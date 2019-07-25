PIERRE | South Dakota has received more than $6.7 million in federal disaster relief funding for late spring flooding recovery efforts.
A release from the state's Department of Public Safety reports more than 1,800 South Dakotans have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster assistance, and the federal body has paid out more than $1.4 million in grants to homeowners and renters.
Meanwhile, the National Flood Insurance Program has paid out almost $2.9 million to policyholders as of July 17. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $2.4 million in low-interest loans for rebuilding businesses and residents.
According to the release, the deadline for applying for federal disaster assistance is Aug. 6.