 3 LLP PRESHO SD WHEAT $2,118
GREGORY A YACKLEY ONIDA SD SOYBEANS $2,113
GEORGE & CAROL JOHNSON LIVING TRUST HURON SD SOYBEANS $2,110
NATHAN LICHTY WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $2,101
SPINK HUTTERIAN INC FRANKFORT SD DAIRY $2,100
STEPHEN T OHARA MADISON SD SOYBEANS $2,096
DARWIN EVERETT REINDL WESSINGTON SPRINGS SD SOYBEANS $2,095
WARRINER EUGENE/JOAN BLUNT SD WHEAT $2,092
GULCH ROAD FARMS LLC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $2,092
MIKE GROSS GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $2,089
JOE D ZORC LEMMON SD WHEAT $2,087
GAIL L BOOTH VIVIAN SD WHEAT $2,085
ROBERT J ZELLMER SHERMAN SD SOYBEANS $2,072
CHERYL J. BERGER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ORTLEY SD WHEAT $2,072
LYNDEL JOHNSON BISON SD WHEAT $2,065
THOMAS J SCHRAMM WINNER SD SOYBEANS $2,061
STANLEY BOE PIERPONT SD SOYBEANS $2,060
EUGENE F REINBOLD TIMBER LAKE SD WHEAT $2,058
TIM K LARSON BERESFORD SD DAIRY $2,053
RANDY BERG EMERY SD SOYBEANS $2,053
FULTON RANCH INC MILLER SD WHEAT $2,050
JOHN M VANERDEWYK MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $2,041
NATHAN A DAVIS IPSWICH SD WHEAT $2,039
VANZEE RANCH & FEED LOT INC PLATTE SD WHEAT $2,036
PAUL W KLEIN DELL RAPIDS SD DAIRY $2,035
STANLEY L HALVERSON KENNEBEC SD WHEAT $2,034
RON KLINGENBERG COLTON SD SOYBEANS $2,032
TIM K LARSON BERESFORD SD SOYBEANS $2,031
DONALD LINNEMAN CASTLEWOOD SD SOYBEANS $2,030
KENNETH SHEPARDSON RAPID CITY SD WHEAT $2,025
B-F JAMES & SONS INC WEBSTER SD WHEAT $2,019
HERBERT ULRIKSON CANTON SD SOYBEANS $2,017
IVAN S VAN DUSSELDORP PLATTE SD HOGS $2,012
HUBERT UHING YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $2,001
THE NEWBORG FAMILY LIVING TRUST SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $2,000
HORTON RANCH WALL SD WHEAT $1,995
BRYCE EGGERS WAGNER SD SOYBEANS $1,992
CEDAR GROVE HUTT BRETH INC PLATTE SD CORN $1,981
ROBERT SWENSON MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $1,978
WILCOX GRASS CREEK RANCH LIMITED FORT PIERRE SD SORGHUM $1,976
ROBERT SCHROEDER BERESFORD SD DAIRY $1,975
KRISTI LYNN WALLMAN YALE SD WHEAT $1,971
JEREMY RYAN WALLMAN YALE SD WHEAT $1,971
E & M FARMS INC MILBANK SD WHEAT $1,965
CRONIN FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,964
ANTHONY L LYREN CONDE SD SOYBEANS $1,960
JESSE LEE MOREHOUSE ANDOVER SD WHEAT $1,956
L J RANCH INC PUKWANA SD SOYBEANS $1,944
JAMES E HANLEY RAPID CITY SD WHEAT $1,940
ROBERT ALLEN FREDRICKSON ARLINGTON SD DAIRY $1,935
NEIL LYNN SPAID BLUNT SD WHEAT $1,934
RICHARD DEAN NELSON SALEM SD SOYBEANS $1,931
DUSTIN HOLT SUMMIT SD SOYBEANS $1,917
JOHNNY LINDSKOV DOLAND SD SOYBEANS $1,910
JERRY NELSON VOLGA SD SOYBEANS $1,907
KADEN ROBERT GASSMAN HOWARD SD HOGS $1,904
TORNBERG FARMS INC BERESFORD SD DAIRY $1,903
ABELN FARM INC GROTON SD WHEAT $1,897
GWENDA LU GULLICKSON FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $1,885
RONALD JASPERS EDEN SD SOYBEANS $1,870
SHIRLEY KNOCK SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,868
RANDY LEWIS FLYGER HURLEY SD SOYBEANS $1,865
OTTO SCHINKEL FERNEY SD SOYBEANS $1,865
MARK TESCH WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $1,865
KELLY TESCH WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $1,865
JAY ALAN JONES BROOKINGS SD SOYBEANS $1,865
DANIEL SCHINKEL GROTON SD SOYBEANS $1,865
RONALD BOWDEN SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,860
RICHARD BOWDEN SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,860
LARRY SWENSON BRANDON SD SOYBEANS $1,859
O F M PARTNERSHIP CREIGHTON SD WHEAT $1,856
B & D NIELSEN FARMS INC WINNER SD WHEAT $1,856
SWANSON BROTHERS LLC PUKWANA SD WHEAT $1,854
KIRBY R RINGLING PLATTE SD SOYBEANS $1,850
DENNIS STOCKERT ROSCOE SD SOYBEANS $1,840
WALTER D NEDVED WAGNER SD SOYBEANS $1,837
HARLYN R BOKKER TRENT SD SOYBEANS $1,834
TERESA SCHILTZ REVOCABLE TRUST ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $1,826
FAST FARMS LLC YALE SD WHEAT $1,826
VALERY F JASPERS JR WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $1,821
SUNSET HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC BRITTON SD DAIRY $1,820
DENNIS L ZABEL NORTHLAND FARMS SELBY SD SOYBEANS $1,812
NATHAN N LAKNESS HAYTI SD WHEAT $1,804
KEVIN NEUHAUSER MIDLAND SD WHEAT $1,803
COLLETTE CARLSON SALEM SD SOYBEANS $1,801
JARED G WIEBE IROQUOIS SD SOYBEANS $1,795
DODGE DRAW FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,793
RODNEY HOFFMAN MORRISTOWN SD WHEAT $1,788
NEW HORIZON AG TECH INC GROTON SD WHEAT $1,787
TIMOTHY ZILVERBERG HARROLD SD WHEAT $1,771
RIVER VIEW FARMS PLATTE SD WHEAT $1,768
LEON SMITH NORTHVILLE SD SOYBEANS $1,768
BARTZ GRAIN FARM INC SISSETON SD CORN $1,765
RONALD K RUUD COLMAN SD DAIRY $1,763
KEVIN CLEMENS MEYERS DRAPER SD WHEAT $1,762
JIM MRAZ DUPREE SD WHEAT $1,759
AARON HOLSCHER TWIN BROOKS SD DAIRY $1,752
TKF FARMS INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,744
DAVID CASPER LAKE PRESTON SD SOYBEANS $1,738
DENNIS JAMES ROUS MARTIN SD WHEAT $1,737
DOUGLAS JOHN SCHACKOW LEMMON SD WHEAT $1,736
AJAR FAMILY FARM LLC VEBLEN SD WHEAT $1,736
BRAD JESSEN REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $1,735
LITZEN & SONS INC TOLSTOY SD WHEAT $1,730
KEVIN JOHNSON MADISON SD SOYBEANS $1,730
JORDAN P JOHNSON MADISON SD SOYBEANS $1,730
HAROLD C BUCK BRANDON SD SOYBEANS $1,728
PAUL KNOX HIGHMORE SD WHEAT $1,721
ERIC L LANNERS GOODWIN SD SOYBEANS $1,720
JORDON C KJERSTAD WALL SD WHEAT $1,715
WILLIAM M PLUSH MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $1,708
MARVIN CHARLES BECKLER TULARE SD SOYBEANS $1,707
CAC CATTLE INC GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,704
KATHERINE PORTER HIGHMORE SD WHEAT $1,702
ENGEL FARMS HAMILL SD WHEAT $1,696
ALAN SCHMIDT SISSETON SD WHEAT $1,694
V BAR K DAIRY VALLEY SPRINGS SD DAIRY $1,693
SYLVESTER DEAN HOFER DOLAND SD WHEAT $1,691
ROGER THEOBALD FORT PIERRE SD WHEAT $1,690
PATRICK M HICKS TWIN BROOKS SD SOYBEANS $1,690
LE ROY LEWANDOWSKI WAUBAY SD SOYBEANS $1,687
LESTER J FORKEL IPSWICH SD WHEAT $1,685
ALLEN TUSCHEN MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $1,683
ALBERT E RAEDER WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $1,681
RICKIE SMITH BRITTON SD SOYBEANS $1,675
BRET LANNERS CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $1,650
BARRY BORK VALLEY SPRINGS SD HOGS $1,648
YK GRAIN ONIDA SD WHEAT $1,645
HOWARD A HAUGEN BISON SD WHEAT $1,644
KUECKER KOUNTRY FARMS PARTNERSHIP WEBSTER SD WHEAT $1,643
GRAMSTAD FARMS LLP SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,642
BRADY A HAM SHADEHILL SD WHEAT $1,639
LARRY ALVIN ANGLIN MILLER SD SOYBEANS $1,638
DWIGHT W LAMB PRESHO SD WHEAT $1,637
RAY NEYENS JR WINNER SD WHEAT $1,632
JOHN STEINHAUER EGAN SD SOYBEANS $1,629
LARRY PAULSEN RAPID CITY SD SOYBEANS $1,621
GEORGE OLSON WITTEN SD WHEAT $1,621
STEVEN HAUGER IRENE SD SOYBEANS $1,620
MARTIN TSCHAKERT FLORENCE SD WHEAT $1,619
TATE CYRUS THOMPSON WANBLEE SD WHEAT $1,616
ARNOLD J PAULSEN FLANDREAU SD SOYBEANS $1,613
SCOTT BRANDENBURGER CLEAR LAKE SD SOYBEANS $1,611
LEVI NEUHARTH FORT PIERRE SD WHEAT $1,610
CRYSTAL DIANNE NEUHARTH FORT PIERRE SD WHEAT $1,610
LARRY VEAL BISON SD WHEAT $1,607
JAY L JOHNSON GEDDES SD WHEAT $1,598
KEVIN GUY SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $1,597
WILLIAM GOTTSLEBEN PHILIP SD WHEAT $1,594
NORMAN GENE VIS VALLEY SPRINGS SD DAIRY $1,593
SCOTT LEE MCMANUS FULTON SD WHEAT $1,592
DAVID BUSCHENFELD ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $1,588
COLBY REYNOLD KAUP HOVEN SD WHEAT $1,583
TIMOTHY J STAMPE PIERRE SD SOYBEANS $1,578
PATRICK MAHER TIMBER LAKE SD HOGS $1,576
KASEY J MAHER FIRESTEEL SD HOGS $1,576
JARED P HANISCH HUMBOLDT SD SOYBEANS $1,563
EVERGREEN COLONY FAULKTON SD CORN $1,559
H DOUGLAS MILLER REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $1,558
JASON J KELLER MOBRIDGE SD WHEAT $1,554
DILLON CUTLER FREDERICK SD HOGS $1,552
ROBERT FUOSS INC DRAPER SD WHEAT $1,549
PAUL R SHELLUM GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $1,549
RICHARD J LACHER MINA SD SOYBEANS $1,547
CATTLE HAVEN LLC YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $1,547
STEPHAN JOEL HAWKINSON BRITTON SD WHEAT $1,546
JAMES E MAJOR WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $1,543
PAUL FULTON ST LAWRENCE SD WHEAT $1,542
MARK FULTON MILLER SD WHEAT $1,542
BAILEY FARMS GEN PRTN WATAUGA SD WHEAT $1,540
MR ROGER S REIFF WENTWORTH SD SOYBEANS $1,531
KENN ROBERT VAUGHAN BANCROFT SD DAIRY $1,530
S & K FARMS INC NORTHVILLE SD WHEAT $1,526
RICHARD R NELSEN COLMAN SD SOYBEANS $1,523
GIB G RODGERS WESSINGTON SD SOYBEANS $1,523
SOUTH HAND GOOD WILL CORP MILLER SD SOYBEANS $1,519
JAMES RUDY CAVOUR SD SOYBEANS $1,518
DANIEL J FROELICH LEMMON SD WHEAT $1,514
TF FARMS INC ONIDA SD WHEAT $1,512
BLAIN WAYNE BAIREY CHAMBERLAIN SD WHEAT $1,511
DOXIS INC KELDRON SD WHEAT $1,510
TIMOTHY SCOTT RICE PEEVER SD WHEAT $1,506
MARTIN ANDERSEN JR MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $1,504
DARWIN TUSCHERER CRESBARD SD WHEAT $1,501
R & R FARMS LLP CLARK SD WHEAT $1,500
RICHARD SMITH HAYTI SD SOYBEANS $1,498
RONALD WILLIAM ASSMUS PLANKINTON SD SOYBEANS $1,496
FOSSUM FAMILY COMPANY LILY SD WHEAT $1,494
JACOB A ASLESEN ORTLEY SD SOYBEANS $1,486
KYLE WYLY FORT PIERRE SD WHEAT $1,485
JERRY KLING MORRISTOWN SD WHEAT $1,484
LOREN G SPRIK GEDDES SD DAIRY $1,483
SCOTT ALAN KNEELAND SUMMIT SD WHEAT $1,471
LAURIE ANN KNEELAND SUMMIT SD WHEAT $1,471
PAUL COMEAU MC LAUGHLIN SD WHEAT $1,470
JEFFREY TODD STEFFENS NEW EFFINGTON SD DAIRY $1,470
MITCHELL HINCKLEY GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,465
ANDREW J SCARBOROUGH MANSFIELD SD WHEAT $1,465
TODD KOEDAM CANTON SD DAIRY $1,464
BERNARD MARTIN SCHELLING ARMOUR SD WHEAT $1,463
MIKE AMIOTTE INTERIOR SD WHEAT $1,456
JACE HANSEN PEEVER SD SOYBEANS $1,453
WALTER G SCHAEFER JR SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,447
KLEINJAN FARMS INC BRUCE SD WHEAT $1,446
MARLA KAY LICHTY LIVING TRUST WESSINGTON SD WHEAT $1,445
LEE WILLIAM LICHTY LIVING TRUST WESSINGTON SD WHEAT $1,445
CHRIS L VEAL MEADOW SD WHEAT $1,444
WILLIAM A FERGEN ETHAN SD SOYBEANS $1,441
SCHOENFELDER AG LLC DIMOCK SD WHEAT $1,441
FOX ANGUS FARMS WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $1,440
LA VONNA LEMS CANTON SD SOYBEANS $1,433
SAM KOEDAM CANTON SD SOYBEANS $1,431
VERNA J HOFER REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $1,429
THYEN FARMS WAVERLY SD DAIRY $1,421
NORMAN L JOHNSON SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,421
JANICE J SCHELLHOUSE SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,421
DEROLD D JOHNSON SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,421
THAD EDWARD BERINGER GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,417
SCHAUNAMAN FARMS INC ABERDEEN SD WHEAT $1,413
MARK ANDREW COMES WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $1,413
JIMMY A JACKSON BOWDLE SD WHEAT $1,411
DONALD KARLSTAD ARLINGTON SD SOYBEANS $1,409
JERRY LYNN STEGER NORTHVILLE SD WHEAT $1,403
LINDA S EISENBRAUN CREIGHTON SD WHEAT $1,396
HARLAN R EISENBRAUN CREIGHTON SD WHEAT $1,396
EDWARD RAY ANSTINE REVOCABLE TRUST SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,394
JASON DAHL ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $1,392
WATERS FAMILY LIMITED PARTNERSHIP CARTER SD WHEAT $1,388
MILO KLEIN JR DALLAS SD WHEAT $1,383
KEITH MUSHITZ GEDDES SD SOYBEANS $1,381
EMF FARMS INC ONIDA SD WHEAT $1,378
KERMIT O JOHNSON LIVING TRUST SIOUX FALLS SD SOYBEANS $1,377
MATTHEW GARY PETERSON SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $1,367
RAYMOND PAUL JOHANNESON LAKE ANDES SD WHEAT $1,365
HANSEN RANCH INC FAULKTON SD WHEAT $1,362
KENNETH KEIMIG ESTELLINE SD SOYBEANS $1,361
GRIESE FARMS GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,348
BERNARD J MALLETT CHELSEA SD SOYBEANS $1,348
LLOYD SCHAUNAMAN SISSETON SD SOYBEANS $1,346
DAVID WILLARD NORTH HECLA SD WHEAT $1,340
WIDHALM FARMS INC ROSHOLT SD WHEAT $1,337
WILLIAM FLOYD PIERRE SD WHEAT $1,336
KENNETH D KNUTSON CHAMBERLAIN SD SOYBEANS $1,330
PAUL D PAULSEN WALL SD WHEAT $1,327
RONALD J GEFFRE LEOLA SD WHEAT $1,323
VERLIN HOFFER WAUBAY SD SOYBEANS $1,321
LANDON LEE HOWARD SD SOYBEANS $1,316
JASON CURTIS RAHM TURTON SD WHEAT $1,314
TONY WILLOUGHBY MIDLAND SD WHEAT $1,312
SCOTT ALLAN VEURINK HARRISON SD WHEAT $1,306
LORI FREMARK SAINT LAWRENCE SD WHEAT $1,304
DAVID FREMARK SAINT LAWRENCE SD WHEAT $1,304
KENT HESLA WEBSTER SD WHEAT $1,302
DAHLKES RANCH MURDO SD WHEAT $1,302
DANNY BLY ROUS MARTIN SD WHEAT $1,301
SUNSET HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC BRITTON SD WHEAT $1,300
STEPHANY KAY KOPMAN BRYANT SD WHEAT $1,300
LEONARD EDWARD KOPMAN BRYANT SD WHEAT $1,300
JOHN R AMANN LILY SD WHEAT $1,300
A JOHN DOBLAR MADISON SD SOYBEANS $1,299
MCENTEE FARMS LLC MITCHELL SD WHEAT $1,298
DENNIS RANSCHAU IROQUOIS SD SOYBEANS $1,293
ARMOND MINDER WILMOT SD SOYBEANS $1,289
RONALD ROBERT VAN HOORN JR MILBANK SD SOYBEANS $1,287
ORVAL WILLIAM FRAHM OELRICHS SD WHEAT $1,286
DEBRA L FRAHM OELRICHS SD WHEAT $1,286
MICHAEL C NEUHARTH EUREKA SD SOYBEANS $1,285
DOUGLAS WULF BRUCE SD SOYBEANS $1,282
RICHARD FOLTZ ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $1,279
LARRY G HAAK HOWARD SD WHEAT $1,279
JEFF WILLOUGHBY MIDLAND SD WHEAT $1,279
PHEIFER FARMS LTD PLATTE SD WHEAT $1,274
JOSEPH SCHOLL WHITE SD SOYBEANS $1,269
BRADLEY WAYNE NUSSBAUM GARRETSON SD DAIRY $1,264
THEODORE ABLIN MANSFIELD SD SOYBEANS $1,262
MARK ABLIN MANSFIELD SD SOYBEANS $1,262
TROY A BIERMAN MANSFIELD SD WHEAT $1,260
ROGER GUTHMILLER MENNO SD DAIRY $1,258
KENNETH OREN STEVENS MILLER SD SOYBEANS $1,256
STEVEN T HORNING WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $1,255
TERESA MAE JUNGERS WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $1,254
DUSTIN D WAGER GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,251
JAMES KROPUENSKE VIBORG SD SOYBEANS $1,247
LONNIE ZEMLICKA WATERTOWN SD DAIRY $1,245
SHOUN SIMONS ENNING SD WHEAT $1,243
KENT JUHNKE VIVIAN SD WHEAT $1,243
JERRY DITTMAN HIGHMORE SD WHEAT $1,242
DOUGLAS D DAHL WALL SD WHEAT $1,242
CHRIS DYKSHORN PLATTE SD HOGS $1,236
RICHARD - RICHARD SMEINS REVOCABLE TRUST SMEINS LANGFORD SD WHEAT $1,232
WOODSTONE FARMS LLC QUINN SD WHEAT $1,230
JOSEPH JAY KOKES DELMONT SD WHEAT $1,225
DENNIS J DICK MARION SD WHEAT $1,222
PATRICK JAMES HUGGINS GEDDES SD WHEAT $1,219
WAYNE FRERICKS NORTHVILLE SD WHEAT $1,217
JON SPERL BURKE SD WHEAT $1,217
RAYMOND P RENELT ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $1,216
RONALD HANSON YANKTON SD SOYBEANS $1,209
JEROME F LAPKA LEOLA SD SOYBEANS $1,202
EDWIN FISCHBACH MELLETTE SD WHEAT $1,199
RONALD TRENT OELRICHS SD WHEAT $1,198
NICK A & MATT S KRANZ INC WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $1,198
KENNETH E GJERE TORONTO SD SOYBEANS $1,197
DONALD MATTHAEI SPENCER SD SOYBEANS $1,197
STEVE VOELLER FREDERICK SD SOYBEANS $1,192
STEVEN RUMPZA WEBSTER SD WHEAT $1,190
RICK ELROY SCHREMPP GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,190
CEDAR GROVE HUTT BRETH INC PLATTE SD WHEAT $1,188
UPLAND HTT BRETH INC ARTESIAN SD DAIRY $1,187
RUSSELL D MIDDLEN COLTON SD SOYBEANS $1,187
CHELLE & NATE INC BRENTFORD SD WHEAT $1,184
JEFFREY ALLEN NORLING BERESFORD SD DAIRY $1,182
LT&B INC POLLOCK SD WHEAT $1,178
CLAIRE THOMAS HURON SD SOYBEANS $1,178
JOYCE NELSON MONTROSE SD SOYBEANS $1,175
JOHN JAMES TUNNISSEN WINNER SD WHEAT $1,165
SCHLOTTERBECK FARMS INC WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $1,160
LANNEY D NELSON CENTERVILLE SD SOYBEANS $1,160
STEVE W MOODY GEDDES SD DAIRY $1,158
LEON KOEPPE SISSETON SD WHEAT $1,158
DENNIS D SIELER QUINN SD WHEAT $1,158
JOSEPH W PITLICK PIERRE SD WHEAT $1,157
FARON SCHWEITZER GLENCROSS SD WHEAT $1,155
TIMOTHY RENELT RAPID CITY SD SOYBEANS $1,150
TERRY LANE BRITZMAN WATERTOWN SD WHEAT $1,150
DENNIS BUSE BRIDGEWATER SD DAIRY $1,150
LARRY G JOHNSON HURON SD SOYBEANS $1,148
MURIEL KALLSTROM ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $1,139
DONALD R THUE LAKE NORDEN SD SOYBEANS $1,139
JIM RONSPIES ARMOUR SD SOYBEANS $1,138
GARY I SCHOENROCK FULTON SD WHEAT $1,138
RONALD A RENELT WATERTOWN SD SOYBEANS $1,136
TROY D NELSON MONTROSE SD SOYBEANS $1,134
RAY GENZLINGER WINFRED SD HOGS $1,132
DAVID EUGENE PETERSON ASHTON SD SOYBEANS $1,129
WAYNE GRONSETH MITCHELL SD WHEAT $1,127
JANICE MARPLE DUPREE SD WHEAT $1,126
STANLEY HANSON-STANLEY R HANSON LIVING TRUST GARRETSON SD SOYBEANS $1,122
TROY STIMSON WATERTOWN SD DAIRY $1,117
LEVIN RANCH INC STURGIS SD WHEAT $1,115
RD RINGLING FARMS LLC PLATTE SD WHEAT $1,114
NATHAN HOWE SHERMAN SD DAIRY $1,113
LANCE H PEERY BLUNT SD WHEAT $1,111
TRAVIS JAMES KARST HOVEN SD WHEAT $1,107
KEVIN C DEBOER CLEAR LAKE SD HOGS $1,104
LOWELL TJEERDSMA SPRINGFIELD SD WHEAT $1,100
ROBERT IRWIN MEIER DOLAND SD WHEAT $1,098
CHRISTINE K MEIER DOLAND SD WHEAT $1,098
FAUSKE HOME RANCH WALL SD WHEAT $1,083
JAMES LARSEN ROSHOLT SD SOYBEANS $1,080
ROSE STEEN WATERTOWN SD DAIRY $1,078
KEVIN REX KILIAN GETTYSBURG SD WHEAT $1,073
ALLEN REIS CHAMBERLAIN SD WHEAT $1,069
TAMARA W WHEELER MITCHELL SD SOYBEANS $1,068
TERRY HOFFINE HAMILL SD WHEAT $1,064
ROBERT L PORCH WANBLEE SD WHEAT $1,064
MICHAEL J GRUNEWALDT MIRANDA SD WHEAT $1,064
KARELS FARMS PART MILBANK SD WHEAT $1,064
SOUTH SHORE INC WARNER SD WHEAT $1,062
TODD A NIELSEN BRANDT SD WHEAT $1,061
QUINTIN P NEMMERS DELL RAPIDS SD SOYBEANS $1,060
KENNETH SCHINDLER RELIANCE SD WHEAT $1,058
DYLAN TROSKE NORTHVILLE SD WHEAT $1,058
HAROLD CARNEY STEELE GEDDES SD WHEAT $1,057
HELEN MUELLENBERG LEGACY LAND TRUST REDFIELD SD SOYBEANS $1,050
MICHAEL L MEDRICKY DANTE SD SOYBEANS $1,049
LLOYD CAMPBELL MOBRIDGE SD WHEAT $1,048
SAMUEL SIMONS ST LAWRENCE SD HOGS $1,044
SYLVESTER PATOCKA LAKE ANDES SD SOYBEANS $1,042
HOYLE RANCH LLC IPSWICH SD WHEAT $1,042
SHONDRA JOHNSON GEDDES SD WHEAT $1,040
JEFFREY L SAPP VOLGA SD DAIRY $1,035
DANIEL BECKLER TULARE SD SOYBEANS $1,030
5Y FARMS ONIDA SD WHEAT $1,030
WILLIAM AARON OLSON PLATTE SD WHEAT $1,026
WAYNE JARMAN WILMOT SD DAIRY $1,023
S & A FARMS INC HAYTI SD WHEAT $1,020
NEWPORT HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INC CLAREMONT SD WHEAT $1,020
KDO FARMS INC HAYTI SD WHEAT $1,019
ERNEST M WALDNER RAYMOND SD WHEAT $1,018
HORNING FARMS INC CRESBARD SD WHEAT $1,017
RICH G FIEDLER SELBY SD WHEAT $1,015
COLLIN RICHARD FIEDLER SELBY SD WHEAT $1,015
CREASEY FARM INC GEDDES SD WHEAT $1,008
JASON MADSEN ROSHOLT SD DAIRY $1,007
BEDEANE & MILDRED KURTH IRREVOCABLE TRUST SALEM SD SOYBEANS $1,004
JODY LYNNE STOUT KADOKA SD WHEAT $1,003
EVERGREEN COLONY FAULKTON SD WHEAT $1,003
BRAD MUREL STOUT KADOKA SD WHEAT $1,003
MARK AND JOEL ERICKSON LANGFORD SD WHEAT $996
GERALD PESALL LILY SD WHEAT $995
GARY A JORGENSEN MEADOW SD WHEAT $994
ROSEDALE HUTTERIAN BRETHREN INCOR MITCHELL SD WHEAT $991
DALE OSTBY NEW EFFINGTON SD SOYBEANS $990
TIMOTHY ROSSOW CLEAR LAKE SD DAIRY $988
ED BRIGGS MIDLAND SD WHEAT $987
TIMOTHY J KRCIL WAGNER SD DAIRY $981
ROBERT CRAMER WINFRED SD SOYBEANS $980
DON JOSEPH HEARNEN CONDE SD WHEAT $977
MORRIS LINN ELM SPRINGS SD WHEAT $975
MARVIN L JORAY WENTWORTH SD SOYBEANS $975
DAVID JOHN THYEN WAVERLY SD DAIRY $975
ANDREW LINN ELM SPRINGS SD WHEAT $975
AL SHAR HOLSTEINS INC GROTON SD DAIRY $975
EDWARD P FLOM MIDLAND SD WHEAT $974
JUSTIN L CAMPBELL MC INTOSH SD WHEAT $972
PAUL PARADEIS SPENCER SD HOGS $968
LARRY WILCOX WINNER SD SOYBEANS $968
ROBERT E NEHL MC INTOSH SD WHEAT $966
RALPH RABENBERG GLENHAM SD WHEAT $966
STEVEN J BUCHER PLANKINTON SD SOYBEANS $963
STEVEN C SMITH NORTHVILLE SD WHEAT $960
ROBERT A EDINGER MC INTOSH SD WHEAT $960
CARROLL'S PLACE LLC SIOUX FALLS SD WHEAT $960
MICHAEL SEBEK CLAIRE CITY SD WHEAT $949
CHARLES MAULE LONG LAKE SD WHEAT $946
DONALD E BUDDE PARKER SD SOYBEANS $944
MARVIN MILLER BALTIC SD SOYBEANS $943
BRENT L GRAVES HARTFORD SD WHEAT $935
BERT C CORWIN RAPID CITY SD WHEAT $933
NEIL MYRON SHUCK BERESFORD SD DAIRY $932
ROBERT CERNEY DBA CERNEY RANCH PHILIP SD WHEAT $931
DANIEL R GRODE BRISTOL SD WHEAT $923
OTTO KAEPPELI IRENE SD DAIRY