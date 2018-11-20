About $19.4 million has been paid to South Dakota farmers so far by a Trump administration program to offset the negative effects of international trade disputes, according to a database obtained and released by the Environmental Working Group.
The EWG said Monday that it had obtained data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture through a Freedom of Information Act request. The nationwide data covers 87,704 payments made through Oct. 31 from USDA’s Market Facilitation Program, or MFP, totaling $356 million. That’s less than 8 percent of roughly $5 billion expected to be paid out during the first round of the program's funding.
The data show 2,895 payments to farmers and farm operations in South Dakota. At the low end, some individual farmers have received payments as low as $2, the data show, while the top South Dakota recipient is Pugh Bros., of Miller, with $207,860 in payments.
Fifty-five of the payments in South Dakota have gone to Hutterite colonies, which have received a total of $1.89 million.
MFP is administered by the Farm Service Agency. For each commodity covered, a payment rate has been established based on the severity of the trade disruption and the expected period of adjustment to new trade patterns. A USDA website lists rates including $1.65 per bushel for soybeans, 86 cents per bushel for sorghum, 14 cents per bushel for wheat, 1 cent per bushel for corn, and 12 cents per hundredweight for dairy.
To calculate the MFP payment, the applicable commodity rate is multiplied by 50 percent of the producer’s total 2018 actual production.